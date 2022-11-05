Read full article on original website
Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Her Mother's Fiancé Said She Vanished Almost 20 Years Ago. What Happened To This Los Angeles Teen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
$2 Billion Powerball Jackpot Winner Makes HistoryAction NewsAltadena, CA
Los Angeles Airbnb RulesDavid ClarkLos Angeles, CA
You Need To Try These New Restaurants Opening Up In Los AngelesDayana SabatinLos Angeles, CA
Aaron Carter was in the process of selling his home to start a 'new chapter' with family a week before he died
Aaron Carter, the former child star and singer, was found dead at his home in California on Saturday. He is survived by his fiancée and their son.
Nick Carter reacts to the death of his brother Aaron at 34: 'God, please take care of my baby brother'
Aaron Carter's older brother Nick is heartbroken after the singer's death at the age of 34, he wrote in a post on Instagram Sunday, saying that despite their "complicated relationship," his love for Carter "has never ever faded."
American Idol finalist Willie Spence sings in Jeep shortly before fatal crash
American Idol runner-up Willie Spence shared a video of himself singing in his jeep shortly before a fatal car accident.News of the 23-year-old’s death was shared by singer Katharine McPhee, who duetted with him on the show.While paying tribute to Spence, she shared a video that he uploaded to Instagram, which she says was recorded “right before the accident”.In the clip, Spence is seen singing “You Are My Hiding Place” in his vehicle.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Willie Spence performs with Leona Lewis on American Idol in 2021Maya Jama to replace Laura Whitmore as the host of ITV's Love IslandBlink-182 reunion: Band announce tour and new music with Tom DeLonge
Mario Oliver Dies: Prominent L.A. Nightclub Owner And Restaurateur Found Dead In Dominican Republic At 71
Mario Oliver, one of the kings of the Los Angeles nightlife scene when he ran the clubs Vertigo and The Gate and elegant restaurants like Tryst, Le Petit Four, and Linq, has died at age 71. On Wednesday, authorities found his body inside a villa in Las Terrenas, Samaná in the Dominican Republic. Initial reports indicate he was choked to death and gagged when criminals broke into his home and took a safe-deposit box, several watches Rolex, and other valuables. A report in Dominican Today indicates the National Police, the DICRIM, certified that the death was brought on by head...
Motown Recording Artist and Music Executive Robert Gordy Has Died at 91 Years Old
When it comes to the formation of Motown, few people played as integral of a role in its early days as Robert Gordy did. The brother of Motown founder Berry Gordy Jr., Robert had just as much of a knack for the world of music as Berry. Whether it be through Billboard-charting songs, songwriting credits, or even through his work on the business side of things running Jobete Music Publishing, Robert was truly a jack of all trades.
Lisa Marie Presley’s ex Michael Lockwood remarries with their daughters at the ceremony after nasty custody battle
LISA Marie Presley's ex Michael Lockwood has officially moved on from his tumultuous marriage to Elvis' daughter - as he has tied the knot with his new bride. The 61-year-old musician, whose divorce was finalized last year after papers were first filed in 2016, was awarded 50/50 custody of their twins Finley and Harper, 14.
Child Support War Over: Lisa Marie Presley Reaches Settlement With Michael Lockwood To Avoid Messy Trial
Elvis’ only child Lisa Marie Presley and her ex-husband Michael Lockwood have reached a private settlement in their fight over child support — and the judge has called out their upcoming trial, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, last week, Lisa Marie and Michael had to appear for a court-ordered settlement conference. The couple was scheduled to face off in a December trial.However, the trial has been called off after the parties informed the court they hashed out a deal that handled the majority of their issues.As RadarOnline.com first reported, for over a year, Michael had...
Aaron Carter’s complicated relationship with brother Nick Carter, sisters
Aaron Carter had a tumultuous relationship with several of his siblings, including Nick Carter, ahead of the singer’s Nov. 5 death. The brothers, who were born three years apart, toured together for many years in the ’90s and early aughts, with Aaron often singing as the Backstreet Boys’ opening act. While Aaron did not attend his older sibling’s April 2014 wedding to Lauren Kitt, the siblings went on to celebrate holidays together and support each other’s careers via social media. In September 2019, however, Nick, along with sister Angel Carter, filed a restraining order against Aaron, which was granted two months later. The...
Aaron Carter’s life in photos
In recent years, despite battles with addiction and a diagnosis of multiple personality disorder and depression, he reinvented himself as a rapper, releasing the studio album "Love" in 2018.
Al B. Sure! says doctors were unsure he'd 'make it' after 2-month coma: 'Forever grateful'
Sure! said his health ordeal began in July when he lost feeling on the left side of his body and “fell over” while working in the studio.
Singer Aaron Carter found dead at Lancaster home
Singer Aaron Carter, who rose to fame with catchy pop songs in the late 1990s and later struggled with drug addiction, was found dead at his home in Lancaster on Saturday, authorities said. Carter, 34, was found in his bathtub, according to two law enforcement sources, who asked not to...
New Details Revealed Following Leslie Jordan's Death
Jordan had been experiencing health issues in the weeks leading up to his death.
Jerry Lee Lewis' teenage bride speaks out: 'I was the adult and Jerry was the child'
Jerry Lee Lewis' marriage to his 13-year-old cousin in 1957 nearly ended his career. Today, Myra Williams, 78, reflects on the scandal and her late ex-husband.
Aaron Carter Dead at 34: Hilary Duff, New Kids on the Block and Others Pay Tribute to Singer
Hollywood is mourning the loss of Aaron Carter. The "I Want Candy" singer and younger brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter was found unresponsive at his home in Palmdale, Calif., on Nov. 5, his rep confirmed to E! News. He was 34. In a press release to E! News,...
Gwen Stefani: “it was between me and Angelina Jolie”
Slide 1 of 7: Gwen Stefani reveals that she almost got the lead role in the blockbuster “Mr. And Mrs. Smith”. During the final audition, it was still between Gwen and Angelina Jolie, and secretly Gwen Stefani knew even then how much of a chance she had.... Gwen...
Leslie Jordan Sought Medical Help in Weeks Leading Up to His Death (Report)
Leslie Jordan died on Monday, and now new information has come to light about his health. The comedian was driving his BMW in Hollywood when he crashed into a building. At the time, TMZ reported law enforcement suspected Jordan suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash. Now, sources tell...
Rick Ross Denies Being Hoarder Amid Piles and Piles of Stuff at Mansion
Rick Ross is currently entangled in a great debate with his homies, who insist he has way too much stuff filling closets at his 235-acre Promise Land estate … and based on the visuals, they might be right. Rozay showcased mounds of clothes, shoes and other Boss trinkets Monday...
"Yellowstone" Star Wes Bentley Says He Kicked A Bear In The Face While Camping And Broke His Foot In The Process
Obviously you gotta do what you gotta do when it comes to protecting your family, but that's...pretty extreme.
This 25-year-old actor converted an ambulance into a home-on-wheels with $15,000 and now lives in NYC rent free — see inside
"Gas is essentially my rent, and then I look at my insurance as my utilities," Eli Young told Insider, adding that he pays an average of $450 a month.
A Hilton hotel apologized for the 'anguish' it caused a bride-to-be after suddenly canceling rooms that were reserved for the same weekend as 3 Taylor Swift concerts
A Massachusetts hotel apologized to a bride for canceling her rooms following Taylor Swift's tour announcement. The hotel is located nearby the stadium where Swift is set to perform in May. Home2 Suites by Hilton reinstated the bride's rooms and offered complimentary accommodations. A Massachusetts hotel apologized to a woman...
