Read full article on original website
Related
How Will Roman Reigns Lose The Undisputed Title? Here's The Latest
The latest rumors about Roman Reigns' undisputed title run should give fans an idea of how much longer it may last.
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss Changes Up Her Look After WWE Crown Jewel
Alexa Bliss has been part of WWE for several years now and is definitely one of the company’s hardest workers. She continues to make strides no matter what, and fans truly love her. Bliss also showed off a new look, right after WWE Crown Jewel. At WWE Crown Jewel,...
wrestlingrumors.net
Roman Reigns Targeted By 38 Year Old WWE Superstar
He could work. Roman Reigns has dominated WWE for over two years now, with one of the longest World Title reigns in company history. Reigns has run through just about everyone that has come in his path, which has not left him with many opponents left to come after him. WWE is going to need to look in a different direction to find a challenger and now someone is calling out Reigns.
tjrwrestling.net
Sasha Banks Training With Ex-WWE Superstar
Sasha Banks has been spotted training in the ring with a former WWE Superstar as fans wonder if The Boss is set to make a comeback to WWE. It was back in May 2022 when Banks and fellow WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Naomi walked out of the company when they were frustrated with the creative direction at the time. Both women have recently been returned to the company’s signature opening.
Photo | Beardless Conor McGregor flaunts super heavy physique: “265 in the bank”
Former UFC “champ-champ” Conor McGregor is bulking up quite a bit these days. McGregor hasn’t been seen inside the Octagon since July 2021. The “Notorious” one suffered a broken tibia and fibula during his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. McGregor has vowed to make a comeback, but he’s currently out of the USADA testing pool. He needs to reenter the pool and undergo six months of testing before he’d be eligible to fight again.
NASCAR Crew Member Hospitalized On Sunday Night
A NASCAR team crew member was hospitalized on Sunday night during the Cup Series finish. A tire carrier for the No. 17 Ford was hospitalized following a scary collision with a car. RFK Racing announced the unfortunate news. "The tire carrier for the No. 17 Ford was struck by a...
Joey Logano apologizes for 1 thing after winning Cup Series championship
Joey Logano on Sunday won the Cup Series race at Phoenix to clinch his second Cup Series championship. The victory was a big reason for celebration, but Logano acknowledged that area is not his strong suit. He recognized that he doesn’t party as well as some others and therefore is...
wrestletalk.com
WWE To Work With NJPW For ‘Forbidden Door’ Dream Match?
With WWE seemingly slowly opening its ‘Forbidden Door’ lately, could the company work with NJPW at some point soon?. Will Ospreay seems to think it may be possible. Speaking with Tokyo Sports, Ospreay named WWE’s Ricochet and Seth Rollins as dream opponents. Interestingly, he also said:. “I...
411mania.com
Mia Yim Makes WWE Raw Return, Allies With The Club
The Club have their equalizer to deal with Rhea Ripley in their war with Judgement Day, and it’s the returning Mia Yim. On tonight’s episode of WWE Raw, The Judgment Day came out so Finn Balor could answer Seth Rollins’ US Championship Open Challenge but were interrupted by The Club. AJ Styles said that the problem with their rivalry was that it was consistently three against four. He noted that they didn’t find anyone to deal with Ripley; instead, she found them. Yim then attacked Ripley on the outside of the ring and revealed herself before The Club brawled with the Judgment Day and Dominik took a Styles Clash before everyone retreated.
tjrwrestling.net
Retired WWE Star Backstage At Raw
A former WWE Superstar who has retired from the ring was backstage at Monday Night Raw in Wilkes-Barre, PA according to a report. Gene Snitsky made his WWE debut in September 2004 in memorable fashion as he took on Kane. Part of Kane’s storyline at the time was that he was with Lita and had gotten her pregnant. As Lita pleaded with Kane not to injure Snitsky, he pushed Kane into Lita and caused her to lose her baby.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Returns Home For First Time In 14 Years (Video)
A video has emerged of WWE star Omos returning to his home country of Nigeria for the first time in 14 years. It was recently announced that Omos will miss this evening’s (November 7) edition of WWE Raw after flying to his home country to spend time with his family.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Is Ready For The Royal Rumble
A former WWE star has said that they are willing to make an appearance in the 2023 Royal Rumble if they are asked to by Triple H. The Royal Rumble is one of WWE’s most popular annual events, with the winner of the titular match being offered a guaranteed title match at that year’s WrestleMania.
wrestletalk.com
New Segment Announced For November 8 WWE NXT
A new segment has been announced for next week’s (November 8) episode of WWE NXT. On last week’s show, NXT Champion Bron Breakker teamed with NXT North American Champion Wes Lee in a losing effort to NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly. After the match, Von Wagner, who...
wrestletalk.com
NXT Star Makes Main Roster Debut At WWE Raw
At tonight’s (November 7th) WWE Raw, another fan favorite NXT star has made their main roster debut, find out who!. A talented woman by many names throughout her time in NXT (may it be Karen Q or Mei Ying) tonight was the night for Wendy Choo to make her main roster debut!
stillrealtous.com
Top WWE Star Reportedly Returning Soon
The Bloodline have been dominating the WWE landscape for some time now, and the group recently set their sights on Sheamus when they assaulted him with a steel chair on SmackDown a few weeks ago. Following the show WWE announced a storyline injury for Sheamus when it was revealed that...
wrestletalk.com
Fiery Feud From SmackDown Spills Over To WWE Raw
Tonight’s edition of WWE Raw (November 7) kicked off with fiery promos between two teams ready to do battle. Trading passionate promos, the New Day and the Usos kicked off WWE Raw on November 7, 2022. With the Usos taking the ring first to note that they were well...
wrestletalk.com
“I’m Back Up & Running!” Says Wrestling Legend After WWE Opening
One wrestling legend has taken to Twitter to thank WWE for their return to the opening bumper, referring to it as “a big f******g deal”. Ric Flair followed through on his plan to watch Monday Night Raw and noted the change was to his liking. After Tweeting out...
wrestletalk.com
Released WWE Star Discusses Possibility Of Return Amid Speculation
Former WWE star Chelsea Green has addressed the possibility of a return to the company, amid speculation about her wrestling future. A number of released WWE names have returned to the company under the Triple H regime, with Emma most recently making a surprise comeback on the October 28 edition of SmackDown.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Scraps Championship?
On tonight’s edition of WWE Raw, a championship title is promptly tossed in the trash mere moments after being won. After making a big impact at the tail end of a segment announcing the women’s division’s match for Survivor Series WarGames, Nikki Cross made a thunderous in-ring return to the championship scene.
wrestletalk.com
Released WWE Star Expresses Desire To Be Part Of NXT Europe
A released WWE star has expressed their desire to be part of NXT Europe. The developmental brands for WWE has experienced a great deal of changes over the past year. In August, the NXT UK brand went on hiatus after WWE announced the launch of NXT Europe coming up in 2023. Many NXT UK competitors were released from the company following the announcement.
Comments / 0