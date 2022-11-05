ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

$2.5M Berkeley Home Designed by Julia Morgan Quickly Finds a Buyer

A delightful domicile designed by architect Julia Morgan has quickly found a buyer. The home is pending sale after less than two months on the market, according to Realtor.com®. The home in Berkeley, CA, was listed for $2,495,000 in September. The buyer might not have been able to resist...
BERKELEY, CA
SFGate

Person Robbed, Shot Saturday Night

A person shot in Oakland on Saturday is expected to survive, according to a police spokesperson. Police were called to the 2400-block of Telegraph Avenue at about midnight Saturday morning, after the victim was approached by an unknown person who demanded their property. The assailant shot the victim once and...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

No. 2 Stanford beats San Diego State 86-48 in season opener

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Kiki Iriafen scored 16 points to lead No. 2 Stanford to an 86-48 win over San Diego State on Monday night in the season opener. Iriafen was one of four players who had double-digit points for the reigning Pac-12 champion Cardinal, including Elena Bosgana (15 points), Cameron Brink (13) and Indya Nivar (13). Iriafen and Bosgana both recorded career highs in points.
STANFORD, CA
SFGate

5-Year-Boy Goes Missing, Police Seek Help Locating Him

SANTA CLARA (BCN) A 5-year-old boy is missing from the city of Santa Clara Monday evening and police are asking for help locating him, police said. Dominic Cassell was last seen at about 6 p.m. in the 1800 block of Civic Center Drive. Dominic is about 40 pounds and was wearing a maroon shirt, blue pants and yellow sneakers.
SANTA CLARA, CA
SFGate

Victim Critical Following Shooting Near Shopping Mall

SAN JOSE (BCN) A person was suffering from life-threatening injuries Monday evening following a shooting in San Jose, police said. The shooting was reported at 6:52 p.m. at Story Road and McLaughlin Avenue near the Grand Century Shopping Mall. Police don't have any suspects, according to police. Copyright © 2022...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Flooding Closes Fair Oaks Avenue And Tasman Drive

Flooding has closed the Sunnyvale intersection of Fair Oaks Avenue and Tasman Drive early Tuesday, according to a news release issued at 7:24 a.m. by the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. Authorities urge the public to avoid the area and to never attempt to drive through flooded roads. This is...
SUNNYVALE, CA
SFGate

Victim in SF attack dies from injuries

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A Brisbane man in custody for allegedly assaulting someone last month in San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood may also face manslaughter charges now that the victim has died from his injuries. The assault was reported about 2:11 a.m. Oct. 6 in the 500 block of Broadway, where...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

