Baton Rouge, LA

7.58M viewers tuned in to LSU vs. Alabama football game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A total of 7.58 million viewers tuned in to the LSU vs. Alabama football game on ESPN on Saturday, Nov. 5. “The sixth-most watched regular season college football game on ESPN ever and highest since 2016,” LSU Football said Tuesday. Death Valley shook...
Former Alabama Players React to Shocking Loss Against LSU

Alabama’s shocking loss Saturday against the LSU Tigers came as a surprise to many in the college football world, especially fans of the Crimson Tide. Alabama has not had two losses after the conclusion of the LSU game since 2010, when the team finished 10-3 with a win over Michigan State in the Capital One Bowl. While fans of the Crimson Tide were critical of the team’s second loss and presumably the end of playoff hopes, former players of the Tide have also voiced their opinions.
LSU fans “shook the Earth” twice during Alabama game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU fans were loud on Saturday night in Death Valley. They were so loud at the end of the game that it registered at the LSU Department of Geology & Geophysics. At 10:03 p.m., Jayden Daniels ran it in from 25 yards out in...
‘This is the game’: Tailgaters on LSU vs. Bama football game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– While the LSU Tigers prepared for the match-up against Alabama’s Crimson Tide, a number of fans showed up with extravagant tailgates for the big game. More than 100,000 packed Tiger Stadium for the much-awaited match of rivals, it was LSU versus Alabama in Death...
Woman falls from dividing wall during the LSU-Alabama game

A female fan fell over the dividing wall at Tiger Stadium on Saturday night during LSU’s overtime win against Alabama, an LSU spokesperson told The Advocate. The fan is in stable condition after the incident. Abbi Rocha Laymoun, an LSU spokeswoman, told The Advocate the woman fell over the...
Late night kick-off announced for Nov. 19 LSU football game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Kick-off for the last home LSU football game this season is scheduled for 8 p.m. The Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced the kick-off time for the Saturday, Nov. 19 game at noon Monday. LSU Athletics said Tiger Stadium gates will open at 6 p.m. for this game.
Late kickoff planned for LSU's last home game of 2022

LSU's home finale will have the Tigers' latest start of the season. The Tigers' penultimate game of the regular season, and last home game of 2022, will kick off at 8 p.m. in Tiger Stadium. LSU will play host to the UAB Blazers. #SECFB ???? ?????????????????????? ????. ?? https://t.co/rRu73AhCtv pic.twitter.com/sfyxn8Wj2w.
Most Dangerous Roads in Baton Rouge

Originally Posted On: https://www.dudleydebosier.com/most-dangerous-roads-in-baton-rouge/. If you’re local to Baton Rouge, you’ve likely become familiar with the city’s traffic. In fact, Baton Rouge traffic is the fourth WORST in the United States, behind Los Angeles, New York and Miami only, according to a traffic index ranking by TomTom, an electronics company.
BRPD officer injured, Baker man charged with drag racing during LSU football game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baker man allegedly “created a danger to public safety and human life” during the Alabama-LSU football game. Just before 10 p.m., on Saturday, November 5, an officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department saw a vehicle performing a burnout at the same time multiple people were walking in the 4500 block of Alvin Dark Ave.
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – How many of y’all waited with bated breath to hear what the numbers were for the Powerball jackpot?. Soon after those numbers were released, we found out that a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Baton Rouge. According to the Louisiana...
