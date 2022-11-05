ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

footballscoop.com

Dan Lanning: "The grass is damn green in Eugene."

A report emerged Monday linking Dan Lanning to the Auburn, which the Oregon head coach addressed in his press conference Monday evening. "This place has everything I could possibly ever want; that my family could every want. I have an 11 year-old that has lived in eight different states," Lanning said, via Duck Territory. "The last thing I ever want to do is leave. I want to enjoy this opportunity here. It's been a phenomenal place for us. When you talk about things that align, things that match your vision for what you're looking for as a head coach, Oregon checks every box for me.
EUGENE, OR
ijpr.org

Why the wave of voting reform measures in the Northwest?

It’s a Tuesday night and there’s a small party going on in a back room of the Pike Place Market. Take a left at the pig statue, go up some stairs, through a hallway and you’ll find yourself in a little library full of more than a dozen people eating pizza.
SEATTLE, WA
Crosscut

Hanford is a huge deal, but most Seattleites don't know of it

I covered the Hanford nuclear reservation for more than a decade for the Tri-City Herald. It took me three years just to figure out how all the pieces — political, budgetary, engineering, scientific, economic, cultural and others — fit together. My successor at the Herald, Annette Cary, who...
SEATTLE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Democrat, independent vie for Washington secretary of state

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Democrats are trying to win the secretary of state’s office in an election for the first time in six decades after Republicans failed to advance a candidate in the primary. Current Democratic Secretary of State Steve Hobbs faces nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson in Tuesday’s general election. Republicans were shut out of the state’s top...
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Timeline: Tracking the next storm system in western Washington

SEATTLE — We're already tracking the next weather maker arriving Saturday night into Sunday morning. This will bring another round of lowland rain and mountain snow. Before the system arrives later tonight, most of Saturday will be a breather and a day of recovery after a wild day of weather Friday. The majority of western Washington will stay dry with only a few showers and a mixture of a few sunbreaks. The gusty winds gradually relax throughout the day Saturday.
SEATTLE, WA
washingtonbeerblog.com

2022 Washington Beer Awards: The list of winning beers and breweries

Friday night in Puyallup, brewers from across the state gathered for the annual Washington Beer Awards ceremony. The winners were announced and the medals were handed out. We share the list of winning breweries and beers below. (Pictured above: Four Generals Brewing & Logan Brewing, winners in the Collab Beer category.)
PUYALLUP, WA
KUOW

A first look at WA's election results

Election day is in the rear view mirror and we’ve got early returns. KUOW's Paige Browning breaks it down. We can only make Seattle Now because listeners support us. Make the show happen by making a gift to KUOW: http://bit.ly/seattlenow. And we want to hear from you! Follow us...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

2 Washington cities rank in America's top neighborly cities, report finds

A new survey from Neighbor.com reveals America's 25 most neighborly cities, and both Seattle and Spokane made the list. Neighbor.com surveyed 1,000 Americans about how the recent year's challenges have impacted their local communities. The list highlights the cities with the highest levels of ‘neighborliness’ based on charitable donations, volunteering, happiness and more.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

2022 election results for Thurston, Lewis, and Pacific counties

Voters from Olympia to Centralia to Long Beach and beyond will weigh in on a number of key local, state and federal races. Track Nov. 8, 2022 general election results across Thurston, Lewis and Pacific counties, including races for U.S. senator, Congressional Districts 3 and 10, and state legislative districts 2, 19, 22, and 35.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA

