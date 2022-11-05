A report emerged Monday linking Dan Lanning to the Auburn, which the Oregon head coach addressed in his press conference Monday evening. "This place has everything I could possibly ever want; that my family could every want. I have an 11 year-old that has lived in eight different states," Lanning said, via Duck Territory. "The last thing I ever want to do is leave. I want to enjoy this opportunity here. It's been a phenomenal place for us. When you talk about things that align, things that match your vision for what you're looking for as a head coach, Oregon checks every box for me.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO