Husky LB Edefuan Ulofoshio on Facing the Ducks: 'It's Just Personal'
The UW defensive stalwart is set to play a lot at Oregon.
footballscoop.com
Dan Lanning: "The grass is damn green in Eugene."
A report emerged Monday linking Dan Lanning to the Auburn, which the Oregon head coach addressed in his press conference Monday evening. "This place has everything I could possibly ever want; that my family could every want. I have an 11 year-old that has lived in eight different states," Lanning said, via Duck Territory. "The last thing I ever want to do is leave. I want to enjoy this opportunity here. It's been a phenomenal place for us. When you talk about things that align, things that match your vision for what you're looking for as a head coach, Oregon checks every box for me.
centraloregondaily.com
Ranked Oregon men, women open season with big wins; OSU men rally from 19 down
No. 20 Oregon women open with 100-57 win over Northwestern. Pope, Akanno rally Oregon State men to 73-70 victory over Tulsa. On a night where five Beavers made their debuts a pair of returners stepped into new roles to push Oregon State past Hawai’i 61-60 in front of 3,663 at Gill Coliseum.
ijpr.org
Why the wave of voting reform measures in the Northwest?
It’s a Tuesday night and there’s a small party going on in a back room of the Pike Place Market. Take a left at the pig statue, go up some stairs, through a hallway and you’ll find yourself in a little library full of more than a dozen people eating pizza.
Hanford is a huge deal, but most Seattleites don't know of it
I covered the Hanford nuclear reservation for more than a decade for the Tri-City Herald. It took me three years just to figure out how all the pieces — political, budgetary, engineering, scientific, economic, cultural and others — fit together. My successor at the Herald, Annette Cary, who...
Seattle's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Seattle, Washington, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. Official seal of Seattle, Washington, USA.By David Strong - Public Domain, Wikimedia.
KOMO News
Republican Tiffany Smiley pushes for votes in Washington ahead of Election Day
TUMWATER, Wash. — Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley made her final push before Election Day at campaign stops in the South Sound. Smiley greeted supporters at a stop in Tumwater Monday morning, sending a message to voters. “I will work with anyone to deliver results for you here in Washington...
Can You Name the Two Famous Candies Created in Washington State?
Can You Name Two Famous Candies From Washington State?. There are two famous candies created in Washington State close to 100 years ago and they still are being manufactured in Tacoma whilst you didn't realize they are Washington originals. Have You heard Of Mountain Bars?. The first candy that's famous...
Washington Town Among The Most Underrated Places To Retire In The U.S.
Cheapism has the scoop on retirement destinations praised by people but rarely recognized.
The Most Stressful Cities to Drive In? There’s Two in Pacific Northwest
A recent study shows that two Pacific Northwest cities rank in the top 10 in the US when it comes to drivers being stressed out by road conditions, traffic, and more. These 2 cities stress drivers out big time. HiRoad insurance has released information from a study that was done...
Democrat, independent vie for Washington secretary of state
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Democrats are trying to win the secretary of state’s office in an election for the first time in six decades after Republicans failed to advance a candidate in the primary. Current Democratic Secretary of State Steve Hobbs faces nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson in Tuesday’s general election. Republicans were shut out of the state’s top...
Timeline: Tracking the next storm system in western Washington
SEATTLE — We're already tracking the next weather maker arriving Saturday night into Sunday morning. This will bring another round of lowland rain and mountain snow. Before the system arrives later tonight, most of Saturday will be a breather and a day of recovery after a wild day of weather Friday. The majority of western Washington will stay dry with only a few showers and a mixture of a few sunbreaks. The gusty winds gradually relax throughout the day Saturday.
KEPR
Data shows many voters still haven't turned in their ballots in Washington state
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Just over 36% of King County ballots for the 2022 General Election have been returned as of 5 p.m. Monday, according to the Secretary of State. There are 1,383,742 registered voters in the state's largest county, and 510,829 ballots were returned as of Monday evening. The deadline to vote for the midterms is 8 p.m. Tuesday.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Hundreds attend Tiffany Smiley’s New Mom in Town bus tour in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, November 6, 2022—Veterans advocate and U.S. Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley (R-WA) was greeted by hundreds of residents in three Snohomish County cities—Everett, Marysville, and Monroe—as part of her statewide New Mom in Town bus tour. Hundreds also attended her La Conner, Oak Harbor, and Wenatchee events in the area.
washingtonbeerblog.com
2022 Washington Beer Awards: The list of winning beers and breweries
Friday night in Puyallup, brewers from across the state gathered for the annual Washington Beer Awards ceremony. The winners were announced and the medals were handed out. We share the list of winning breweries and beers below. (Pictured above: Four Generals Brewing & Logan Brewing, winners in the Collab Beer category.)
KUOW
A first look at WA's election results
Election day is in the rear view mirror and we’ve got early returns. KUOW's Paige Browning breaks it down. We can only make Seattle Now because listeners support us. Make the show happen by making a gift to KUOW: http://bit.ly/seattlenow. And we want to hear from you! Follow us...
q13fox.com
2 Washington cities rank in America's top neighborly cities, report finds
A new survey from Neighbor.com reveals America's 25 most neighborly cities, and both Seattle and Spokane made the list. Neighbor.com surveyed 1,000 Americans about how the recent year's challenges have impacted their local communities. The list highlights the cities with the highest levels of ‘neighborliness’ based on charitable donations, volunteering, happiness and more.
Timeline: Tracking areas of potential light lowland snow overnight into Monday
SEATTLE — There is a low-end chance for areas of lowland snow overnight Sunday into Monday morning. While the snow is not expected to be heavy or widespread enough to create travel impacts for the lowlands, do not be surprised if you see a few snowflakes mix in with the rain showers early Monday morning.
3.5 magnitude quake shakes off Oregon coast
A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded off the Oregon coast early Thursday morning.
KING-5
2022 election results for Thurston, Lewis, and Pacific counties
Voters from Olympia to Centralia to Long Beach and beyond will weigh in on a number of key local, state and federal races. Track Nov. 8, 2022 general election results across Thurston, Lewis and Pacific counties, including races for U.S. senator, Congressional Districts 3 and 10, and state legislative districts 2, 19, 22, and 35.
