Tuten's 4 total TDs lead North Carolina A&T past Norfolk St.

 3 days ago

Bhayshul Tuten rushed for three touchdowns and caught another, Jalen Fowler passed for 254 yards and two scores and North Carolina A&T beat Norfolk State 49-24 on Saturday for it sixth straight victory.

N.C. A&T started the game with 21 straight points on touchdowns runs of 10 and 33 yards from Tuten and Jacob Roberts' 22-yard pick-6. The Aggies defense intercepted Otto Kuhns three times and backup Jaylan Adams once.

Tuten's 6-yard touchdown grab with two seconds left in the first half made it 28-14. He also capped the scoring with 58 seconds left in the fourth as A&T scored 14 points in the final three minutes.

Tuten had 19 carries for 117 yards and Zachary Leslie made eight grabs for 120 yards for N.C. A&T (6-3).

Adams passed for 51 yards and rushed for 69 with a touchdown for Norfolk State (1-8).

