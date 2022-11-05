Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Rain, snow expected to taper off in California after storm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A drenched California emerged Wednesday from a powerful storm that unleashed rain, snow and raging floodwaters, leaving one person dead and two others missing after they were swept away in a canal. The National Weather Service says showers and mountain snow will taper off throughout...
Wintry weather on the horizon for WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a very warm and tame start to November, the weather pattern will be taking a chilly turn with cold temperatures and the chance for lake effect rain and snow showers. The rest of this week is looking rather sunny and mild after a brief cool...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Enjoy the warmth before a pattern flip next weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. So far this November we have lucked out in avoiding the chilly weather we are used to during this month, and you want to enjoy it before bigger changes move in next weekend. Today, we will be seeing a few isolated showers this morning before a mixture of...
Snow in Forecast After CNY Hits Record Warm Temperatures
Welcome to Central New York. Days after reaching record-warm temperatures, making it feel like June or July, we're about to get a reminder of what season it really is. Snow showers are in the forecast!. Record highs were set all across the state. Utica reached 77, 1 degree warmer than...
Significant Snow Could Soon Impact New York State
We are officially in the second week of November, which means that Thanksgiving is just around the corner and Halloween is now a distant memory. The weather in New York State this past weekend was flat-out gorgeous, especially Saturday, when temperatures reached 80 degrees in many parts of the state and no rain in sight. It's very rare to be able to wear shorts in November in this part of the country.
Strong wind gusts in CNY could reach up to 50 mph, advisory issued
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The National Weather Service warns strong winds could cause power outages in Central New York Saturday night into Sunday morning. The weather service issued a wind advisory for Onondaga, Southern Cayuga, Seneca and Yates counties. The advisory will go into effect at 8 p.m. and last until 3 a.m. Sunday.
Strong thunderstorm with 40 mph winds and hail hitting northern Onondaga county
Syracuse, N.Y. — A strong thunderstorm could bring 40 mile per hour winds and hail to northern Onondaga County according to the National Weather Service. The storm was spotted at 5:56 p.m. near Camillus and Baldwinsville and is expected to hang around the north end of the county until around 6:30, the National Weather Service said.
WETM
Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (11/6/22)
Narrow bands of scattered rain showers periodically affect the Twin Tiers this afternoon as a cold front moves across the region. Showers move off to the northeast. A few heavy downpours and rumbles of thunder may be possible, but no wash outs are expected. Highs near 74 degrees, which ties the record from 2020.
WHEC TV-10
Winter storm brings rain, snow and flood fears to California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Voters headed to polls as a major winter storm pounded California on Election Day, bringing rain and snow to the drought-stricken state along with possible flash flooding in areas recently scarred by wildfires, and fears that the downpours could lead to a low turnout. Some...
When Tropical Storm Nicole could impact the Grand Strand, Pee Dee
Nicole transitions into a Tropical Storm, expected to intensify
Crash closes section of Inner Loop near State Street in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A crash involving multiple vehicles closed a westbound section of the Inner Loop in Rochester Tuesday evening. It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. near the entrance to 490 West. At least four vehicles were damaged at the scene. Traffic is being routed to the State Street off ramp. Police have not […]
superhits1027.com
RED FLAG WARNING from Noon to 6 PM CST Sunday for Freeborn and Faribault counties in southern Minnesota.
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS FOR AREAS ALONG AND SOUTH OF I-94…THIS INCLUDES FREEBORN AND FARIBAULT COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN MINNESOTA OF OUR LISTENING AREA. The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued a Red Flag...
New Record Highs Set In Three Cities In New York
Saturday turned out to be a record-setting day across Western New York. A major warm front swept across New York State and with that warm front came record-breaking high temperatures. Buffalo, Rochester, and Watertown all set new daily record high temperatures according to the National Weather Service. The run of...
Rochester’s rare view of the Total Lunar Eclipse on Tuesday morning
Rochester got a glimpse of the Lunar Eclipse in the night sky.
Rochester gas prices increase from last week
AA officials said the increase in gas prices is attributed to tight supply and fluctuating oil prices.
Car crash on 390 South, traffic backed up
They added that the left and center lanes are blocked.
WHEC TV-10
Residents say road that 17-year-old crashed on has long been dangerous
EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A community is in mourning after a tragic crash early Saturday morning in East Rochester. It took the life of an Aquinas senior. News10NBC hears from people in the neighborhood where the crash happened. They say that road has long been dangerous. Bluff Drive has...
NewsChannel 36
I-86 Truck Accident Closes Exit 54 Eastbound
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- One person was injured this evening when a tractor trailer went off the exit 54 exit ramp going eastbound on the I-86. According to officials from the Town and Country Fire Department, the driver of the truck was injured and still inside the vehicle awaiting transport to a local hospital.
Body found in Town of Elmira, Sheriff confirms
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials are investigating human remains that were found in the Town of Elmira Tuesday and asking anyone with information to help in the case. Reports of the remains first came into 18 News around 4:20 p.m. on November 8, 2022. Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom confirmed that the remains were found […]
Cheektowaga Police cancel Sliver Alert
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Silver Alert for Paulette Witherspoon has been cancelled. Witherspoon, who is 77 years old, reportedly suffers from a cognitive disorder and was last seen near 87 Woodell Avenue. She reportedly left her home on foot at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday. Witherspoon is described as 5’4″ with short salt and pepper […]
