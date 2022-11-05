ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, NY

WHEC TV-10

Rain, snow expected to taper off in California after storm

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A drenched California emerged Wednesday from a powerful storm that unleashed rain, snow and raging floodwaters, leaving one person dead and two others missing after they were swept away in a canal. The National Weather Service says showers and mountain snow will taper off throughout...
CALIFORNIA STATE
2 On Your Side

Wintry weather on the horizon for WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a very warm and tame start to November, the weather pattern will be taking a chilly turn with cold temperatures and the chance for lake effect rain and snow showers. The rest of this week is looking rather sunny and mild after a brief cool...
BUFFALO, NY
WIBX 950

Snow in Forecast After CNY Hits Record Warm Temperatures

Welcome to Central New York. Days after reaching record-warm temperatures, making it feel like June or July, we're about to get a reminder of what season it really is. Snow showers are in the forecast!. Record highs were set all across the state. Utica reached 77, 1 degree warmer than...
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

Significant Snow Could Soon Impact New York State

We are officially in the second week of November, which means that Thanksgiving is just around the corner and Halloween is now a distant memory. The weather in New York State this past weekend was flat-out gorgeous, especially Saturday, when temperatures reached 80 degrees in many parts of the state and no rain in sight. It's very rare to be able to wear shorts in November in this part of the country.
WETM

Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (11/6/22)

Narrow bands of scattered rain showers periodically affect the Twin Tiers this afternoon as a cold front moves across the region. Showers move off to the northeast. A few heavy downpours and rumbles of thunder may be possible, but no wash outs are expected. Highs near 74 degrees, which ties the record from 2020.
WHEC TV-10

Winter storm brings rain, snow and flood fears to California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Voters headed to polls as a major winter storm pounded California on Election Day, bringing rain and snow to the drought-stricken state along with possible flash flooding in areas recently scarred by wildfires, and fears that the downpours could lead to a low turnout. Some...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

New Record Highs Set In Three Cities In New York

Saturday turned out to be a record-setting day across Western New York. A major warm front swept across New York State and with that warm front came record-breaking high temperatures. Buffalo, Rochester, and Watertown all set new daily record high temperatures according to the National Weather Service. The run of...
BUFFALO, NY
NewsChannel 36

I-86 Truck Accident Closes Exit 54 Eastbound

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- One person was injured this evening when a tractor trailer went off the exit 54 exit ramp going eastbound on the I-86. According to officials from the Town and Country Fire Department, the driver of the truck was injured and still inside the vehicle awaiting transport to a local hospital.
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Body found in Town of Elmira, Sheriff confirms

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials are investigating human remains that were found in the Town of Elmira Tuesday and asking anyone with information to help in the case. Reports of the remains first came into 18 News around 4:20 p.m. on November 8, 2022. Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom confirmed that the remains were found […]
ELMIRA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Cheektowaga Police cancel Sliver Alert

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Silver Alert for Paulette Witherspoon has been cancelled. Witherspoon, who is 77 years old, reportedly suffers from a cognitive disorder and was last seen near 87 Woodell Avenue. She reportedly left her home on foot at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday. Witherspoon is described as 5’4″ with short salt and pepper […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY

