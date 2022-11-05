OXFORD, Ohio (AP)Kurtis Rourke threw for 363 yards and three touchdowns, Miles Cross had 133 yards receiving and Ohio beat Miami (Ohio) 37-21 on Tuesday night. Jacoby Jones made a diving catch in the end zone, his second score of the game, with 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter to extend Ohio’s lead to 31-14. Jones also scored on a 48-yarder when he took a short pass and broke a tackle before cutting back another defender on the way to the end zone.

OXFORD, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO