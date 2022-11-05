Read full article on original website
KATV
Little Rock police are looking for a missing 44-year-old man
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department announced Tuesday they are searching for a missing 44-year-old man. According to police Shawn Isaacs was last seen in the Little Rock area. Isaacs is described as five feet ten inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. His address and possible...
Little Rock police announce two arrests in connection with deadly Monday night shooting
The Little Rock Police Department have made two arrests in connection with a homicide that happened on Monday night.
KATV
Little Rock Police Investigating Monday morning homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — *Update* 11:50 a.m. Police responded at around 6:43 a.m. to 4710 Sam Peck Road. When they arrived, they found one adult black male deceased. The Little Rock Police announced Monday they are investigating a homicide. According to police, the homicide took place in the 4700...
KATV
Police make arrests in connection to Little Rock's 73rd homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock police announced Tuesday that they have arrested two people in connection to the second homicide on Monday. Michael Brown, 47, and Shannon fells, 46, have both been charged with first-degree murder. Police had responded to West 33rd and Dr. Martin Luther King...
KATV
Garland County Sheriff's Office respond to unidentified female body found in Lake Hamilton
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Garland County Sheriff's Office announced that a body was found in Lake Hamilton Tuesday morning. The patrol division said at around 7:00 a.m. a resident of the Hamilton Point Condos located in the 5000 block of Central Avenue located a body in the lake.
Neighbors reflect after 12-year-old shot in Little Rock
A 12-year-old remains in critical condition after police said she was shot in the head Friday.
One dead on Sam Peck Road, Little Rock police investigating
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are now investigating a homicide that happened on Sam Peck Road. According to reports, the incident happened on the 4700 block of the road, resulting in one victim. Police were reportedly called just before 6:45 a.m. This homicide comes after Little Rock...
Two arrested in Little Rock homicide, charged with 1st degree murder
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is currently investigating a homicide at the intersection of 33rd street and MLK that happened just after 5:30 p.m. Reports state that there is one adult black male victim that was dead when officers arrived. Little Rock police have since...
Little Rock police: Man killed at apartment complex
A homicide investigation is underway Monday morning after Little Rock police said one person was killed at an apartment complex in Little Rock.
KATV
12-year-old girl shot in Little Rock, juvenile charged
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 12-year-old girl was shot on Friday in Little Rock. She was shot at 4608 Grand Avenue, police said. Little Rock police say the girl remains in critical condition as of Sunday night. A juvenile has been charged with first-degree battery.
Kait 8
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash
PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An Independence County woman died when her SUV slammed into a highway barrier wall. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 7:23 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, on Highway 67/167 near Jacksonville in Pulaski County. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 71-year-old Jackie Lovell...
Little Rock police release details on shooting injuring 12-year-old girl
Little Rock police have released more information on a Friday night shooting that left a 12-year-old girl injured.
KATV
West Memphis man dies after I-40 shooting incident
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas State police announced Tuesday that a West Memphis man died as a result of a shooting incident that happened late Monday evening. Police said that 21-year-old Yasmon Lewis was shot by a passing motorist on Interstate 40 westbound near Mound City Road shortly before 10:30 p.m.
Garland County deputies find body in Lake Hamilton
Garland County deputies are investigating after a body was found in Lake Hamilton on Tuesday morning.
KATV
Sheriff's office provides update on search for a missing Jefferson County woman
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday morning that they have an update on a Jefferson County woman that went missing in May. 38-year-old Maranda Merrell Neal was reported missing to the sheriff's office on May 22. The sheriff's office said that the information reported...
Police locate missing Pulaski County man
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Update: He has now been located. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has requested the public's help in locating a missing man. His mother explained that her son had been suicidal the last time that they spoke. She also said that he has medical issues.
Little Rock police confirm 12 year-old girl shot Friday night
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Little Rock Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one juvenile injured on Friday night in Little Rock. Police say a 12 year-old girl was shot on Grand Avenue near Montclair Road, and is in critical condition. According to police, a juvenile is in-custody in connection to the shooting. This […]
KATV
Restaurant of the Week: South on Main
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — South on Main, located on 1304 South Main Street in Little Rock, is the Good Morning Arkansas "Restaurant of the Week." For more information on South on Main, click here.
Conway Police Department investigating Saturday shooting, one injured
Conway police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left one injured.
salineriverchronicle.com
Rison woman killed in Friday night car accident on Hwy 63
According to the Arkansas State Police, 59-year-old Leshia Sowheaver was the lone fatality in a wreck which occurred on US Highway 63 north of Warren Friday evening. In an update to our previous reporting of the accident, Saline River Chronicle has learned that the wreck happened around 8:20 p.m. Friday night just south of the Saline River Bridge on Highway 63. A 2006 Toyota Sienna was being driven by 60-year-old Doyle Sowheaver of Rison northbound with four passengers in the car. The Toyota failed to stay in the northbound lane while negotiating a curve. It struck a 2022 Volkswagen Atlas in the southbound lane head-on.
