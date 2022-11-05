ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

KATV

Little Rock police are looking for a missing 44-year-old man

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department announced Tuesday they are searching for a missing 44-year-old man. According to police Shawn Isaacs was last seen in the Little Rock area. Isaacs is described as five feet ten inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. His address and possible...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Little Rock Police Investigating Monday morning homicide

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — *Update* 11:50 a.m. Police responded at around 6:43 a.m. to 4710 Sam Peck Road. When they arrived, they found one adult black male deceased. The Little Rock Police announced Monday they are investigating a homicide. According to police, the homicide took place in the 4700...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Police make arrests in connection to Little Rock's 73rd homicide

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock police announced Tuesday that they have arrested two people in connection to the second homicide on Monday. Michael Brown, 47, and Shannon fells, 46, have both been charged with first-degree murder. Police had responded to West 33rd and Dr. Martin Luther King...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

One dead on Sam Peck Road, Little Rock police investigating

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are now investigating a homicide that happened on Sam Peck Road. According to reports, the incident happened on the 4700 block of the road, resulting in one victim. Police were reportedly called just before 6:45 a.m. This homicide comes after Little Rock...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

12-year-old girl shot in Little Rock, juvenile charged

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 12-year-old girl was shot on Friday in Little Rock. She was shot at 4608 Grand Avenue, police said. Little Rock police say the girl remains in critical condition as of Sunday night. A juvenile has been charged with first-degree battery.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Woman killed in single-vehicle crash

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An Independence County woman died when her SUV slammed into a highway barrier wall. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 7:23 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, on Highway 67/167 near Jacksonville in Pulaski County. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 71-year-old Jackie Lovell...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
KATV

West Memphis man dies after I-40 shooting incident

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas State police announced Tuesday that a West Memphis man died as a result of a shooting incident that happened late Monday evening. Police said that 21-year-old Yasmon Lewis was shot by a passing motorist on Interstate 40 westbound near Mound City Road shortly before 10:30 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Police locate missing Pulaski County man

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Update: He has now been located. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has requested the public's help in locating a missing man. His mother explained that her son had been suicidal the last time that they spoke. She also said that he has medical issues.
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
KARK 4 News

Little Rock police confirm 12 year-old girl shot Friday night

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Little Rock Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one juvenile injured on Friday night in Little Rock. Police say a 12 year-old girl was shot on Grand Avenue near Montclair Road, and is in critical condition. According to police, a juvenile is in-custody in connection to the shooting. This […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Restaurant of the Week: South on Main

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — South on Main, located on 1304 South Main Street in Little Rock, is the Good Morning Arkansas "Restaurant of the Week." For more information on South on Main, click here.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Rison woman killed in Friday night car accident on Hwy 63

According to the Arkansas State Police, 59-year-old Leshia Sowheaver was the lone fatality in a wreck which occurred on US Highway 63 north of Warren Friday evening. In an update to our previous reporting of the accident, Saline River Chronicle has learned that the wreck happened around 8:20 p.m. Friday night just south of the Saline River Bridge on Highway 63. A 2006 Toyota Sienna was being driven by 60-year-old Doyle Sowheaver of Rison northbound with four passengers in the car. The Toyota failed to stay in the northbound lane while negotiating a curve. It struck a 2022 Volkswagen Atlas in the southbound lane head-on.
RISON, AR

