The Red & Black went to the polls in Athens-Clarke County to ask voters about their experience. Here's what people said. Gregory Hall, 31, said this cycle, like the past few, feels pivotal so he got up a little early before work to come out and vote. A lifelong resident of Athens, he said he is concerned with the low turnout in his age demographic and that he wants to build an Athens for his family that better reflects his beliefs and the beliefs of those around him.

ATHENS, GA ・ 22 HOURS AGO