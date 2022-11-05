Read full article on original website
Red and Black
Georgia football turns attention to Mississippi State
On Monday, Nov. 7, Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart, wide receiver Ladd McConkey and cornerback Kelee Ringo spoke to the media. Here are some major takeaways from what they had to say. Avoiding a letdown against Mississippi State. Following a 27-13 win over No. 1 Tennessee, the Bulldogs are...
Red and Black
Georgia women's basketball embraces change in Abrahamson-Henderson’s debut
For the Georgia women’s basketball team, Monday’s season opening 78-61 win over Coastal Carolina showed that new and inexperienced don’t always go hand-in-hand. 11 players suited up for their debuts as Bulldogs, and were under the direction of first-year UGA head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson. Henderson, who is now in year 18 as a head coach, was fresh off of leading UCF to its first NCAA Tournament win in program history when she accepted the job at Georgia in March.
Red and Black
No. 27 Georgia soccer earns first NCAA tournament berth since 2014
On Monday, Nov. 7, No. 27 Georgia received a bid to the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship. This is Georgia’s first berth in the tournament since 2014. Georgia earned the No. 7 seed in the Chapel Hill Regional and will face Samford in Athens. This is the first time an NCAA Tournament match has been in Athens since 2007.
Red and Black
Georgia women’s basketball opens 2022 season with 78-61 win over Coastal Carolina
The Georgia women’s basketball team tipped off its season on Monday, Nov. 7, with a dominant 78-61 victory over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. Senior forward Javyn Nicholson led the Bulldogs with 14 points and nine rebounds, followed closely by fifth-year transfer guard Diamond Battles with 13 points, and fifth-year transfer forward Brittney Smith, who added 12 points and six rebounds.
Red and Black
OPINION: UGA must take crowd management seriously
I was excited. The entire week leading up to the Georgia Tennessee game, I couldn’t get my mind off of it. Saturday morning, I got to the gate early, where the crowd built over cruelly slow hours of waiting to enter the stadium. As excited as I was about...
Red and Black
Dawgs Demand Better march from Atlanta to Athens for racial justice
On Friday, Nov. 4, a solidarity walk organized by Dawgs Demand Better was held to bring attention to local racial justice issues. The walk started in Atlanta, Georgia at the Georgia State Capitol on Nov. 3 and ended at the arch in Athens, Georgia. Around 6 p.m., the solidarity walk...
Red and Black
No voters taken for granted: Why state politicians campaign in historically-blue Athens
Athens hasn’t always been this blue. In the 1988 presidential election, the races were virtually tied in Clarke County — there were only four more votes for the Democratic candidate, Michael Dukakis, than the Republican candidate, George H. W. Bush. Thirty-two years later in 2020, 70% of Clarke County voted for Joe Biden.
Red and Black
Here's what Athens voters at the polls are saying
The Red & Black went to the polls in Athens-Clarke County to ask voters about their experience. Here's what people said. Gregory Hall, 31, said this cycle, like the past few, feels pivotal so he got up a little early before work to come out and vote. A lifelong resident of Athens, he said he is concerned with the low turnout in his age demographic and that he wants to build an Athens for his family that better reflects his beliefs and the beliefs of those around him.
Red and Black
PHOTOS: UGA alumni walk 70 miles to Athens for racial justice again
Two years after their first walk in 2020, Jay Mathias and Rachel Parks walk the 70 miles from Atlanta to Athens again to stand up for racial justice. The pair wanted to encourage voting and bring awareness to racial inequalities in Athens, especially highlighting the University of Georgia not acknowledging Linnentown and calling to rename the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communications.
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Herschel Walker rallies in downtown Athens
Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate and former University of Georgia football player, drew a crowd of roughly a hundred supporters on Saturday, Nov. 5, at The Classic Center in downtown Athens. The rally was held just hours before the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Tennessee Volunteers at Sanford Stadium. Florida Senator Rick Scott and several other Republican candidates running for office joined Walker on stage including Bruce Thompson, Tyler Harper, Mike Collins and Burt Jones.
Red and Black
Fight breaks out between Tate Plaza speaker and UGA alum
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to better reflect the nature of this situation. A fight occurred between a speaker and a spectator at the University of Georgia's Tate Plaza on Nov. 7, UGA spokesperson Greg Trevor said in an email to The Red & Black. According to...
Red and Black
What else is on the ballot for Georgia's midterm election?
The Georgia midterm election ballot in Clarke County includes a senate and house resolution, two house bills and a local referendum question — all with the option to answer either yes or no, according to a sample ballot on the ACC Government website. Ballot contents may differ by district and precinct.
Red and Black
B-52s to play their final show at the Classic Center in Athens
It’s no question that the B-52s have left an indefinite mark on the history of Athens. Since their first show on Valentine’s Day in a house on Milledge Avenue in 1977, the B-52s have become rock legends whose humble beginnings serve as inspiration for aspiring musicians to this day.
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Brian Kemp stops in Watkinsville
Gov. Brian Kemp and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie spoke in Watkinsville, Georgia, on Friday, Nov. 4. Nearly a hundred people attended the lunch at Hadden Estate at Damn Good Dawg Farms, which was one of Kemp’s five campaign stops that day.
Red and Black
Maepole to open second Athens location on Oconee Connector
Maepole announced Monday it will be opening a second Athens location at the Oconee Connector shopping center next to David's Bridal, according to an announcement on the restaurant's Instagram page. This marks the third location for the healthy comfort food eatery, including its Atlanta location, since its opening on Chase...
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Athens residents make their way to the polls on Election Day
Red and Black
Athens counts 25,362 early votes, Georgia breaks early voting records
Early voting ended Friday, Nov. 4, as registered voters had the chance to cast their early ballots for eighteen days. According to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Georgia voters set an “all-time midterm early turnout record.”. As of December 2021, there were 7,004,034 active voters in Georgia, according to...
Red and Black
Kemp, Chris Christie make campaign stop in Oconee County
Gov. Brian Kemp made a campaign stop at the Hadden Estate at Damn Good Dawg Farms in Watkinsville, Georgia, on Friday afternoon. With Election Day coming up and early voting ending, he was joined by fellow Republicans including former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie to critique his Democratic opponent, Stacey Abrams and underscore his achievements as governor.
Red and Black
Athens-Clarke County Democrats host election night watch party at Little Kings Shuffle Club
Just after polls closed for Tuesday’s midterm elections, the Athens-Clarke County Democrats gathered at Little Kings Shuffle Club to watch election results trickle in. The watch party had an atmosphere of optimism and camaraderie, despite the early Democrat lead waning as the votes came in. Attendees shared pizza, drinks and conversation while nervously watching the returns.
Red and Black
Alton Brown featured by Athens Symphony, receives key to Athens
The Classic Center Theatre hosted a full house this Sunday at the Athens Symphony Fall Concert featuring guest narrator Alton Brown. Brown, a University of Georgia alum, Food Network personality and James Beard Award-winner most famous for his show “Good Eats” and for hosting “Iron Chef America,” narrated the final piece of the night, “Peter and the Wolf'' by Sergei Prokofiev.
