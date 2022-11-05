Read full article on original website
myhorrynews.com
Election night: Here are live updates from Horry County races
Polls across Horry County closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday for the Midterm Elections. These are the unofficial election results for contested races in Horry County, according to SC Votes. All county precincts reported results by 11:30 p.m., showing a 47.9% voter turnout in Horry County. Here are unofficial vote counts...
wpde.com
'I took the pistol away from him:' Long-time SC poll clerk shares Election Day stories
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County election office depends on poll workers to help the voting process go smoothly. When North Myrtle Beach voters show up at the Crescent polling location, they see a familiar face. Jean Boseman moved here in 1989 and said she’s been...
Horry County voters approve extension of 1% sales tax for education capital improvement
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Horry County voters approved a measure to renew a 1% sales tax for Horry County Schools to make capital improvements, according to unofficial results. The measure passed 68% to 32%, according to unofficial results. The “Penny Sales Tax” was initially passed in 2008 and was up for renewal before it […]
What to know about voting in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — With Election Day on Tuesday, here are some common questions voters might have as they prepare to make their voices heard. What time do polls open? Polls open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday. What time do polls close? Polls will close at 7 p.m. Anyone in line at that time […]
wpde.com
Suspended Marion County councilman, 5 others granted bond on criminal conspiracy charge
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Suspended Marion County councilman Oscar Foxworth, 34, and five others appeared before a judge Tuesday afternoon for a bond hearing on charges of criminal conspiracy and receiving goods or services fraudulently obtained, according to court officials. Officials said they were each granted a $5,000...
wpde.com
2-acre outside fire in Loris under control after multi-department response
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue said they were dispatched to an approximate two-acre outside fire in the area of Vera Road and Sweet Bat Road in Longs. The call came in around 12:35 p.m., but the fire was reported as under control with no reported damage to structures at around 4 p.m.
wpde.com
SC records 2nd highest number of sea turtle nests in 2022
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The official sea turtle nesting season ended on Oct. 31 and data shows it was the second-highest number on record. An estimated 8,004 nests were laid along South Carolina beaches in 2022, according to data collected by the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) agency staff and its volunteer network.
counton2.com
GCSO announces monthlong traffic checkpoints
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) announced plans to conduct at least one traffic safety checkpoint daily over the next 30 days. According to GCSO, deputies will be on roadways throughout the county for the next month working to reduce traffic accidents and fatalities.
Woman reported missing Sunday in Horry County found safe
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 58-year-old woman reported missing Sunday in Horry County has been found safe, according to Horry County police. Editor’s note: All identifying information and photos have been removed from this story because the person has been found.
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach mayor speaks out against SC tax credit bill, other lawmaker voted against it
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County is one of the top ten fastest-growing counties. With more growth comes an increased demand for housing, specifically affordable housing. Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune published an op-ed against a tax credit bill recently passed by state lawmakers, stating that the bill...
wpde.com
4 taken to hospital, lanes of traffic blocked after crash in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Four people have been taken to the hospital and lanes of traffic are blocked Wednesday morning after a crash in Conway. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded to the three-vehicle crash at 7:48 a.m. in the area of N. Highway 701 and Adrian Highway.
wpde.com
Solicitor won't pursue charges against NMB city manager over woman's alleged assault
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said Tuesday it has no plans to pursue charges against North Myrtle Beach City Manager Mike Mahaney over allegations that he assaulted a woman in May. Michael Mahaney Redacted by ABC15 News on Scribd. According to a...
4 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wpde.com
1 displaced after early morning house fire in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has been displaced Tuesday morning after an early morning house fire in Conway. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 4:07 a.m. to the 100 block of Mama Cecil Road. Crews said the fire was under control with no reported injuries.
wpde.com
HCS adds committee positions to review possible 'inappropriate' material in library books
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — This past year, the conversation about what types of material pop up in local libraries or school libraries has turned political. However, action Monday night by the Horry County school board comes as members hope to keep fewer politics and more parental guidance in the conversation.
wpde.com
RV catches fire in Aynor, no injuries
AYNOR, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) crews responded to an RV fire in Aynor Monday night, according to the department's Twitter page. They responded to the fire on HWY 129 just before 10 p.m. NEW: Pedestrian hit & killed by Lake City train, officials confirm. No...
wpde.com
Pedestrian hit & killed by Lake City train identified
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — A pedestrian was struck by a train at the Fairview Street railroad crossing in Lake City Monday around 8: 30 p.m., according to Lake City Police Chief Joseph “Jody” Cooper. The pedestrian died as a result of injuries sustained in the incident,...
wpde.com
Police pursuit leads to special operation in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies conducted a special operation Monday night on Franklin Drive in Florence that happened as a result of a police chase this past weekend, according to Florence County Sheriff T. J. Joye. Joye said the chase happened in East Florence and resulted in one...
Grand Strand Powerball players win $150K, $50K in Saturday night’s drawings
GRAND STRAND, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Grand Strand Powerball players won big in Saturday night’s drawing, according to an South Carolina Education Lottery news release. One local player won $150,000 on a PowerPlay ticket sold at the Refuel gas station on Highway 17 in Murrells Inlet, the release said. Another player won $50,000 on a […]
VIDEO: Alligator crosses Alligator Alley at Huntington Beach State Park
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — News13 viewer Austin Bond spotted an alligator crossing Alligator Alley at a local state park. It happened on Monday at Huntington Beach State Park, located in Murrells Inlet. Park visitors can enjoy their own stroll across Alligator Alley from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, according to the HBSP website. […]
