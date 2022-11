Two teams trending in opposite directions will square off Saturday night when No. 23 Florida State visits Syracuse in Atlantic Coast Conference action. The Seminoles (6-3, 4-3) are coming off two lopsided victories — 41-16 against Georgia Tech on Oct. 29 and a 45-3 dismantling of Miami last Saturday — but the Orange (6-3, 3-2) have lost three straight games.

