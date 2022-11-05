ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF

No. 2 Ohio State aims to reignite offense vs. reeling Indiana

Ohio State looks to regain its swagger on offense when the No. 2 Buckeyes host Indiana on Saturday in Columbus. After enduring torrential rain and a wind averaging nearly 30 mph to win 21-7 at Northwestern last week, the Buckeyes (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) want to take their frustrations out on the downtrodden Hoosiers (3-6, 1-5), who have lost six in a row.
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF

Sueing, Sensabaugh lead Ohio State past Robert Morris 91-53

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP)Justice Sueing scored 20 points, Zed Keys had a double-double and freshman Brice Sensabaugh just missed one in his debut as Ohio State cruised to a 91-53 victory over Robert Morris in a season opener on Monday night. Sueing sank 8 of 14 shots with two 3-pointers for...
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF

1-year-old missing from Kentucky found at east Columbus McDonald’s

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A one-year-old missing from Kentucky was found in Columbus Sunday morning by authorities after an AMBER Alert was issued. A spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol told NBC4 the child was found at a McDonald’s near East Livingston Avenue. OSHP confirmed the child...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy