wwnytv.com
Veterinarian opening temporary location after fire destroyed building
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A veterinary clinic that burned to the ground nearly two weeks ago is now opening up a temporary location in Massena. Dr. Wildfredo Perez of Java’s Veterinary Center will open the facility in the Massena Industrial Park on Thursday. “I’m pretty thankful for the...
Paul Smith’s merger, short on details, gets leadership help
Former SUNY chancellor brought in to foster deal with Fedcap. As Paul Smith’s College awaits government review of its petition to merge with a Manhattan-based job training enterprise, the former chancellor of the State University of New York has entered the process. Although both the college and the enterprise,...
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg issues boil water advisory
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Boil water advisory has been issued for people who live in the 900 to 1100 blocks of New York Avenue in Ogdensburg. The city is installing a new fire hydrant on the northwest corner of Spruce Street and New York Avenue. Officials say there’s a...
wwnytv.com
Trial set for man accused of killing SUNY Potsdam student
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A trial date is set for the Massena man accused of shooting and killing a SUNY Potsdam student. According to the St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office, the trial for Michael Snow will begin on January 23. The office says no hearings have been...
cnyhomepage.com
Alexandria Bay man in critical condition following motorcycle, truck crash
ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) – New York State Police are investigating a motorcycle and truck crash that happened in the town of Alexandria, according to a press release. Police say the crash occurred on November 2, at approximately 2:50 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 26 and County Route 2.
informnny.com
Driver airlifted to Syracuse after roll-over crash in Alexandria Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) – A crash is under investigation after two vehicles crashed at the intersection of State Route 12 and State Route 26 in the village of Alexandria Bay on November 3, according to a press release from New York State Police. Police say 63-year-old Ernest A....
wwnytv.com
Woman accused of burglary & possessing counterfeit bills
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - A Massena woman was arrested last week in connection with incidents that allegedly happened in November 2021 and August 2022. State police say last November 26-year-old Savannah Moreau allegedly exchanged counterfeit $50 and $100 bills totaling $300 for a Norfolk resident’s $276 in cash.
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country man accused of shoplifting in Jefferson County: NYSP
LERAY- A North Country man is accused of shoplifting in Jefferson County, authorities say. Frederick W. Hans, 22, of Carthage, NY was arrested Wednesday late afternoon by the New York State Police (Watertown). He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. According to Troopers, the arrest stems...
informnny.com
Croghan man dead after motorcycle crash in Lewis County
CROGHAN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Croghan man has died as a result of a one-vehicle crash on Long Pond Rd. in Croghan, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say 63-year-old Michael K. Brennan was driving a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle on November 3 when he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve and struck a tree.
wwnytv.com
Theresa man accused of pawning $30K worth of stolen coins
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 57-year-old Theresa man is accused of possessing and pawning more than $30,000 worth of stolen coins. State police arrested Willis Baughman on a felony count of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property. According to troopers, a man reported in February that his collection of...
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country teenager charged with assault, Troopers say
CHAMPION- A local teenager is accused of assault in the North Country, authorities say. The New York State Police in Carthage said they arrested a 16-year-old suspect from Carthage, NY Thursday evening. According to officials, the teenager was charged with one misdemeanor count of assault in the third-degree. A name...
wwnytv.com
Potsdam man flees police following traffic stop
BURKE, New York (WWNY) - A Potsdam man was charged Friday in connection with a police pursuit in early October. State police say a trooper saw a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Devin Smith fail to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of State Route 122 and U.S. Route 11 on October 3.
Fort Drum soldier airlifted to Syracuse in critical condition after car smashes into tree
Watertown, N.Y. — A 27-year-old man was airlifted to Syracuse after the car he was driving crashed into a tree Monday night near Watertown. Around 6:45 p.m., Christopher J. Long, of Fort Drum, was driving north on County Route 31, south of State Route 11, when he missed a turn and went off the road, according to a news release Tuesday from the State Police.
