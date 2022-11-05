Read full article on original website
DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Texas Places Emergency Resources on Standby as Severe Weather Set To Arrive on FridayLarry LeaseTexas State
Severe Storms with Hail Possible on FridayLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
MacKenzie Scott Donated $16 Million to Grand Prairie ISDLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
Dallas-Fort Worth local $1 million richer after Texas Lottery scratch ticket win
But a DFW resident is celebrating a serious win for their bank account.
fox4news.com
Some North Texas schools closed for election day
PLANO, Texas - Some students across North Texas are out of school because of election day. At least five North Texas school districts including Dallas, Fort Worth, Richardson, Lewisville and Garland ISDs canceled classes Tuesday. Those districts cited security concerns, saying they wanted to ensure the safety of students while...
fortworthreport.org
Teachers in North Texas are some of the best paid, but union says more work needed
Without any experience and a bachelor’s degree, a first-year teacher in Fort Worth ISD will make $60,000, which puts the district in sixth place in Tarrant County for first-year teacher pay. The highest pay for a first-year teacher with a four-year degree in Tarrant County can be found at...
everythinglubbock.com
Popular Lubbock food truck sidelined after unfortunate accident
LUBBOCK, Texas — From “Frito Chili” mac and cheese to “Hot Cheeto” mac and cheese, if you’re a true Lubbock foodie, you’ve definitely heard of the Texas Mac Shack. Run by Texas Tech University students, the popular truck that serves more than 50 towns across the South Plains, has now been sidelined after an unfortunate accident.
Watch: Dangerous tornadoes captured on camera tearing through Texas
Tornadoes were seen near the towns of Sulphur Springs, Miller Grove, Athens and New Boston, Texas.
How do Dallas locals handle these severe storms?
I’ve lived here for 2 years. and I really struggle with these tornado threats. I have massive amounts of tornado anxiety. Before i moved everyone I talked to would say “I’ve never experienced a tornado” “there don’t actually happen that much” “you don’t have to worry”
everythinglubbock.com
Downtown Plainview is having their Holiday events
LUBBOCK, Texas—Tis’ the season for the Downtown Holiday event in Plainview. The Music of Christmas event will be Friday and Saturday, November 11 and 12. You can find the details at www.plainviewtx.org, Downtown Holiday Events Link, FB: Downtown Plainview or by calling 806-296-1119.
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Texas
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Texas using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
fox34.com
The only weather missing: Snow
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains will experience a wide variety of weather, including temperatures, this week. From thunder to drizzle, fog to rain, sun to wind, and Lubbock’s first freeze of the season. About the only weather missing this week will be snow. This afternoon mostly cloudy...
The richest woman in Dallas donated $55 million this week
Margot Perot is the richest woman in Dallas and perhaps also the most generous. This week Perot and her family foundation made $55 million in donations. The first was $5 million to the Sheila and Jody Grant Children's Park at Klyde Warren Park in Dallas. The park opened on Friday, free to the public, thanks to the donation. Also, this week the family foundation gave $50 million to establish a permanent endowment at UT Southwestern Medical Center to train medical researchers.
5 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Major Crash Investigation Unit, a motor vehicle crash was reported in Lubbock. Officials confirmed that 5 people were injured due to the accident.
fox4news.com
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Texas Friday, NWS says
DALLAS - The severe weather that dumped rain across the Dallas-Fort Worth area Friday was also responsible for at least nine tornadoes in Texas. The National Weather Service spent the weekend surveying damage in Lamar and Henderson Counties. They determined at an EF-3 tornado with winds up to 160 miles...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Workforce Solutions “Hiring Red, White & You!” Job Fair 2022
Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County presents its largest job fair of the year on Thursday, November 10. The Tarrant County “Hiring Red, White & You!” job fair will be held at Arlington’s Globe Life Field. The job fair will connect job seekers with more than 160 local employers ready to fill more than 7,100 open positions. Workforce Solutions will also present two more job fairs in Dallas and Plano on the same day in the locations below.
1 Person Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Dallas (Dallas, TX)
According to the Dallas Police, a deadly hit-and-run accident occurred in Dallas on Saturday. The crash happened in the 9900 block of Forest Lane. According to the officers, the victim stepped onto the road while on his phone when he was hit by a speeding driver.
DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall Storm
Several homes throughout the DFW area were damaged during Friday's major storm.Nikolas Noonan/Unsplash. Multiple homes across North Texas were damaged as a major fall storm made its way through the area, bringing with it heavy rain, hail and tornadoes. Storms were forecasted to be severe with the threat of damaging winds, hail, and potentially tornadoes. NBC 5 reports that they warned of all forms of severe weather as conditions for storm development coming ahead of a cold front.
fwtx.com
Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County Hosts Largest Job Fair Thursday
There is an employer out there who wants you. The Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County will host its largest job fair of the year from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Arlington’s Globe Life Field. The 11th annual “Hiring Red, White & You!” will feature 160 local employers...
Beto supporters allegedly assault conservative reporter at rally in Dallas
An incident at a Beto O'Rourke campaign event in Dallas has gone viral after one attendee alleges they were assaulted at the event. Conservative reporter Tayler Hansen posted on Twitter today claims that he was choked by supporters of Beto O'Rourke and thrown to the ground after asking Beto a question.
Comments / 0