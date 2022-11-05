ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

What HFB is hearing on a top target for TCU

TCU has raced out to a 9-0 record and No. 4 ranking this season and have become the talk of the nation in college football. Not surprisingly, they’ve also become the talk in recruiting circles as they are trying to build a top 20 or even possibly a top 15 recruiting class for the 2023 cycle.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Some North Texas schools closed for election day

PLANO, Texas - Some students across North Texas are out of school because of election day. At least five North Texas school districts including Dallas, Fort Worth, Richardson, Lewisville and Garland ISDs canceled classes Tuesday. Those districts cited security concerns, saying they wanted to ensure the safety of students while...
DALLAS, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Popular Lubbock food truck sidelined after unfortunate accident

LUBBOCK, Texas — From “Frito Chili” mac and cheese to “Hot Cheeto” mac and cheese, if you’re a true Lubbock foodie, you’ve definitely heard of the Texas Mac Shack. Run by Texas Tech University students, the popular truck that serves more than 50 towns across the South Plains, has now been sidelined after an unfortunate accident.
LUBBOCK, TX
Local Insider

How do Dallas locals handle these severe storms?

I’ve lived here for 2 years. and I really struggle with these tornado threats. I have massive amounts of tornado anxiety. Before i moved everyone I talked to would say “I’ve never experienced a tornado” “there don’t actually happen that much” “you don’t have to worry”
DALLAS, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Downtown Plainview is having their Holiday events

LUBBOCK, Texas—Tis’ the season for the Downtown Holiday event in Plainview. The Music of Christmas event will be Friday and Saturday, November 11 and 12. You can find the details at www.plainviewtx.org, Downtown Holiday Events Link, FB: Downtown Plainview or by calling 806-296-1119.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

The only weather missing: Snow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains will experience a wide variety of weather, including temperatures, this week. From thunder to drizzle, fog to rain, sun to wind, and Lubbock’s first freeze of the season. About the only weather missing this week will be snow. This afternoon mostly cloudy...
LUBBOCK, TX
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Dallas donated $55 million this week

Margot Perot is the richest woman in Dallas and perhaps also the most generous. This week Perot and her family foundation made $55 million in donations. The first was $5 million to the Sheila and Jody Grant Children's Park at Klyde Warren Park in Dallas. The park opened on Friday, free to the public, thanks to the donation. Also, this week the family foundation gave $50 million to establish a permanent endowment at UT Southwestern Medical Center to train medical researchers.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Texas Friday, NWS says

DALLAS - The severe weather that dumped rain across the Dallas-Fort Worth area Friday was also responsible for at least nine tornadoes in Texas. The National Weather Service spent the weekend surveying damage in Lamar and Henderson Counties. They determined at an EF-3 tornado with winds up to 160 miles...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Workforce Solutions “Hiring Red, White & You!” Job Fair 2022

Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County presents its largest job fair of the year on Thursday, November 10. The Tarrant County “Hiring Red, White & You!” job fair will be held at Arlington’s Globe Life Field. The job fair will connect job seekers with more than 160 local employers ready to fill more than 7,100 open positions. Workforce Solutions will also present two more job fairs in Dallas and Plano on the same day in the locations below.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Larry Lease

DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall Storm

Several homes throughout the DFW area were damaged during Friday's major storm.Nikolas Noonan/Unsplash. Multiple homes across North Texas were damaged as a major fall storm made its way through the area, bringing with it heavy rain, hail and tornadoes. Storms were forecasted to be severe with the threat of damaging winds, hail, and potentially tornadoes. NBC 5 reports that they warned of all forms of severe weather as conditions for storm development coming ahead of a cold front.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy