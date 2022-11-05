Ferris State Stifles Davenport 28-7 to Hand Panthers Their First Loss

BIG RAPIDS – Ferris State University knocked off previously unbeaten Davenport 28-7 on Saturday afternoon in the final home game of the regular season.

Justin Payoute got the Bulldogs on the board with a pick-six in the first quarter. Ferris State made it 14-0 right before halftime with a two-yard touchdown run by Tyrese Hunt-Thompson.

Davenport cut the lead to seven on the first drive of the second half when Davenport quarterback Jason Whittaker found Roy Livingstone for a 23-yard touchdown.

The Bulldogs pulled away as the third quarter wore on with touchdown runs by Emari O’Brien and Mylik Mitchell.

Cyntell Williams led Ferris State with nine tackles. Mylik Mitchell and Carson Gulker split the quarterback duties. Mitchell finished 8-for-18 for 122 yards passing and added a rushing touchdown. Gulker finished 3-for-5 for 32 yards passing. He also had 13 rushing attempts for 29 yards and two fumbles.

The win improves Ferris State’s record to 8-1. The Bulldogs need to beat Wayne State next week and need Davenport to upset top-ranked Grand Valley State in order to force a three-way tie for the GLIAC Championship. If Grand Valley State wins next week, the Lakers will win the conference title outright.