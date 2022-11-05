Saturday's meeting between No. 9 Alabama and No. 11 Ole Miss will be a telling one, for both teams. Ole Miss (8-1) enters the final stretch of its season with only one loss on the year, to LSU. That sets up the Rebels to compete for both the SEC championship and College Football Playoff (assuming, of course, the Tigers lose one of their final three games). But none of that will matter unless Lane Kiffin and Co. can beat an Alabama team in a historically dangerous position for its opponents.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO