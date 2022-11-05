Fleet Week: Onboard the USS Montgomery

Have you ever wondered what happens onboard the U.S. Navy ships we see in our community?

It’s Fleet Week and now’s your chance to see some of our local ships.

All are welcome onboard the USS Montgomery on the Broadway Pier, a fully operational littoral combat ship stationed at Naval Base San Diego.

“We can land all manner of helicopters onboard— whether they’re combat helicopters from the United States Marine Corps, whether they’re Seahawk helicopters in the United States Navy, or even unmanned helicopters or drones,” said Lt. Sam Hardgrove.

Behind all the work done to defend our country are dozens of sailors who are ready to showcase their jobs to the San Diego community.

Petty Officer 1st Class Richard Gunsel is one. He’s a Boatswain's Mate.

“I deal with everything that the engineers and gunners' mates don’t deal with. If it has to get underway that’s my job," he said.

Attendees will see the weapons that our service members train to use and be able to see the firefighting equipment they are trained to use while at sea.

“When we’re out in the middle of the ocean, you can’t call a fire department,” said Lt. Hardgrove.

For sailors like HM1 Debtlift, the experience is all about giving back to the community.

“It’s a really unique experience and I think every sailor should experience it at least once," she said.

Fleet Week continues through Sunday.