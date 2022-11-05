ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

‘We are not going away,’ says Allentown school board vice president at protest over superintendent’s departure

By Jennifer Sheehan, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 3 days ago

Their message was clear: They aren’t letting the issue go.

“We are not going away,” said Lisa Conover, Allentown School Board vice president. “Our children are being put at risk.”

Conover was among the roughly dozen people who gathered in downtown Allentown on Saturday to continue their demand for answers about the abrupt departure of former Allentown School District superintendent John Stanford.

District parents, NAACP leaders and community activists have been vocal in both their support for Stanford, who is Black, as well as their concern about why he left.

Those who spoke at Saturday’s protest again pointed to what they see as a troubling lack of transparency.

“The lack of transparency is key,” said NAACP Bethlehem President Esther Lee, flanked by protesters holding signs. “Why aren’t the leaders coming forward? It is shameful.”

On Oct. 20, the Allentown School Board voted 6-3 to approve a separation-and-release agreement with Stanford, who was hired to a five-year contract in September 2021 and started the job that November.

Stanford and the school board have refused to comment on the reason for his departure, beyond signing off on a joint statement saying the separation was mutual and amicable and did not involve any impropriety or misconduct. District employees are forbidden from making any statements about Stanford’s tenure “inconsistent with or contrary to” that statement, the agreement says.

He was the district’s fifth full-time superintendent since 2010.

On Oct. 25, community activists and NAACP leaders held their first protest, outside the Lehigh County Courthouse at Fifth and Hamilton streets. At that event, Lee, the first Black person elected to Bethlehem Area School Board in 1971, said the circumstances behind Stanford’s departure “unsettled” her, and accused the district of discrimination.

Lee said on Saturday she stood behind those assertions.

“Leadership doesn’t care about the brown and Black children,” Lee said. “You kicked out a brilliant Black man. Why the continued silence?”

On Oct. 27, the board, by unanimous vote, approved Carol D. Birks, a Connecticut educator and school executive, as interim superintendent. Birks, a 27-year education veteran, served most recently as regional superintendent and chief schools officer with Booker T. Washington Academy, in New Haven and Hamden, Connecticut. She has been a teacher and a principal, as well as a state and district leader. Birks is Black.

Allentown School Board officials have not said whether Birks is in the running to fill the superintendent role permanently.

Along with calling for transparency, those who participated demanded a forensic audit of the district’s finances over the last 30 years.

“We believe that will connect all the dots,” said Barbara Redmond, secretary of Women in the NAACP, or W.I.N.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem Area School District is investigating allegation made against its superintendent. He remains on the job.

The Bethlehem Area School District is investigating an unspecified allegation made against its superintendent, according to the school board president. Superintendent Joseph Roy said he’s working with the school district solicitor to “address this unfounded allegation.”. School board President Michael Faccinetto said the board was made aware of...
BETHLEHEM, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

House candidate dies day before election

Columbia County, Pa. — The democratic candidate for Columbia County's 109th district died Monday after a lengthy illness. Ed Giannattasio was set to face off against Republican nominee Robert Leadbeter for the House seat in today's election. The seat was vacated this year by retiring representative David Millard, who first took office in 2004. Giannattasio, who also ran Art Ventures art gallery in Bloomsburg, had been battling Multiple Myeloma, a...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Unofficial Election Results are now available – Northampton County

Elections Office staff began posting the results from the mail-in and absentee ballots at approximately 8:30PM on November 8th. Results from the polls will be uploaded as they come in. The unofficial results are available on the Northampton County website at: https://www.northamptoncounty.org/CTYADMN/ELECTNS/Pages/default.aspx. “I want to thank our Elections Office staff,...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Nearly 40 Students, Staff Evacuated From Lehigh Valley Charter High School

Nearly 40 students and staff at the Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School in Northampton County were taken to area hospitals Friday afternoon, officials said. In an email just after 1 p.m., LVA CEO Susan Mauser told the school community that the high school building was being emptied "out of an abundance of caution due to a few staff members and students feeling unwell."
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Post-Election Effort Can Unite Oz Voters, Fetterman Voters, and Everyone in Between

Campaign lawn signs like these are to be recycled rather than included in regular trash pickup services. Wed., Nov. 9, (the day after Election Day 2022), will surely dawn seeing some Montgomery County politicos who are elated … and others, not so much. The one thing that can unite all factions of voters, however, is a bipartisan effort to be environmentally responsible with those ubiquitous campaign lawn signs, now that ballots have been cast.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
camdencounty.com

Statement from Commissioner Jeffrey Nash in Regard to the Passing of Monsignor Michael Doyle

The statement below is by Commissioner Jeffrey Nash on behalf of the Board of Commissioners in regard to the passing of Monsignor Michael Doyle:. “Monsignor Michael Doyle was a true humanitarian who worked tirelessly to improve the lives of Camden City residents for more than 50 years. I was first introduced to Monsignor Doyle when he was featured on 60 Minutes when I was still in New York attending law school. That segment featured an amazing priest who devoted his life to the residents of the impoverished Waterfront South community in Camden. Little did I know at the time but this Priest, who was born and raised in Ireland, would eventually become my hero and inspiration.
CAMDEN, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Easton Area schools may hire consultant to help fix busing mess. ‘We’re in desperation mode.’

The Easton Area School District needs to explore every possible solution to its school bus crisis, according to its superintendent. Superintendent David Piperato asked the school board for permission to bring in an outside consultant to maximize its new school bus software. He made the request at Tuesday’s school board meeting. You can watch the meeting on YouTube.
EASTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Applauding WFMZ’s Rob Vaughn, a vital voice in local news, for 35 years at station | Turkeys & Trophies

We could have done without Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin’s public rebuke of the City of Allentown administration earlier this week. He chastised the city’s decision to hold a news conference on driver safety the day after a pedestrian was killed near Dieruff High School. In an announcement Wednesday of minor traffic citations being filed against the driver in connection with the Sept. 6 crash, Martin felt compelled to note that the press conference – held by the mayor, police chief and other stakeholders – led to misinformed public speculation about the case “before all the facts have been determined.” Martin’s always been a strong prosecutor in the courtroom, but seems to flounder when it comes to understanding how public speculation bubbles up in the first place. It doesn’t come from well-meaning officials acting quickly to get a general message on driver safety out to its constituents after a roadway tragedy in a high-volume location – that is what those who held the news conference did. Public speculation comes when officials stay silent at times when they should be talking, even if they’re limited on what they can say because of an incomplete investigation. This was one of those times. We applaud the city for realizing that. Unfortunately, Martin tends to opt for the bare minimum when it comes to engaging the public when that engagement is needed most. It’s all about preserving the integrity of the investigation without regard to how long every one of his constituents must wait to get basic questions about public safety answered. This is a good instinct for a prosecutor, but Martin seems incapable of striking a balance between the legal strategy and the public one. We don’t see him changing. But the next time he wants to complain about the causes of speculation on a case under his watch, he should do it in front of a mirror.
ALLENTOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

DA investigating report of someone placing 4 ballots in drop box

The Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office is investigating an incident in which an individual dropped multiple ballots into a drop box on Friday. Employees of the county election bureau noticed someone place four ballots into the ballot drop box located inside the election bureau office on Friday afternoon, District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce said in a press release. “The ballots were segregated, and the Election Bureau notified the office of the...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Hazmat incident at Lehigh Valley school sends 39 to hospital

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa (CBS) -- In Northampton County on Friday, 39 people were sent to the hospital at Lehigh Valley Academy Charter School. The seventh through 12th grade building was evacuated and school was dismissed early. A fire department and hazmat team checked the buildings and say they didn't find any gas, oxygen, or carbon monoxide levels out of normal range.Most of those who were hospitalized have been released.Air quality specialists are being brought in to further evaluate.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
billypenn.com

Why Philly had such a big drop in mail ballot requests this year

Interest in mail voting has declined since it first became an option for Pennsylvanians in 2020. One of the counties with the biggest drop this year? Philadelphia. Reasons range from mistrust in the postal service to excitement about voting in person, especially among younger voters, people involved with voter education and get-out-the-vote efforts in Philadelphia told Billy Penn.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy