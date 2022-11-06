ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dozens injured as lithium battery fire rips through Manhattan high-rise: ‘Unbelievably dangerous’

By Oliver O'Connell
The Independent
 3 days ago

Dozens of people were injured, two critically, in a blaze at a high-rise apartment building in Manhattan caused by a faulty battery, fire officials said.

The fire broke out on Saturday morning in the 37-story building on East 52nd Street, near the East River , according to the New York Daily News.

Dramatic videos posted online showed people hanging out of apartment windows to escape the billowing smoke as firefighters used ropes to scale the building to rescue two people.

Fire officials said some residents above the floor where the fire started escaped to the roof, the Associated Press reports officials saying.

Speaking at a news conference, FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said the fire started in a 20th-floor apartment from a lithium-ion battery connected to an unspecified micromobility device.

Emergency services received calls about fire and smoke at the building shortly before 10.30am, the commissioner said.

Fire units were on the scene in a little over three minutes and encountered a “heavy fire condition”, FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief Frank Leeb said, per ABC News.

“Fire, EMS, and dispatch did an extraordinary job rescuing a number of civilians, including an incredible roof rescue,” Commissioner Kavanagh said, adding they worked in “unbelievably dangerous conditions”.

Thirty-eight people are known to have been injured, including two in critical condition and five in serious condition, according to officials. It is not yet known how many families were displaced by the fire.

There has been a spate of fires linked to micromobility devices in New York leading to several deaths.

An electric scooter battery sparked a fire that killed an eight-year-old girl in Queens in September, and a woman and a five-year-old girl were killed in August in Harlem by a fire that was blamed on a scooter battery. A fire linked to an e-scooter killed a nine-year-old boy in Queens in September 202, the Associated Press notes.

The blaze was “close to our 200th fire this year where the cause of the fire is a lithium-ion battery from a micromobility device,” Dan Flynn, the chief fire marshal said, per CNN reporting.

Commissioner Kavanagh commented: “[We] want to emphasize the rising cause of fires from e-bikes and to ensure that families are making sure that they are following the safest possible way to use these, including not charging them overnight when they are asleep, including making sure they are certified and that the batteries that they are using are not damaged in any way.”

civil servant
3d ago

Not only are lithium batteries dangerous and expensive, they are powered by fossil fuel. What a farce. Electric cars may ultimately disappear.

David Dorich
3d ago

I accidentally shorted a smart phone battery while trying to change it and it was frightening to see the power released, imagine an e car battery.

non negotiable
3d ago

Those lithium batteries are small, Imagne the fires EV's will create as they store 1,000,000 times more energy.

CBS New York

Beloved grandmother mowed down by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who left a grandmother in the middle of the road in Brooklyn. She later died.CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis obtained exclusive video of the car involved and got reaction from family members who want justice."She was just fun and lovable, kind," Judith Donaldson said Tuesday.Three heartbroken sisters shared how special their mother, Verna McKnight, was to everyone who knew her."The biggest heart, kindest, most giving, hardworking person you could ever come across," Juliet McKnight-Francis said."She was just everything to so many people," Michelle McKnight added.That was all taken from them on Saturday...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Manhattan man indicted for murdering and dismembering girlfriend in NYC apartment

NEW YORK, NY – A Brooklyn man has been indicted for murdering and dismembering his girlfriend, stuffing her body parts in suitcases in her East New York Apartment. Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez has announced charges against Justin Williams, 24, of Manhattan was charged with second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse. District Attorney Gonzalez said, “This defendant is accused of the horrific murder and dismemberment of his former girlfriend. While we can’t erase the tragic and cruel death of D’Asia Johnson, we are fully committed to bringing this defendant to justice. I hope that this prosecution brings a The post Manhattan man indicted for murdering and dismembering girlfriend in NYC apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Brooklyn Worker, 25, Found Dying Inside Iconic Williamsburg Social Club

A 25-year-old worker was found dying inside legendary Brooklyn social club Toñitas, police said Monday. Police responding to a 911 call discovered Mario Xo-Pop bruised with cuts on his back and hip inside the lively watering hole also known as Caribbean Social Club in Williamsburg about 9:45 p.m. Sunday.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

26 Cars Stolen From NYC Dealership in Single Night

Cops are trying to track down more than two dozen cars stolen in a single night from a dealership in Queens. Twenty-six vehicles went missing between 5 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. Monday from the business on Queens Boulevard in Maspeth, the NYPD said. The suspects behind the mass car...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
