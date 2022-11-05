ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Fetterman supporters undeterred by stroke as Obama does last-minute campaign: ‘John’s stroke did not change who he is’

By Eric Garcia
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QZKiU_0j0Bx3Jn00
(AP)

Most people who attended Pennsylvania Senate nominee John Fetterman’s rally with former president Barack Obama in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania seemed unbothered by his stroke recovery despite Democrats raising concerns after his debate.

The Democratic nominee is locked in a tight race with television physician Mehmet Oz in the Keystone State. The rally at Schenley Plaza across the street from the University of Pittsburgh had a massive line.

The rally was the first of two events for Mr Fetterman and Mr Obama. Later in the day, they will head to Philadelphia with President Joe Biden and Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the Democratic nominee for governor.

Mr Fetterman easily beat his opponents in the Democratic primary in May. But right before then, he suffered a stroke, and is still in the process of recovering. Mr Fetterman still struggles with auditory processing and as a result, uses closed captioning. After his interview with NBC News last month, many in the press questioned whether voters would be comfortable voting for him when he needed such accommodations.

Similarly, he used captioning during his first and only debate with Dr Oz. Many Democrats fretted about Mr Fetterman’s performance, where he occasionally struggled to offer answers to questions, had delayed responses or mushed together words.

Late last month, a hot mic caught Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer telling Mr Biden that “the debate didn’t hurt us too much in Pennsylvania.”

But Mr Fetterman seemed undeterred by concerns about his recovery on Saturday.

“Here’s a pro-tip: If you’re going to give a speech after you’ve been recovering from a stroke, you really don’t want to have to come after Barack Obama as the GOAT,” he said, in reference to the acronym for “the greatest of all time.”

Polling is decidedly mixed about how much Mr Fetterman’s performance in the debate affected their vote. According to Monmouth University’s poll released this week, only three per cent of voters said that Mr Fetterman’s performance affected their vote. In addition, 62 per cent of voters in a Suffolk University/USA Today poll showed Mr Fetterman with a lead but also showed that 7 per cent of voters said they would have voted for him if he had not had the stroke.

Meanwhile an Emerson College poll showed that half of voters said that the debate performance worsened their opinion of Mr Fetterman and a Fox News poll showed that 51 per cent of registered voters said the Fetterman-Oz debate was a factor in their final decision.

On the ground, however, many voters were undeterred. When asked about whether Mr Fetterman’s stroke would impact her vote, Shawnna Crago, American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, said: “I think my thoughts are, anytime anybody has a stroke, it definitely takes time to heal. It’s a process that doesn’t actually affect anybody’s intellectual capacity.”

Ms Crago’s colleague, Tina Geyer, added that she thinks “it would make him a better advocate for ADA compliance,” in reference to the Americans with Disabilities Act.

During the rally, Mr Fetterman also highlighted his own push to get better.

“This is what recovery looks like,” he said. “In January, I’m going to be much better in DC.”

Throughout his speech, Mr Fetterman was interrupted by cheers and connected his experiences with other people.

“We need to expand health care, the exact same health care that saved my life,” he said.

Mr Obama alluded to Mr Fetterman’s ongoing recovery during the rally and said that it showed that he knew what it was like to struggle.

“John’s stroke did not change who he is, it did not change what he cares about, it did’t change his values, his heart, his fight” Mr Obama said at the rally. “It didn’t change who he will represent when he gets to the United States Senate. He’ll represent you, and that’s what you deserve.”

Helen Fallon, a professor of journalism at Point Park University, told The Independent at the rally that she was optimistic about Mr Fetterman’s recovery.

After the rally, Mary Pat Donegan told The Independent that she suffered four strokes and faced challenges speaking like he did.

“In time, really, within about a year, I was able to recover and I believe he will too,” she said. “And it’s difficult. I’m amazed at the recovery he’s made.”

The rally with Mr Obama and Mr Fetterman came hours before Mr Trump and Dr Oz were set to hold a rally with Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor, in nearby Latrobe.

Comments / 1079

Amanda Light
3d ago

Truer words have never been spoken; "John's stroke didn't change who he is". He always was and always will be incompetent and unfit to serve.

Reply(74)
545
Peggy Souder Davis
3d ago

Yeah, why not got an alzheimer patient for president. Hell yeah put a guy 1 step away from heart attack in office. Hope ya like their next in line. LETS MAKE AMERICAN THE LAUGHING COUNTRY OF THE WORLD.Got a real good start. People running this country UNSTABLE.

Reply(66)
375
Big Eagle
3d ago

Obama is the puppet master! Biden doesn’t have the intelligence to do what’s right for the country and Fetterman doesn’t have the intelligence to do what’s right for Pennsylvania!!

Reply(21)
241
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Voices: Republicans have convinced voters inflation is Biden’s fault — even though they have no plan to solve it

In their efforts to take control of the House and the Senate from the Democrats in the midterms, Republicans are hoping that the electorate will punish President Joe Biden and his party for historically high inflation.There really is no broader economic message beyond inflation. The US economy added 263,000 jobs in September and the unemployment rate dropped to a historically low 3.5%. Wednesday’s national employment report from ADP pegged US job gains in October at 239,000. According to the Atlanta Fed, wages were up 6.3% in September. While that’s down from 6.7% in August, it’s still higher than any point...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

John Fetterman releases medical report after Dr Oz under fire for suggesting Fetterman’s wife would act as senator

John Fetterman continues to recover well from his stroke, has no restrictions on his ability to work and can fulfill the duties of public office, according to the results of his latest medical examination.The Democratic candidate for the open Pennsylvania Senate seat was examined by his primary care physician on Friday and a report was released by the campaign late on Tuesday to The Philadelphia Inquirer.Mr Fetterman’s health is reported as normal and he has made great progress with communication since his stroke in May, though still exhibits symptoms of problem processing audio that can be accommodated with the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

In too deep: John Fetterman's wife claims that swimming is 'very racist'

Gisele Fetterman, the wife of Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman, claimed on a podcast episode that "swimming in America is very racist." On Thursday, Gisele mentioned on the iGen Politics podcast that her husband's Pennsylvania lieutenant governor's mansion came with a pool. The pair used the pool to teach minority children how to swim, said Gisele.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newsweek

Pennsylvania Man Says Meeting Dr. Oz Swayed Him From Voting for Him

A local recovery counselor in Kensington, Pennsylvania, said spending an hour with GOP Senate candidate Mehmet Oz put him off voting for him in the November midterms. Justyn Payton, who was present at a local event Oz held in Johnstown, in southwest Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, where he addressed the opioid crisis in the country and in the state, told ABC's senior White House correspondent Mary Bruce that Oz's plans to address the spread of opioids convinced him not to vote for the celebrity doctor.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Salon

Obama shuts down heckler at Michigan rally

Appearing at a rally in Detroit with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) on Saturday, former President Barack Obama cut off a heckler disrupting his comments as he smiled and told the man, "Right now, I'm talking, you'll have a chance to talk sometime later." As the former two-term president ridiculed...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Gisele Fetterman, wife of US senate candidate, is much more than a surrogate

For most candidates, suffering a stroke in the midst of a campaign for the US senate might have meant an early exit. But John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate for Pennsylvania, had a secret weapon. As he began a difficult and very public journey to recovery, his wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, quickly stepped in to pick up the slack.When Mr Fetterman faced questions over his health following the stroke, Ms Fetterman, who was diagnosed with ADHD in adulthood, used the incident as an opportunity to talk about how the media covers disability. She criticised coverage of his use of closed captions...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox News

Even left-leaning media calls out Democrats like Katie Hobbs dodging debates: 'Don't you have an obligation?'

Journalists and media commentators at ABC, CBS, and CNN are pressuring Democrats who've shied away from debates before the midterm elections. Democratic candidates in Arizona, Virginia and Pennsylvania have backed out or refused to debate their Republican opponents this election, most notably Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs. Some candidates have...
ARIZONA STATE
Rolling Stone

Bernie Sanders Is Once Again Asking His Party to Stop Screwing Up the Midterms

On Thursday, Bernie Sanders will hit the campaign trail to make his closing midterm pitch. He’ll go to states like Wisconsin, Nevada, and Pennsylvania — “to places where we think we could have the most impact,” he says. He’ll go to congressional districts where his party has given up, like South Texas. He’ll campaign on behalf of Senate candidates who aren’t planning on appearing alongside him. He’s going because, in the eyes of the 81-year-old progressive senator, his party is blowing its chance at midterms success. Democrats are letting Republicans win the messaging war on the economy — even though, as...
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Beast

Trump’s Least Favorite GOP Senator May Survive Again

ANCHORAGE, Alaska—When Alaska politicians dutifully trek to the annual convention of Alaska Natives each election season, they come to gladhand, take selfies, and trot out their shaky Yupik and Inupiaq greetings to an appreciative crowd. But on Saturday, Republican hopeful Kelly Tshibaka came to the U.S. Senate candidate forum...
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

912K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy