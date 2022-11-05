Read full article on original website
3 takeaways: Paint dominance, ball movement gives OSU first win of the season
Jacie Hoyt is now 1-0 as the head coach of OSU. On Monday, OSU won its first game of the season 95-63 over the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros. It was a game that was closer than it looked, with a few key factors allowing OSU to pull away down the stretch.
Breaking down the numbers: OSU struggles in Lawrence
A once-stellar OSU defense is now statistically one of the worst in the country, especially after its 37-16 loss to Kansas on Saturday. Here are some key numbers from Saturday’s game and beyond. 351: Rushing yards OSU allowed. The defense as a whole has been struggling, but the rush...
Trojan Horse: What Kansas said following its victory against OSU
Here is what Kansas coach Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks had to say after their 37-16 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday. Leipold on how the Jahawks were able to play such complete football against OSU:. "I haven't looked at everything statistically. They still had 75 plays for 400 yards....
Six-day window used for Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma kickoff time, TV details
The Big 12 Conference announced on Monday that a six-day selection window will be used to determine the kickoff time and TV network details of the Bedlam rivalry contest between Oklahoma State and Oklahoma on Saturday, Nov. 19, inside Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman. This will be the...
Wright provides new solution to old problem
The Cowboys solved an old problem with a new solution. In the first half of OSU’s 77-66 season-opening win against the University of Texas-Arlington, OSU’s 3-point shooting wasn’t effective. Like, at all. OSU started 0-11 from distance when senior guard John-Michael Wright splashed a triple with 3:56...
3 takeaways: OSU's defense a liability in loss
The goalposts came down in Lawrence as the Jayhawks became bowl-eligible for the first time since 2008. OSU can breathe easy knowing there are no more Kansas teams on the schedule, but can they breathe easy about the remaining schedule? At one point, the Cowboys looked like the team to beat in the Big 12. Well, they have been beaten, three times. This certainly puts a damper in the Big 12 title chances for the Cowboys. Here are the three takeaways from the Cowboys’ match in Lawrence.
Ferguson celebrates honored alumni and contributors
Oklahoma State University recognized individuals who have brought distinction to the Ferguson College of Agriculture on Oct. 28. These 10 individuals with ties to OSU have shown a commitment to their work in agricultural sciences and natural resources. Recipients of the 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award and Champion for OSU Agriculture...
True colors: First gen students tie dye shirts
Collin Andrews found his motivation in tragedy. That’s why he’s at OSU studying fire protection and safety engineering technology. Trying to avoid past incidents. His sister died in a house fire when he was 16. Now he’s a first-generation college student with intentions of helping others avoid what happened to his family.
Four-star DL from Florida includes Ohio State as a finalist
After escaping with a narrow — and at times ugly — victory against Northwestern this weekend, the Buckeyes were also gathering some positive momentum on the recruiting trail. A longtime target along the interior defensive line narrowed down his recruitment and the Buckeyes were a beneficiary in that update. Plus, a top linebacker in next years cycle plans a visit to Columbus later this month.
Watch Ohio State vs. Robert Morris: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Robert Morris Colonials and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at Value City Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. Returning after a rocky 8-24 season, Robert Morris is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. OSU was 20-12 last year and made it as far as the second round of the NCAA tournament before being knocked out by the Villanova Wildcats 71-61.
Look: Michigan President's Tweet About Ohio State Football Goes Viral
Few rivalries in sports are year-round the way Michigan-Ohio State is. But with less than three weeks to go before The Game, things are ramping up - and even the school administrators are getting in on the trash talk. Over the weekend, Michigan school president Santa Ono tried to channel...
Ranking the Ohio Ties of the Musicians in Joe Walsh’s VetsAid Lineup
Columbus Monthly takes a look at the buckeye bona fides of the “all-Ohio” bill at the Nov. 13 Nationwide Arena show. Singer/guitarist Joe Walsh, best known for his work with the Eagles and James Gang, will bring an “all-Ohio bill” to Nationwide Arena on Nov. 13 for VetsAid, Walsh’s nonprofit that donates proceeds from huge concerts to veterans’ services charities. But some of the bands in this marquee show have more Ohio cred than others. Take a look at their buckeye bona fides.
Joe Walsh shows his Ohio heart by bringing James Gang, Black Keys, Nine Inch Nails, Dave Grohl to VetsAid benefit
Joe Walsh’s Buckeye heart is beating strong for his sixth VetsAid benefit concert this weekend. The show takes place Sunday, Nov. 13, in Columbus, after Walsh’s original plan to hold it there during 2021 was postponed by continuing pandemic concerns. Now he’s bringing it back home proudly -- and, of course, loudly -- with his own James Gang as well as fellow Ohio-rooted bands such as Nine Inch Nails, the Black Keys and the Breeders. Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, a Warren native, will perform as a special guest and Cleveland homie Drew Carey will emcee.
Watch Hatebreed’s Jamey Jasta Have An Alleged Nazi Ejected From Oklahoma City Show
Hatebreed, etc. vocalist Jamey Jasta had an alleged white supremacist in the audience ejected during the band’s headlining set last night (November 05th) at the Diamond Ballroom in Oklahoma City, OK. After taking some feedback from the audience about what do with the apparently unruly concertgoer, Jasta offered:. “Listen,...
Oklahoma City Charter School Leader Opposes District Bond, But Quietly Obtained a Bond For His School
Santa Fe South Charter School’s Chris Brewster is one of the most vocal critics of a $955 million bond proposal on the Nov. 8 election ballot for Oklahoma City Public Schools. Yet, a county board approved a bond this spring to fund buildings at the charter school where he is superintendent, documents show.
This is the Best Diner in Ohio According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
This Town Has Been Voted Oklahoma’s Most Family Friendly City in the Sooner State
A new survey has declared this town in Oklahoma as the most family-friendly city in the Sooner State. It couldn't have been easy to select just one winner. Oklahoma is well known for its hospitality and friendliness. Bricktown in Oklahoma City, OK. is a great place to visit for some...
Controversial rezoning question awaits Edmond residents on election day
The rezoning of a piece of property near I-35 and Memorial is in the balance, even though the property owner doesn’t want it to be rezoned anymore.
ACLU Oklahoma receives complaints of poll workers instructing straight-party voting
OKLAHOMA — The Oklahoma chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union said Tuesday they have received multiple alerts of possible poll tampering. ALERT: Our office has received multiple complaints of poll workers instructing voters to vote straight party. You do not have to vote straight party to have your vote counted. If a poll worker tells you who to vote for, contact our Election Protection Hotline at 405-849-5220.
