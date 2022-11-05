How the Bengals can get Joe Burrow, passing game back on track vs. the Panthers: Film Review

Adam Cole may have been hiding in plain sight this whole time. A viral tweet from Sunday's round of NFL games saw fans and pro wrestling personalities joke that Cole looks exactly like the Cincinnati Bengals' wide receiver Trenton Irwin. The original image, which was sent out by Twitter user Hector Diaz accompanied by the words "That's Adam Cole," shows Irwin, alongside Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, looking astonishingly similar to the former "NXT" Champion. AEW announcer Renée Paquette responded with "Consider me on the case," while others joked that Cole left pro wrestling to play football. Cole, who has been off television due to injury for more than four months, joined in the fun Monday, tweeting out the image with the caption, "Who Dey...BayBay."

