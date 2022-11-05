How the Bengals can get Joe Burrow, passing game back on track vs. the Panthers: Film Review

Read full article on original website
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
Kareem Hunt overcome with emotion before Bengals game; Josh Allen’s elbow being evaluated: Browns takeaways
BEREA, Ohio -- Kareem Hunt came to tears during the national anthem before the Browns’ 32-13 Monday night victory over the Bengals, not knowing if it was his last game with this hometown team. “Definitely it was mixed emotions,” Hunt said Monday. “I love Cleveland. I’m from the city...
Cincinnati Bengals lose rookie defensive back Dax Hill to shoulder injury against Carolina
The Cincinnati Bengals announced during the third quarter of Sunday's Week 9 win against the Carolina Panthers that rookie defensive back Dax Hill is out with a right shoulder injury. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Monday that Hill will be "week to week" with the injury. ...
Pair of Bengals youngsters injured in win over Panthers
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals second-year running back Chris Evans and rookie safety Dax Hill were injured in the 42-21 win over the Panthers on Sunday. Bengals coach Zac Taylor said after the game that the training staff needed to gather more info on the injuries to make a determination on their status going into the bye week.
Browns sign former speedy Tampa Bay wideout
The Cleveland Browns have signed wide receiver Cyril Grayson to the practice squad.
Sporting News
Why did the Panthers bench PJ Walker? Carolina turns to Baker Mayfield vs. Bengals after poor performance
PJ Walker was riding high into Week 9 after giving the Panthers a chance to win with an amazing Hail Mary against the Falcons in Week 8. However, his performance against the Bengals left a lot to be desired. As a result, the Panthers elected to bench him in the...
Panthers’ season on life support after blowout loss to Bengals. Here’s what we learned
After the Panthers’ embarrassing loss to the Bengals, the team faces a quick turnaround against Atlanta on Thursday night, where their season will be on the line.
Joe Mixon silences critics in record-setting performance against Panthers: ‘The best I’ve ever seen’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Tyler Boyd has been in Cincinnati for every game of Joe Mixon’s career. The two were drafted a year apart in the second-round — Boyd out of Pittsburgh in 2016 and Mixon out of Oklahoma in 2017 — and have been teammates ever since.
Panthers fire 2 coaches after loss to Bengals
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks fired two of his assistants on Monday, less than 24 hours after the team’s embarrassing 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in which it allowed a franchise-record 35 points in the first half. Wilks fired cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni. […]
Colts confirm Parks Frazier, 30, as offensive play-caller
Frank Reich’s former personal assistant has gone from typing the game script to calling the plays under Indianapolis Colts interim
Top 2023 UC Target Playing Scrimmage in Cincinnati
The Bearcats are hoping he joins the program in 2023.
Citrus County Chronicle
2 coaches fired, several others remain on hot seat
There has already been two coaching changes halfway through the NFL season with Indianapolis firing Frank Reich this week four weeks after Carolina did the same to Matt Rhule. Based on recent history there likely will be more.
wrestlinginc.com
Adam Cole Reacts To Photo Of His Uncanny Resemblance With Bengals WR
Adam Cole may have been hiding in plain sight this whole time. A viral tweet from Sunday's round of NFL games saw fans and pro wrestling personalities joke that Cole looks exactly like the Cincinnati Bengals' wide receiver Trenton Irwin. The original image, which was sent out by Twitter user Hector Diaz accompanied by the words "That's Adam Cole," shows Irwin, alongside Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, looking astonishingly similar to the former "NXT" Champion. AEW announcer Renée Paquette responded with "Consider me on the case," while others joked that Cole left pro wrestling to play football. Cole, who has been off television due to injury for more than four months, joined in the fun Monday, tweeting out the image with the caption, "Who Dey...BayBay."
Cleveland Browns hope to pressure Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Coming off the bye week, the Cleveland Browns (3-5) head to Miami to take on the Dolphins (6-3) who are led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins will be a tough out for the Browns. They have the second best passing attack in the NFL with Tua throwing to Tyreek Hill and they have already beaten Buffalo and Baltimore this year. Their only losses have come when Tagovailoa has missed time due to injury.
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solves
Down 35–0 at halftime, it was clear that the Panthers needed to do something different. In went Baker Mayfield, and things got a tiny bit better. They won the second half 21–7.
Three Man Weave: UC Dominates Chaminade 98-55 in Season Opener
Cincinnati got off to a nice start in the 2022-23 season.
