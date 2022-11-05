Read full article on original website
Plumb Joy
3d ago
Right on, Trinidad Colorado, a high crime town used to have the highest transgender operations in the world and now Colorado is seeking to distinguish itself as having the most baby kills in the world. Way to race to the bottom dems!
beachbunny
3d ago
So sad Colorado thinks this is something to be proud of😏
Colorado election results: Proposition 122
DENVER — Colorado residents were deciding Tuesday whether to vote for or against Proposition 122, which would legalize psychedelic mushrooms. A “yes” vote for Prop 122 would make psychedelic mushrooms legal in Colorado, establish government-regulated centers for using mushrooms medicinally, and decriminalize the personal possession, growing, sharing, and use, but not the sale, of five natural psychedelic substances for those 21 over.
Polis declares victory in Colorado governor's race
DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis secured a second term on Tuesday after defeating a challenge from Republican Heidi Ganahl, according to results from The Associated Press and NBC News. In his victory speech, which came shortly after NBC called the race, Polis began by thanking both Ganahl and...
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
Live updates: Colorado 2022 midterm election
Election Day has come and gone. In this story, we’ll post updates from the 2022 midterm election, with links to more stories as the results come in.
5280.com
2022 Election Results: How Colorado Voted on Key Races and Ballot Measures
It seems like every general election gets billed by political pundits as the “most important” of our lifetimes. But the stakes of this year’s midterms are truly high: Control of the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate both hang in the balance—as does the Democrats’ universal hold on all of Colorado’s statewide elected offices.
Colorado Proposition 121 passes
DENVER — Colorado voters decided on Tuesday to pass Proposition 121, a measure about lowering the state income tax. The "yes" vote was called by The Associated Press. It’s the shortest question on the ballot. A YES vote supports dropping the state’s income tax to 4.4% from its current 4.55%. A NO vote supports keeping the state income tax at 4.55%.
All 64 Colorado Counties Ranked By Size Smallest to Largest
When we say Mesa County is the 4th largest county in Colorado, it is to say that Mesa county is the 4th largest based on land area. How many square miles are within Mesa County? 3,328 to be exact according to USA.com. Using land area as our ranker we can...
westernslopenow.com
$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Colorado
DENVER (KDVR) — There was one winning ticket sold for the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on Monday night. Unfortunately for Coloradans, the winning ticket was sold in California. The winning numbers were: 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and the Powerball is 10. The Power Play multiplier was 2X. There...
Researchers track earthquakes across CO, warn of possible massive one
140 years ago, Colorado had its biggest earthquake ever with a magnitude of 6.6. Researchers say another massive earthquake could cost the state billions in repairs. With Colorado's biggest earthquake rocking across multiple states, it is unlikely that an earthquake of that magnitude would occur but researchers believe it could still happen today.On average, Colorado could see 50 to 70 earthquakes a year with most being minimal. Researchers believe earthquake study is essential so they could pinpoint when the next massive one could happen. "What research has done is compiled all of our information and mapped it out," said Matt Morgan, Director...
Colorado US House races: Latest election results
DENVER — Eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for grabs on Election Day in Colorado. Going into the election, the state had three Democratic incumbents, three Republican incumbents and two open seats – the new 8th Congressional District and also the 7th after the retirement of longtime Rep. Ed Perlmutter.
Griswold reelected as Colorado secretary of state, NBC reports
DENVER — Democratic incumbent Jena Griswold defeated Republican challenger Pam Anderson in Tuesday’s election to decide who will be the next Colorado secretary of state, according to The Associated Press. Griswold said after her victory that she knows how important it is for every Coloradan to have their...
Coloradans vote on free meals for K-12 students
DENVER — Proposition FF, which would change the way free lunches work in Colorado schools, is still too close to call as of Wednesday morning. A “yes” vote for Prop FF would provide free meals to all K-12 students within participating districts and increase pay for school food preparation workers. It would also subsidize Colorado-grown and Colorado-produced food.
Who won Colorado’s US House of Representative seats?
On Tuesday all eight of Colorado's U.S. congressional seats were voted upon. This story will be updated as winners are announced.
Results: Colorado’s 2022 ballot measures
Coloradans voted on 11 ballot measures in the 2022 election. FOX31 has put together background on each of them and will update this story with results as they become available.
coloradosun.com
Live updates: Follow along for Colorado election 2022 news and results
Colorado Sun reporters, photographers and editors are fanning out across the state today to cover the election. We’re posting stories about races once they have been called by our partners at The Associated Press or if the outcome will be too close to call on election night. We don’t write about early returns like other news outlets because they can be misleading. Our reporters will be tweeting analysis of the returns in the meantime. And you can follow our Colorado Election 2022 page for up-to-date results from all of the state’s major races and ballot initiatives.
KKTV
Election results for El Paso County, Pueblo County and statewide races in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Click here for full results. The home page will display state races. You have to select the green box that reads “More Elections” to select county races. As of 8 p.m., Gov. Jared Polis had proclaimed victory. Also at that time, the Associated...
Latest results: Colorado state Senate and House, balance of power
DENVER — A handful of races will determine party control of the Colorado state Senate on Tuesday, while in the state House of Representatives, GOP candidates have a shot at flipping enough seats to create a near evenly split legislature. Democrats currently hold a 21-14 advantage in the state...
Results: Winners of Colorado’s key election races
Colorado's 2022 election features races for governor, senator, US House and more. FOX31 has identified some key races that will get updates.
FOX21News.com
Southern Colorado Election Results 2022
FOX21 News is Your Local Election Headquarters and a list of election results for Southern Colorado can be found below, beginning after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Several races will be watched closely including; El Paso County Commissioner District 1, El Paso County Commissioner District 5, El Paso County Sheriff, Pueblo County Commissioner District 3, Pueblo County Coroner, Pueblo County Sheriff, and Teller County Commissioner District 2, among others.
This Hidden Colorado Breakfast Gem Is One Of The Best Around
If you love to try new places around Colorado for breakfast, you have to put this place on the list. This locally owned and run restaurant might be one of the best in the state. Local Colorado Breakfast Restaurant May Be Best In The State. If you're a breakfast lover,...
