140 years ago, Colorado had its biggest earthquake ever with a magnitude of 6.6. Researchers say another massive earthquake could cost the state billions in repairs. With Colorado's biggest earthquake rocking across multiple states, it is unlikely that an earthquake of that magnitude would occur but researchers believe it could still happen today.On average, Colorado could see 50 to 70 earthquakes a year with most being minimal. Researchers believe earthquake study is essential so they could pinpoint when the next massive one could happen. "What research has done is compiled all of our information and mapped it out," said Matt Morgan, Director...

COLORADO STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO