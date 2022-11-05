Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
nittanysportsnow.com
Tuesdays With James: Franklin Talks Mike Locksley, Signature Wins, Drew Shelton
Penn State bounced back from its loss to Ohio State with a resounding 45-14 win over Indiana and is looking to go undefeated for the second week in a row. In its penultimate home game on Saturday, Penn State will face off against a school that he is familiar with, Maryland.
nittanysportsnow.com
The Walker Report: Penn State Football Closer to Maryland Than Ohio State and Michigan
On Saturday, Penn State avenged its controversial 36-35 loss to Indiana when Michael Penix Jr. scored on a two-point conversion in overtime by dominating the Hoosiers 45-14 in a game that they dominated start to finish, and there is no need to talk any more of that performance. I want...
nittanysportsnow.com
2024 Four-Star Athlete Derrick McFall Has Penn State in His Top Seven
Derrick McFall, a four-star athlete out of Tyler High School in Tyler, Texas, has narrowed his school choice down to seven, and Penn State has made his final list. Penn State, along with Alabama, Auburn, Miami, Texas, Texas A&M, and TCU are in the running for McFall. McFall is the No. 15 player in Texas, the No. 19 athlete, and the No. 122 player nationally, according to 247Sports. Penn State made McFall an offer in April.
nittanysportsnow.com
Allen, Singleton Carrying PSU Rushing Attack
The conditions were right for Penn State’s ground game to dominate in more ways than one. Although the wind wasn’t as strong as people heard it might be, Memorial Stadium’s conditions favored a ground-based attack. So did the matchup: Penn State’s tandem of freshmen backs Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton against an Indiana run defense running out of steam.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State G Hunter Nourzad Explains Decision to Stay in School
Penn State guard Hunter Nourzad made headlines early Tuesday morning when he announced via Twitter that he’s returning to Penn State for the 2023 season. Nourzad transferred to Penn State after 2021, having previously been part of Cornell’s program since 2018. His role on coach James Franklin’s team has increased in recent weeks since starting left guard Landon Tengwall got injured in warmups before Penn State’s game against Michigan Oct. 15.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State G Landon Tengwall out for Season
Penn State will be without its regular left guard for the rest of 2022. In his weekly press conference Tuesday, coach James Franklin announced that Landon Tengwall. has undergone surgery and will be out for the remainder of the 2022 season. Tengwall got hurt during warmups of Penn State’s game...
nittanysportsnow.com
‘The Happiest Dude’: Sean Clifford Thankful to be Penn State’s QB
Say what you will about Sean Clifford, and by now, you probably have said plenty about Penn State’s starting quarterback. In more than three and a half seasons as the starter and more than five and a half with the program overall, Clifford’s received his share of praise from Penn State’s fanbase.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Puts Depth on Full Display in Routing Hoosiers
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — When the 2021 Penn State football season came to a crashing halt with six losses in the last eight games, coach James Franklin had a big decision to make. He could have written off the season as a product of a tough second-half schedule and reasoned...
nittanysportsnow.com
PSU K Jake Pinegar Undecided on 2023 Return
Penn State offensive guard Hunter Nourzad announced early Tuesday morning that he plans to return to Penn State in 2023. Another fifth-year senior, kicker Jake Pinegar, isn’t ready to announce anything. Pinegar told reporters via Zoom Tuesday morning that he has yet to decide what he’ll do for the...
nittanysportsnow.com
PSU Women’s Soccer to Host Quinnipiac in NCAA Tournament
Penn State women’s soccer punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament Sunday with a 3-2 win over Michigan State in the Big Ten championship game. Monday, it found out who it’d be playing against in the Big Dance. Second-seeded Penn State will take on Quinnipiac in the first round in Happy Valley.
nittanysportsnow.com
Pickett, Funk Lead Penn State to Season-Opening win Over Winthrop
STATE COLLEGE, PA– Coming into the season-opener, Penn State knew it had an experienced backcourt and, of course, Jalen Pickett. Neither disappointed in the 93-68 win over Winthrop Monday night at the Bryce Jordan Center. Pickett exploded for 15 points in the first 15 minutes of the game en...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Women’s Soccer Wins Big Ten Championship
Penn State women’s soccer is the queen of the Big Ten. With a 3-2 win over top-seeded Michigan State Sunday afternoon in Columbus, Penn State became Big Ten champions for the ninth time in program history. The team finished the regular season 10-4-3 and earned the No. 6 seed.
nittanysportsnow.com
5 Takeaways From Penn State’s Opening Night win Over Winthrop
Here are five takeaways from Penn State’s 93-68 win over Winthrop. Coach Micah Shrewsberry was right: Jalen Pickett is Penn State’s best player. Not that it’s a surprise. Pickett, a team captain, was Penn State’s leading scorer last season and was a three-time first-team all-conference selection at Siena before transferring. But, man, was he good Monday night? The fifth-year senior was on from the get-go, making his first six shots and finishing with 15 points in the first half. He ended the night with a game-high 23 on 9-14 shooting, adding five rebounds and five assists.
nittanysportsnow.com
PSU G Hunter Nourzad Returning in 2023
Penn State guard Hunter Nourzad plans on coming back next season, he announced via Twitter Tuesday morning. He wrote that he’s “grateful to be surrounded every day by a group of people who are hardworking, passionate and leaders in the community.”. ”The coaches, staff and my teammates have...
Comments / 0