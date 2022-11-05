ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nittanysportsnow.com

2024 Four-Star Athlete Derrick McFall Has Penn State in His Top Seven

Derrick McFall, a four-star athlete out of Tyler High School in Tyler, Texas, has narrowed his school choice down to seven, and Penn State has made his final list. Penn State, along with Alabama, Auburn, Miami, Texas, Texas A&M, and TCU are in the running for McFall. McFall is the No. 15 player in Texas, the No. 19 athlete, and the No. 122 player nationally, according to 247Sports. Penn State made McFall an offer in April.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Allen, Singleton Carrying PSU Rushing Attack

The conditions were right for Penn State’s ground game to dominate in more ways than one. Although the wind wasn’t as strong as people heard it might be, Memorial Stadium’s conditions favored a ground-based attack. So did the matchup: Penn State’s tandem of freshmen backs Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton against an Indiana run defense running out of steam.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State G Hunter Nourzad Explains Decision to Stay in School

Penn State guard Hunter Nourzad made headlines early Tuesday morning when he announced via Twitter that he’s returning to Penn State for the 2023 season. Nourzad transferred to Penn State after 2021, having previously been part of Cornell’s program since 2018. His role on coach James Franklin’s team has increased in recent weeks since starting left guard Landon Tengwall got injured in warmups before Penn State’s game against Michigan Oct. 15.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State G Landon Tengwall out for Season

Penn State will be without its regular left guard for the rest of 2022. In his weekly press conference Tuesday, coach James Franklin announced that Landon Tengwall. has undergone surgery and will be out for the remainder of the 2022 season. Tengwall got hurt during warmups of Penn State’s game...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Puts Depth on Full Display in Routing Hoosiers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — When the 2021 Penn State football season came to a crashing halt with six losses in the last eight games, coach James Franklin had a big decision to make. He could have written off the season as a product of a tough second-half schedule and reasoned...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

PSU K Jake Pinegar Undecided on 2023 Return

Penn State offensive guard Hunter Nourzad announced early Tuesday morning that he plans to return to Penn State in 2023. Another fifth-year senior, kicker Jake Pinegar, isn’t ready to announce anything. Pinegar told reporters via Zoom Tuesday morning that he has yet to decide what he’ll do for the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

PSU Women’s Soccer to Host Quinnipiac in NCAA Tournament

Penn State women’s soccer punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament Sunday with a 3-2 win over Michigan State in the Big Ten championship game. Monday, it found out who it’d be playing against in the Big Dance. Second-seeded Penn State will take on Quinnipiac in the first round in Happy Valley.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Pickett, Funk Lead Penn State to Season-Opening win Over Winthrop

STATE COLLEGE, PA– Coming into the season-opener, Penn State knew it had an experienced backcourt and, of course, Jalen Pickett. Neither disappointed in the 93-68 win over Winthrop Monday night at the Bryce Jordan Center. Pickett exploded for 15 points in the first 15 minutes of the game en...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Women’s Soccer Wins Big Ten Championship

Penn State women’s soccer is the queen of the Big Ten. With a 3-2 win over top-seeded Michigan State Sunday afternoon in Columbus, Penn State became Big Ten champions for the ninth time in program history. The team finished the regular season 10-4-3 and earned the No. 6 seed.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

5 Takeaways From Penn State’s Opening Night win Over Winthrop

Here are five takeaways from Penn State’s 93-68 win over Winthrop. Coach Micah Shrewsberry was right: Jalen Pickett is Penn State’s best player. Not that it’s a surprise. Pickett, a team captain, was Penn State’s leading scorer last season and was a three-time first-team all-conference selection at Siena before transferring. But, man, was he good Monday night? The fifth-year senior was on from the get-go, making his first six shots and finishing with 15 points in the first half. He ended the night with a game-high 23 on 9-14 shooting, adding five rebounds and five assists.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

PSU G Hunter Nourzad Returning in 2023

Penn State guard Hunter Nourzad plans on coming back next season, he announced via Twitter Tuesday morning. He wrote that he’s “grateful to be surrounded every day by a group of people who are hardworking, passionate and leaders in the community.”. ”The coaches, staff and my teammates have...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy