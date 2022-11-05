Ohio State football’s windy win at Northwestern: ‘I’ve never been around conditions like this’

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount store chain opens another new location in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
OX-B’s Chicken opens first Columbus location, partners with BrewDogThe LanternColumbus, OH
Lottery ticket worth $39.3 million sold at Ohio convenience store this weekKristen WaltersMarysville, OH
USG announces free 1-year subscription to The New York Times for Ohio State communityThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: ‘A sister away from home’: Gonzales, MacNeill reminisce on journey from Georgia to Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Ohio State’s playing it’s best five offensive linemen, but is it good enough to win a national title?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On paper, Ohio State football’s offensive line looks like one of the best in the country and should be the least of its concern. Its left side features Paris Johnson Jr. and Donovan Jackson as two former five-star recruits who were also the top player at their respective positions. The right side features another top 100 recruit in Matthew Jones, plus a guy who’s turned out to be the ultimate hidden gem in Dawand Jones. Luke Wypler brings it all together at center as another borderline top 100 recruit.
Where is Ohio State football in the updated College Football Playoff rankings?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football held on to its No. 2 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings, but Michigan is coming on fast. Defending national champion Georgia jumped from No. 3 to No. 1 in the new rankings announced Tuesday night. The Bulldogs beat previous No. 1 Tennessee 27-13 in a game widely considered not to be as close as that score indicates.
What Indiana's Tom Allen said about Ohio State, QB situation, more
No. 2 Ohio State plays the team's penultimate home game of the 2022 season when the Buckeyes welcome Indiana to Ohio Stadium. It is the next chapter of a rivalry that goes back to 1901 and has seen 94 meetings between the two Big Ten teams. The Scarlet and Gray...
The playoff path Ohio State football and Michigan don’t want is becoming more possible
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On the same weekend two College Football Playoff mainstays tumbled out of contention, did Ohio State football’s back door option open a little wider?. The selection committee may reveal the answer Tuesday night when the updated pairings are revealed. They placed Ohio State No. 2 last week behind Tennessee. The Volunteers lost on the road to the team that will move up to No. 1: Defending national champion Georgia.
Ohio State football must conquer Big Ten conditions to be King of the North: Nathan Baird’s observations
EVANSTON, Ill. — Three observations from Ohio State football’s 21-7 victory at Northwestern on Saturday. 1. You couldn’t fully appreciate the conditions whipping through Ryan Field until you went down and walked through them. Or tried to, anyway. I walked around a corner near the OSU locker...
Here are the announcers for Ohio State football’s game vs. Indiana
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football will host Indiana on Saturday in what will be its second-to-last home game of the season. The game between the Buckeyes and the Hoosiers will kick off at noon on Fox with Gus Johnson on play by play, Joel Klatt as color commentator and Jenny Taft as sideline reporter. It’s the third time the trio has called an OSU game this season, including wins over Iowa and Penn State.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: Want to fret over a 14-point win? Take a rain check, Buckeyes fans.
On a day when Tennessee and Clemson got thumped and Alabama lost, Ohio State’s concern was … not winning by enough points?. Yes, in some circles, a fan base can celebrate every win. At Ohio State, not winning by enough points is a cause for concern. In part, Ohio State fans are more than a little nervous. The national title carpet has been pulled out from under the Buckeyes several times in recent seasons. Also, with a 4-team Playoff, college football is still something of a beauty contest.
saturdaytradition.com
Greg McElroy blasts Ohio State for 'weather-dependent' offense following struggles vs. Northwestern
Greg McElroy weighed in on the Ohio State-Northwestern game on “Always College Football.”. On Monday morning McElroy did not hold back when discussing more of Ohio State’s offensive struggles during Saturday’s victory over Northwestern, 21-7. The Buckeyes struggled to move the ball offensively, dealing with a bout...
What is Ohio State football’s preposterous point spread over Indiana? College betting lines
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football once again is favored to roll past another Big Ten Conference opponent. Caesar’s Sportsbook opened the Buckeyes as a 38.5-point favorite for Saturday’s noon kickoff at Ohio Stadium. If the spread stays above 35.5 points, it will be the largest between these two teams since at least 1995. That is as far back as spreads are tracked in the Odds Shark database.
Michigan president pokes fun at Ohio State’s struggles vs. Northwestern
The highly anticipated Michigan-Ohio State football game is still a few weeks away, but some of the trash talk already has started. However, it’s not the players on either team who fired the most recent salvo. That honor belongs to newly-hired Michigan president Santa Ono. During their 21-7 victory...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day reveals how he would shift game plan for coping with poor weather in the future
Ryan Day had to face something other than Northwestern on Saturday. The weather had a factor in the game. Day addressed how unique the weather was, describing it as extreme at Tuesday’s presser. Ohio State was forced to change up its offensive game plan because of it. “One of...
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud is the Frontrunner for the Heisman, the Buckeyes and Wolverines Are On a Collision Course and Ryan Watts Still Won't Say the Word “Michigan”
The Ohio State University men's basketball team is off to a great start. The Buckeyes defeated Robert Morris, 91-53, on Monday in their season opener and are still in the running to go undefeated. Let's have a good Tuesday, shall we?. STROUD FOR HEISMAN. One of the positive storylines to...
Michigan’s President Trolls Ohio State’s Performance Against Northwestern
Bad weather was at least partially to blame for the Buckeyes’ offensive struggles on Saturday.
Ohio State Fans Not Happy With Michigan's President
Ohio State's football program struggled against Northwestern on Saturday, but ultimately, the Buckeyes were able to escape Evanston, Illinois with a victory. Michigan's president had some fun with the Buckeyes following their close victory. “From my days in Ohio I recall that it can – on occasion – be windy...
Look: Michigan President's Tweet About Ohio State Football Goes Viral
Few rivalries in sports are year-round the way Michigan-Ohio State is. But with less than three weeks to go before The Game, things are ramping up - and even the school administrators are getting in on the trash talk. Over the weekend, Michigan school president Santa Ono tried to channel...
landgrantholyland.com
Four-star DL from Florida includes Ohio State as a finalist
After escaping with a narrow — and at times ugly — victory against Northwestern this weekend, the Buckeyes were also gathering some positive momentum on the recruiting trail. A longtime target along the interior defensive line narrowed down his recruitment and the Buckeyes were a beneficiary in that update. Plus, a top linebacker in next years cycle plans a visit to Columbus later this month.
Michigan Fans Love What President Said About Ohio State
Wolverines fans were loving what Michigan president Santa Ono had to say in the leadup to The Game later this year. After last season's inclement weather that allowed Michigan's run game to shine, UM's prez did his best to speak similar conditions into existence on Twitter. Saying, "From my days...
"Emotional" Justice Sueing Leads Ohio State To Win In Return From Injury
Nearly a year since he last played, the sixth-year senior scored a game-high 20 points against Robert Morris.
cwcolumbus.com
The struggles of life after football for one Buckeye
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a workout meant to make more than just your muscles strong. "I found that fitness and training is truly the catalyst that progressed me both mentally and physically," said former Buckeye Zach Turnure, who played for the Buckeyes from 2014 to 2017. He was...
‘A tale of two states:’ Ohio isn’t growing outside of Columbus, report shows
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s population is decreasing and growing older as household incomes remain lower than the national average aside from Columbus and its neighboring areas, a new report shows. A majority of Ohio experienced population losses from 2000 to 2020, according to the Greater Ohio Policy Center’s new report, “Ohio + Columbus: A […]
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
92K+
Followers
86K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0