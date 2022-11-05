ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Where Jacoby Brissett, Nick Chubb and the rest of the Browns offense rank in the NFL

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The popular notion going into the season was that the defense would carry the Browns. Because of Jacoby Brissett’s 14-23 record as a starter, and his preference for shorter passes, fans wondered about the offense. Brissett’s chemistry with his pass catchers was also an issue, from four-time Pro Bowler receiver Amari Cooper, who’s on his third team in eight seasons, to tight end David Njoku, who had yet to break out but had been rewarded with a four-year, $56.75 million contract extension.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Pair of Bengals youngsters injured in win over Panthers

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals second-year running back Chris Evans and rookie safety Dax Hill were injured in the 42-21 win over the Panthers on Sunday. Bengals coach Zac Taylor said after the game that the training staff needed to gather more info on the injuries to make a determination on their status going into the bye week.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Alabama vs. Georgia and when college football power shifts: College Football Survivor Show

COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- Florida State won 11 of 12 ACC titles from 1992 to 2003, dominating the conference under Bobby Bowden. Virginia Tech joined the league in 2004 and won four of the next seven titles. Florida State rose up again with three straight titles from 2012 to 2014 under Jimbo Fisher. And then Clemson took over the conference, winning six straight conference championships until Pitt took the title last season.
ATHENS, GA
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Browns hope to pressure Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa: Crowquill

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Coming off the bye week, the Cleveland Browns (3-5) head to Miami to take on the Dolphins (6-3) who are led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins will be a tough out for the Browns. They have the second best passing attack in the NFL with Tua throwing to Tyreek Hill and they have already beaten Buffalo and Baltimore this year. Their only losses have come when Tagovailoa has missed time due to injury.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
92K+
Followers
86K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy