Kareem Hunt overcome with emotion before Bengals game; Josh Allen’s elbow being evaluated: Browns takeaways
BEREA, Ohio -- Kareem Hunt came to tears during the national anthem before the Browns’ 32-13 Monday night victory over the Bengals, not knowing if it was his last game with this hometown team. “Definitely it was mixed emotions,” Hunt said Monday. “I love Cleveland. I’m from the city...
Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints: How to watch for free (11/7/22)
The Baltimore Ravens will take on the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football on Nov. 7 at the Superdome. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: fuboTV (free 7-day trial) and Hulu Live TV (free trial). Also, Sling TV (promotional offers). In their last game...
Where Jacoby Brissett, Nick Chubb and the rest of the Browns offense rank in the NFL
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The popular notion going into the season was that the defense would carry the Browns. Because of Jacoby Brissett’s 14-23 record as a starter, and his preference for shorter passes, fans wondered about the offense. Brissett’s chemistry with his pass catchers was also an issue, from four-time Pro Bowler receiver Amari Cooper, who’s on his third team in eight seasons, to tight end David Njoku, who had yet to break out but had been rewarded with a four-year, $56.75 million contract extension.
Winners and losers from the Bengals’ 42-21 shellacking of the Panthers
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals put a hurting on the Panthers on Sunday at Paycor Stadium by way of a 42-21 romp. But who stood out, for good and bad reasons?. Here are a few winners and losers from the afternoon in Cincinnati:. Winner: The Cincinnati Bengals. Yes, the...
Pair of Bengals youngsters injured in win over Panthers
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals second-year running back Chris Evans and rookie safety Dax Hill were injured in the 42-21 win over the Panthers on Sunday. Bengals coach Zac Taylor said after the game that the training staff needed to gather more info on the injuries to make a determination on their status going into the bye week.
Joe Mixon silences critics in record-setting performance against Panthers: ‘The best I’ve ever seen’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Tyler Boyd has been in Cincinnati for every game of Joe Mixon’s career. The two were drafted a year apart in the second-round — Boyd out of Pittsburgh in 2016 and Mixon out of Oklahoma in 2017 — and have been teammates ever since.
Alabama vs. Georgia and when college football power shifts: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- Florida State won 11 of 12 ACC titles from 1992 to 2003, dominating the conference under Bobby Bowden. Virginia Tech joined the league in 2004 and won four of the next seven titles. Florida State rose up again with three straight titles from 2012 to 2014 under Jimbo Fisher. And then Clemson took over the conference, winning six straight conference championships until Pitt took the title last season.
Denzel Ward ‘hitting all the benchmarks’ to face Dolphins; David Njoku not ruled out: Quick hits
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns cornerback Denzel Ward is ‘hitting all of his benchmarks’ to be cleared from his concussion and face the Dolphins Sunday in Miami, coach Kevin Stefanski said. He’s missed the past three games, but could be back to help slow speedsters Tyreek Hill and Jaylen...
Colorado lands 5-star recruit Cody Williams
Five-star recruit Cody Williams committed to Colorado on Wednesday, the biggest get of the Tad Boyle era. The 6-foot-8 forward
Cleveland Browns hope to pressure Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Coming off the bye week, the Cleveland Browns (3-5) head to Miami to take on the Dolphins (6-3) who are led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins will be a tough out for the Browns. They have the second best passing attack in the NFL with Tua throwing to Tyreek Hill and they have already beaten Buffalo and Baltimore this year. Their only losses have come when Tagovailoa has missed time due to injury.
Speed everywhere and more things we’re thinking heading into Sunday’s Browns-Dolphins matchup: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns travel to Miami on Sunday to take on a Dolphins team playing well to start the season. Miami is battling with Buffalo in the AFC East and one of the teams the Browns are chasing in the Wild Card standings. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock...
Cleveland Cavaliers at Sacramento Kings: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The Cavaliers are coming off only their second loss of the season as they prepare to take on the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. on Wednesday night at the Golden 1 Center. The Cavs won eight in a row before falling to the Clippers on Monday, 119-117,...
