Another week, another series against the top-ranked team in the nation for Penn State after splitting its pair of matchups with then-No.1 Michigan at Pegula Ice Arena. The blue and white is set to travel to the land of 10,000 lakes, taking on No. 1 Minnesota for two games in what will surely be a highly contested matchup among the two conference foes.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO