Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s hockey faces top-ranked team for 2nd consecutive week with matchup against Minnesota
Another week, another series against the top-ranked team in the nation for Penn State after splitting its pair of matchups with then-No.1 Michigan at Pegula Ice Arena. The blue and white is set to travel to the land of 10,000 lakes, taking on No. 1 Minnesota for two games in what will surely be a highly contested matchup among the two conference foes.
Digital Collegian
Match between Penn State women's soccer, Quinnipiac moves to Sunday due to anticipated poor weather
Due to anticipated weather in State College, Penn State's first round NCAA Tournament match was postponed. The Nittany Lions will now face Quinnipiac on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Jeffrey Field. The blue and white earned a second seed after winning the Big Ten Tournament last Sunday. The Bobcats claimed...
Digital Collegian
‘The great teams get better at this point’ | Penn State women’s volleyball gearing up for NCAA Tournament
With six Big Ten matches remaining, Penn State’s NCAA tournament vision remains strong. Currently sitting at sixth in the Big Ten, the No. 16 ranked Nittany Lions are taking every weekend as another opportunity to get better, establishing themselves as a dominant passing and aggressive serving team to score points.
Digital Collegian
No. 6 Penn State field hockey gears up for upcoming NCAA Tournament play
Penn State is scheduled to face Louisville in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday. A rematch of the second game of the season, the Cardinals were one of the few teams that beat the blue and white in the regular season. The Nittany Lions are fresh off...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s basketball’s Andrew Funk, Seth Lundy win beside each other after years of competing
Bucket after bucket, Seth Lundy and Andrew Funk traded shots. Lundy had 30 points and 12 rebounds, his opponent had 35 and five, respectively. Funk stood past the 3-point arc hoping to land a Senior Night win over his years-long rival, Lundy. As a miss turned into an offensive rebound, Funk found the ball in his hands and released it as time expired.
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey drops 3 spots in NFHCA poll after Big Ten Tournament loss
Penn State took a tumble in the polls after its one-and-done performance in the Big Ten Tournament. The Nittany Lions dropped three spots to No. 6 in the final NFHCA Division I Coaches Poll of the season. The blue and white earned the top seed in the conference tournament, but...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey falls in USCHO rankings after split against Mercyhurst
In a new week of USCHO Division I women’s hockey rankings, Penn State dropped to No. 12. The blue and white won the first leg of a two-game series against Mercyhurst 4-1 but were denied a sweep in the second game after allowing a pair of third-period goals. A...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s basketball’s balanced offensive approach overpowers Winthrop, shows new dimension
While Penn State was first in the Big Ten in scoring defense last year, the story in the season opener for Micah Shrewsberry’s squad was the offense. The Nittany Lions surpassed last year’s season-high, 90 points in double-overtime win against Iowa, in just its first game of the season, showing off in transition and from 3-point range.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's hockey continues climbing up USCHO rankings
Penn State continued climbing up the USCHO rankings this week, moving up to No. 8 after taking four of six points against Michigan last weekend. The Wolverines had formally been No. 1, but have slid to third after the Nittany Lions thrived in front of a loud crowd inside Pegula Ice Arena.
Digital Collegian
Big Ten Tournament title-winners Penn State women's soccer to host Quinnipiac in NCAA Tournament
With its Big Ten Tournament Championship on Sunday, Penn State clinched its spot in the NCAA Tournament. The Nittany Lions were named a two seed and will host on Quinnipiac in the first round of the tournament with the game taking place Friday at 6 p.m. Coach Erica Dambach’s team...
Digital Collegian
National Signing Day | Learn about Penn State Athletics' 2023 recruiting class
Many different Penn State Athletics teams picked up commitments on National Signing Day on Wednesday. Below is a list of the newest Nittany Lions. Forward/midfielder Natalie Freeman will join the 2023 Nittany Lions with an impressive high-school resume. The Maryland native was ranked in the top 50 players in her...
Digital Collegian
Graduate student setter Seleisa Elisaia gathers 3rd Big Ten Setter of the Week honor of 2022 season
For the third time this season, graduate student setter Seleisa Elisaia was awarded with a conference weekly honor. Elisaia was named Big Ten Setter of the Week after tallying 93 assists during the two matches against Maryland and Rutgers this past week, as she continues to keep defenses guessing at the net.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s basketball defeats Winthrop in 2022-23 season opener
With new jerseys, new faces and a new student section placed behind the teams’ benches, Penn State was all things novel in its 93-68 season opening victory over Winthrop on Monday night. Taking the floor initially with a small-ball lineup consisting of Jalen Pickett, Cameron Wynter, Andrew Funk, Seth...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s basketball’s freshmen show ‘nerves’ in 1st performance but are taking steps forward
In the morning and walking around before the game, Micah Shrewsberry felt both nervous and anxious. This was a similar mixture to what fifth-year senior guard Jalen Pickett thought the five freshmen felt coming into the Nittany Lions’ first game of the season against Winthrop. “That’s expected with the...
Digital Collegian
Despite 2nd weekly sweep in Big Ten play, Penn State women's volleyball falls spot in AVCA poll
Despite clinching two victories in a row, Penn State dropped one spot in the most recent AVCA Division I poll on Monday. Defeating Maryland in a 3-1 match Wednesday in Rec Hall, the No. 16 Nittany Lions to the road on the weekend, sweeping Rutgers on Sunday. With only six...
Digital Collegian
Gadowsky criticizes Penn State men’s hockey for being ‘cute’ in overtime loss to Michigan
Guy Gadowsky had a lot to reprimand about Penn State men’s hockey’s performance against Michigan on Saturday. The Michigan Wolverines commanded the first two periods, developing a 3-0 lead. Penn State managed to tie the game 3-3 in the third period, but it lost early in overtime. Penn State had won the previous game against Michigan on Friday.
Digital Collegian
The madness begins for Penn State women’s basketball with 2 opening-week games
It’s that time of year again. Penn State is quickly approaching its season opener against Norfolk State at the Bryce Jordan Center. Looking to improve off of an 11-18 overall record last season, the Lady Lions have reasons to expect strong strides this season. The blue and white finished...
Digital Collegian
Lamppa, Wall commend teammates for 3rd-period rally despite overtime loss
Penn State had an eventful weekend against No. 1 Michigan at Pegula Ice Arena. The No. 13 Nittany Lions started their series strong against the Wolverines, defeating them Friday 3-0. The Nittany Lions didn’t have the same luck on the second game of the series, losing 4-3 in overtime.
Digital Collegian
‘I just feel so blessed’ | Penn State women’s soccer returns home after Big Ten Tournament Championship
Students were lined up in front of Rec Hall, hype-songs blared through the radio, the Nittany Lion was riding a bike up and down Burrowes Road — it was celebration time for Penn State. The blue and white certainly earned the right to celebrate after its 3-2 victory over...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football jumps to No. 14 in Week 11 College Football Playoff rankings
With a load of ranked teams falling, Penn State moved up from No. 15 in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings. The Nittany Lions came in at No. 14 in the latest CFP list after beating Indiana 45-14. The Nittany Lions will host Maryland in their second-to-last home game...
Comments / 0