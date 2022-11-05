ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Penn State men’s hockey faces top-ranked team for 2nd consecutive week with matchup against Minnesota

Another week, another series against the top-ranked team in the nation for Penn State after splitting its pair of matchups with then-No.1 Michigan at Pegula Ice Arena. The blue and white is set to travel to the land of 10,000 lakes, taking on No. 1 Minnesota for two games in what will surely be a highly contested matchup among the two conference foes.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State men’s basketball’s Andrew Funk, Seth Lundy win beside each other after years of competing

Bucket after bucket, Seth Lundy and Andrew Funk traded shots. Lundy had 30 points and 12 rebounds, his opponent had 35 and five, respectively. Funk stood past the 3-point arc hoping to land a Senior Night win over his years-long rival, Lundy. As a miss turned into an offensive rebound, Funk found the ball in his hands and released it as time expired.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State men’s basketball’s balanced offensive approach overpowers Winthrop, shows new dimension

While Penn State was first in the Big Ten in scoring defense last year, the story in the season opener for Micah Shrewsberry’s squad was the offense. The Nittany Lions surpassed last year’s season-high, 90 points in double-overtime win against Iowa, in just its first game of the season, showing off in transition and from 3-point range.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State men's hockey continues climbing up USCHO rankings

Penn State continued climbing up the USCHO rankings this week, moving up to No. 8 after taking four of six points against Michigan last weekend. The Wolverines had formally been No. 1, but have slid to third after the Nittany Lions thrived in front of a loud crowd inside Pegula Ice Arena.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Gadowsky criticizes Penn State men’s hockey for being ‘cute’ in overtime loss to Michigan

Guy Gadowsky had a lot to reprimand about Penn State men’s hockey’s performance against Michigan on Saturday. The Michigan Wolverines commanded the first two periods, developing a 3-0 lead. Penn State managed to tie the game 3-3 in the third period, but it lost early in overtime. Penn State had won the previous game against Michigan on Friday.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

