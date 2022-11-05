ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Comments / 4

Related
CalMatters

California election drama may be yet to come

After months of anticipation and buildup, California’s general election came and went — and so far, things don’t look very different than they did before polls closed Tuesday night. But some of the races that could be among the most consequential for the country’s direction have yet to be decided. Early returns tabulated by CalMatters’ […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
coastreportonline.com

EDITORIAL: Coast Report endorses Park, Foley for OC Board of Supervisors

The Coast Report Editorial Board is endorsing Sunny Park and Katrina Foley for the Orange County Board of Supervisors in their respective district races. The Board of Supervisors is the executive governing body for Orange County. Its members serve for four-year terms and represent around 600,000 Californians per district. It functions through appointing members to boards, committees and commissions as well as having power over budgeting for transportation and public amenities.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
coastreportonline.com

OC Board of Supervisors races too close to call

Orange County’s three District Supervisor races are too close to call as of 11:15 p.m Nov. 8. According to ocvote.org in newly redrawn District 2, Vincente Sarmiento leads with 49% to 48% with a margin of roughly 500 votes. Candidate Kim Bernice Nguyen is following closely. Incumbent Democrat Doug...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
orangejuiceblog.com

OC Election Results, Tue. 11/8, 8-11:30 p.m.

This post will go live at 7:59 p.m. on Election Night, and will quickly (after the first results show up fashionably late at 8:05 p.m.) be filled in with as many of tonight’s updates from the Registrar of Voters as will fit. Please bear in mind that these are the results for Orange County only, and that all statewide races and many Congressional and State Legislative races will have votes from other counties as well. We’ll have to get those totals from the Secretary of State’s office, and they may not come in all that quickly!
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
coastreportonline.com

Proposition 29 expected to fail

Proposition 29 is expected to fail in California, according to KCRA 3 News. As of 11:30 p.m. on Election night, 69% of votes are against the bill and just 30% of votes have been counted in support. Proposition 29 would regulate the staffing of kidney dialysis clinics. If the ballot...
CALIFORNIA STATE
newsantaana.com

Early Santa Ana election results show the anti-police candidates are losing

The early 2022 General Election results are in and the good news is that the anti-police candidates in Santa Ana are not faring well. Mayoral candidate Valerie Amezcua, who retired from the O.C. Probation Department, is comfortably leading in the mayoral race with over 40% of the vote. The anti-police mayoral candidate, Sal Tinajero, is currently way behind her in third place. Amezcua has almost 3,000 more votes than Tinajero. If Amezcua hangs on for the victory she will be Santa Ana’s first woman Mayor in its 153 year history, and also the first Latina to serve in that capacity.
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA.com

California Election Results 2022

Results for all of the major races in the 2022 midterm elections. Refresh this page to ensure you are seeing the most recent results. Track results from the major California races in the 2022 midterm elections, including the race for governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, Los Angeles Mayor, Los Angeles County Sheriff, reproductive rights and gambling propositions 26 and 27.
CALIFORNIA STATE
coastreportonline.com

Petrie-Norris likely to win District 73

Cottie Petrie-Norris had a 56.81% of votes compared to her opponent, Steven Choi, with 43.19% of votes in the race for California State Assembly 73 as of 11 p.m., according to OC Vote. Democratic candidate Petrie-Norris previously served for state assembly in District 74 and Republican candidate Choi is an...
CALIFORNIA STATE
dailytitan.com

Critical race theory ban at forefront of local board election

Following the Placentia-Yorba Linda School District ban on critical race theory, the district’s Area 4 and Area 5 board of trustees’ seats are up for reelection. Cal State Fullerton recently suspended their student teaching partnership with the school district over the ban. The Area 4 incumbent, Karin Freeman,...
PLACENTIA, CA
coastreportonline.com

Prop 31 passes; Prop 30 too close to call

Proposition 31 is projected to pass, while Proposition 30 is too close to call as of 11 p.m. on Nov. 8. California voters have approved Proposition 31, which would ban flavored tobacco products, according to ABC 7 News. Proposition 30 would increase the income tax on California residents that make...
CALIFORNIA STATE
HeySoCal

Evacuations ordered in LA, Orange counties due to storm

A significant storm system rumbled over Southern California Tuesday, soaking much of the region overnight and prompting evacuation orders in Los Angeles and Orange counties due to the threat of even heavier downpours that could prompt flooding and debris flows. National Weather Service forecasters noted that the first wave of...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy