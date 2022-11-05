Read full article on original website
Related
Orange County’s Congressional Races: Election Night Results
The election results are starting to pour in as voters start to pick which candidates they want to send to Washington D.C. to represent them at the Federal level. Here are the tallies for Orange County’s congressional races so far:. 47th District. Democratic Rep. Katie Porter started election night...
California election drama may be yet to come
After months of anticipation and buildup, California’s general election came and went — and so far, things don’t look very different than they did before polls closed Tuesday night. But some of the races that could be among the most consequential for the country’s direction have yet to be decided. Early returns tabulated by CalMatters’ […]
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
coastreportonline.com
EDITORIAL: Coast Report endorses Park, Foley for OC Board of Supervisors
The Coast Report Editorial Board is endorsing Sunny Park and Katrina Foley for the Orange County Board of Supervisors in their respective district races. The Board of Supervisors is the executive governing body for Orange County. Its members serve for four-year terms and represent around 600,000 Californians per district. It functions through appointing members to boards, committees and commissions as well as having power over budgeting for transportation and public amenities.
California election results: Where each of the propositions stand
California voters approved Prop. 1, and San Franciscans favored moving to even-year elections.
California election results: Who won? Which propositions passed?
Voters decided who will be governor, which interests will control the state Capitol, the fate of seven ballot measures and much more. But it may take a while for all the results to be known.
California election results 2022: From local to national races, here's what we know so far
Election Day is over but results continue to pour in, with many races in Southern California and around the country too tight to call.
Orange County braces for voter storm
There’s at least one thing the heads of the Democratic and Republican parties in Orange County can agree on about today’s election – they’re hoping the rain doesn’t depress turnout.
coastreportonline.com
OC Board of Supervisors races too close to call
Orange County’s three District Supervisor races are too close to call as of 11:15 p.m Nov. 8. According to ocvote.org in newly redrawn District 2, Vincente Sarmiento leads with 49% to 48% with a margin of roughly 500 votes. Candidate Kim Bernice Nguyen is following closely. Incumbent Democrat Doug...
orangejuiceblog.com
OC Election Results, Tue. 11/8, 8-11:30 p.m.
This post will go live at 7:59 p.m. on Election Night, and will quickly (after the first results show up fashionably late at 8:05 p.m.) be filled in with as many of tonight’s updates from the Registrar of Voters as will fit. Please bear in mind that these are the results for Orange County only, and that all statewide races and many Congressional and State Legislative races will have votes from other counties as well. We’ll have to get those totals from the Secretary of State’s office, and they may not come in all that quickly!
What We Know So Far About LA And OC Voter Turnout In The 2022 General Election
More than 23% of registered voters in Los Angeles County cast ballots as of early Wednesday morning, according to the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder’s office. In Orange County, about 34% had voted.
coastreportonline.com
Proposition 29 expected to fail
Proposition 29 is expected to fail in California, according to KCRA 3 News. As of 11:30 p.m. on Election night, 69% of votes are against the bill and just 30% of votes have been counted in support. Proposition 29 would regulate the staffing of kidney dialysis clinics. If the ballot...
newsantaana.com
Early Santa Ana election results show the anti-police candidates are losing
The early 2022 General Election results are in and the good news is that the anti-police candidates in Santa Ana are not faring well. Mayoral candidate Valerie Amezcua, who retired from the O.C. Probation Department, is comfortably leading in the mayoral race with over 40% of the vote. The anti-police mayoral candidate, Sal Tinajero, is currently way behind her in third place. Amezcua has almost 3,000 more votes than Tinajero. If Amezcua hangs on for the victory she will be Santa Ana’s first woman Mayor in its 153 year history, and also the first Latina to serve in that capacity.
KTLA.com
California Election Results 2022
Results for all of the major races in the 2022 midterm elections. Refresh this page to ensure you are seeing the most recent results. Track results from the major California races in the 2022 midterm elections, including the race for governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, Los Angeles Mayor, Los Angeles County Sheriff, reproductive rights and gambling propositions 26 and 27.
coastreportonline.com
Petrie-Norris likely to win District 73
Cottie Petrie-Norris had a 56.81% of votes compared to her opponent, Steven Choi, with 43.19% of votes in the race for California State Assembly 73 as of 11 p.m., according to OC Vote. Democratic candidate Petrie-Norris previously served for state assembly in District 74 and Republican candidate Choi is an...
dailytitan.com
Critical race theory ban at forefront of local board election
Following the Placentia-Yorba Linda School District ban on critical race theory, the district’s Area 4 and Area 5 board of trustees’ seats are up for reelection. Cal State Fullerton recently suspended their student teaching partnership with the school district over the ban. The Area 4 incumbent, Karin Freeman,...
coastreportonline.com
Prop 31 passes; Prop 30 too close to call
Proposition 31 is projected to pass, while Proposition 30 is too close to call as of 11 p.m. on Nov. 8. California voters have approved Proposition 31, which would ban flavored tobacco products, according to ABC 7 News. Proposition 30 would increase the income tax on California residents that make...
foxla.com
Robert Garcia makes history as first LGBTQ immigrant to serve in Congress
LONG BEACH, Calif. - Long Beach mayor Robert Garcia is now the first LGBTQ+ immigrant elected to US Congress. He won his race for U.S. House in California's 42nd District 42; beating Republican John Briscoe. Garcia won 71% of the votes. He took to Twitter to announce his victory and...
Latest Election Night Results on the High-Stakes OC Supervisor Races
Election night results were neck-and-neck in the key race for a controlling majority on the powerful Orange County Board of Supervisors. Results as of 11:30 p.m. showed Democrat Katrina Foley’s lead narrowing to just 51% against Republican Pat Bates’ 49% in the critical 5th District race that will determine which party has a majority.
Evacuations ordered in LA, Orange counties due to storm
A significant storm system rumbled over Southern California Tuesday, soaking much of the region overnight and prompting evacuation orders in Los Angeles and Orange counties due to the threat of even heavier downpours that could prompt flooding and debris flows. National Weather Service forecasters noted that the first wave of...
Comments / 4