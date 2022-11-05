Winter Weather Advisory issued November 5 at 2:12PM PDT until November 6 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Read full article on original website
KTVZ
Snow returns to Oregon mountain passes, leading to crashes
ODOT says be prepared for bad weather, have supplies when heading over the mountain passes.
KTVZ
A bit more snow, then frosty for a couple of days
Election night lows will dip to the single digits to upper teens, with snow showers possible much of the night. After a slight chance of some isolated snow showers early Wednesday, we will see some partial clearing. Highs will reach the mid-30s to low 40s. We will see a variable cloud cover for the rest of the week and through the weekend, but after Tuesday night, there is no snow in the forecast. Highs will stay in the low to mid-40s and lows will stay in the single digits to mid-teens through the weekend.
KTVZ
Cold; isolated snow showers
GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... A system slowly moving to the south and east will weaken our chances of seeing more snow, but it will keep us cold. Isolated mixed showers will stay with us all day, as highs only reach the mid 30's to around 40 degrees. Breezes will become NE at 5-10 mph. Those winds turn northerly at 10-15 mph, with gusts to 20+ mph tonight. Lows will dip to single digits to upper teens with snow showers much of the night.
KTVZ
Cooler week, with chances for snow ahead
Parts of the High Desert are under a winter weather advisory set to expire Sunday night at 10, but we can expect more snow and rain heading into this week. Temperatures remain below average, with Monday's highs in the 30s to mid-40s. Snow and rain are on the forecast for...
KTVZ
Clearing & staying cold
GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... The system that brought us the overnight snow will gradually move off to the east and leave us under mostly clear skies. Daytime highs will not warm much above the upper 30's to low 40's. NW winds will stay pretty gentle at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will drop to the single digits to mid-teens. Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. Winds will become light out of the south after midnight.
KTVZ
COLD, chance of snow
GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... The light snow and cold temperatures we have seen this morning are quite likely staying with us through the rest of the day. Highs will only reach the upper 30's to low 40',s allowing a 20% chance of rain showers. SW winds will ramp up to 10-20 mph, with gusts a bit higher. With overnight lows in the low teens to low 20's, more scattered show showers are possible. Southerly winds will become gentler at 5-10 mph.
KTVZ
Oregon sees uptick in abortion travel, most out-of-staters come from Idaho
PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — As expected, more out-of-state travelers are seeking abortions in Oregon, according to Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette (PPCW). It’s the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision this summer to overturn Roe v. Wade, decades after the original court decision, which protected abortions in every state.
KTVZ
A second $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Oregon, as $2.04 billion jackpot won in California
Salem, Ore. – Another $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased in Oregon, as the record Powerball jackpot run ended Tuesday with a single ticket sold in California worth $2.04 billion. The $1 million ticket sold on Monday was purchased in Salem. A $1 million ticket was also sold in Portland last Wednesday.
KTVZ
ODFW announces winners for 2023 art contests; People’s Choice Award opens for online voting
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The winning artwork has been selected for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife's 2023 Waterfowl, Upland Game Bird, and Habitat Conservation art competitions. In the Waterfowl category, first place went to by Frank Dolphens of Omaha, Neb. Click here to view 2023 waterfowl artwork...
KTVZ
Big bet a bust in bid to allow sports gambling in California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Competing measures to allow sports gambling in California have lost big despite the most expensive ballot question races in U.S. history. Nearly $600 million was raised to sway voters in competing efforts by Native American tribes and the gaming industry to try to capture a potential billion dollar market in the nation’s most populous state. The dueling measures would have allowed either sports betting at tribal casinos and horse tracks or on mobile devices and online. But California voters did not want a piece of that action. The amount raised more than double what Uber, Lyft and other app-based ride and delivery services spent in 2020 to prevent drivers from becoming employees.
KTVZ
Incumbents cruise to House wins in early New Jersey returns
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Incumbents were having an easy time as early returns came in for New Jersey’s 12 U.S. House races in Tuesday’s midterm contest. Democrats Frank Pallone Jr., Donald Norcross, Donald Payne Jr., and Bill Pascrell were re-elected. Robert Menendez, the son of Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez, won the 8th District seat opened by the retirement of Rep. Albio Sires. That was the only seat that did not have an incumbent. The GOP was optimistic that it could win in the newly drawn 7th District, where incumbent Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski faces a rematch against Republican former state Senate Minority Leader Tom Kean Jr.
