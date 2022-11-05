Read full article on original website
American bison have returned to Spring Lake Park Reserve in Hastings, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCHastings, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshPrior Lake, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Back-to-back champs: Bomber volleyball returns to state
The Cannon Falls Bombers volleyball team proved the doubters wrong and won their second consecutive Section 1AA championship Saturday afternoon with a 3-1 win over the No. 4-seeded Caledonia Warriors 18-25, 25-12, 25-21, 25-21. “Phenomenal, phenomenal. We had talked about it as coaches, last year was sweet, the first year,...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Bomber State Volleyball Preview: "We play to win"
The Bombers return to the Class AA State Tournament after making it for the first time in school history last year. The team is seeded second in the eight-team field and will face unseeded Pipestone Area from Section 3AA on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 3 p.m. at the Xcel Energy Center.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Athlete of the Week: Bomber Madi Burr talks volleyball and her commitment
Cannon Falls junior Madi Burr helped lead the Bomber volleyball team to a second consecutive Section 1AA championship and trip to the state tournament this past weekend in Rochester. Burr had a breakout season last year, especially so in the section tournament. This year she expanded her role even more as she played in the back row for Cannon Falls.
scsuhuskies.com
Huskies stun No. 1 Minnesota 4-1 in Andover
ANDOVER, Minn. – Red-hot St. Cloud State Women's Hockey made a statement in Andover, upsetting No. 1 Minnesota 4-1 on Monday evening at the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Face-off Classic. The Huskies earned their fifth-straight win and their first over a No. 1-ranked team since 2007, playing their...
2023 New Life Academy big man Erick Reader will walk on with Minnesota Basketball
Erick Reader of New Life Academy has committed to the University of Minnesota as a 6'9 walk-on. Reader helped lead New Life Academy to the Class A State Tournament Final Four last season and has his team as a top contender for the 2023 Class A state championship as well. Reader just announced his commitment on social media and he's a need at the University of Minnesota because they need more bodies up front going forward both in practice and eventually into games. Erick's coach Robbie Whitney described Reader in the following way after Erick averaged 13.5 points and 8.8 rebounds a game last season:
cannonfallsbeacon.com
First quarter Cannon Falls honor roll
Owen Albers, Stella Anderson, Marley Conway, Matthew Fimmen, Benjamin Flanders, Henry Flodeen, Piper Gergen, Tiago Hjermstad, Camryn Huebsch, Elliot Iverson. Blake Johnson, Jasmin Lanerd, Evelyn Larson, Lainey Lichty, Aubrey Litschke, Axel Lundell, Kaia Maki, Marissa Mandelkow, Kira Manning, Eleanor Montgomery. Lucy Nobach, Anya Nygaard, Jacob Olson, Edmon Otterness, Bella Otto,...
Check Out Minnesota Gophers Coach PJ Fleck’s Amazing Lake House
University of Minnesota head football coach PJ Fleck has quite the home on Lake Minnetonka. When you're the head football coach at the biggest college in Minnesota, you're going to have a pretty nice home, right? And, for PJ Fleck, current head coach of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, this home on Lake Minnetonka would probably qualify as 'pretty nice.'
Crash With Deer Injures SE Minnesota Woman
Lonsdale, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Lonsdale woman was transported to a hospital following a collision with a deer Sunday night. The State Patrol accident report indicates 40-year-old Kristina Westile was traveling west on Hwy. 19 about 10 miles west of Northfield when her Ford Escape crashed into the animal at the intersection of Benton Ave. around 9:15 p.m. She was taken to Fairview Ridges with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Middle/High School students vote alongside families
Cannon Falls Middle/High School students participated in Minnesota Students Vote while their families cast their ballots on election day. Minnesota Students Vote is a state-wide mock election for Minnesota students put on by the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office and the YMCA Center for Youth Voice. The purpose is to “help students statewide discover the importance of elections and the power of their voice – and their vote – in democracy”.
KFIL Radio
Costco vs. Sam’s Club – Which One is the Favorite in Minnesota?
Which bulk-buying store is the best in Rochester - Costco, or Sam's Club? This is a debate that many struggle with as they try to decide where to do their bulk shopping in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Many people have their favorite and have some very strong opinions on why their pick is #1.
3 Minnesotans $50k richer after Saturday's Powerball drawing
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Since you're not packing your bag for a tropical vacation you must have heard that of all the Powerball tickets purchased for Saturday's drawing, not one matched all the winning numbers. Those numbers were: 28-45-53-56-69, Powerball 20. The jackpot is now at a staggering $1.9 billion...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Finding a purpose in Florida: Local family leads relief efforts in Fort Myers
A family with ties to both the Cannon Falls and Randolph communities has taken extraordinary steps over the past year to find purpose and help people in 2022. Chris and Sarah Horvath, along with their four children, sold their house and most of their belongings over the past eight months to work for Adventures In Missions and are now helping to lead recovery efforts in Fort Myers, Florida, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
Temporarily Closed Sign Now Up at Favorite Store in Rochester
One of the saddest sights in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin just popped up in Rochester, Minnesota on North Broadway. The reason why it is sad is that it means that the freezing cold winter is just around the corner. A True Sign That Winter Is Coming Just Showed Up...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
2022 election results for Cannon Falls, Randolph
Unofficial results are in for a majority of the area elections for Cannon Falls and Randolph. The winners of the Cannon Falls mayor and city council elections are Matt Montgomery for mayor; Ryan Jeppesen and Diane C. Johnson for the two, four-year city council terms and Derek Lundell and Lisa Groth for the pair of two-year city council positions.
Government Technology
'Significant Incident' Brings Down Internet at Riverland CC
(TNS) — A computer issue at Riverland Community College that the school has labeled as a "significant incident" has brought down Internet services across all three sites in Austin, Albert Lea and Owatonna on Friday. College officials haven't released the cause of the incident, but a question on a...
voiceofalexandria.com
Scott Jensen holds rally in Faribault
The acronym that Minnesota Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen said he uses to remember his talking points is, “ICE.” Jensen said this during his visit to Met-Con in Faribault for a rally. He gave a 20-minute speech full of common GOP positions that mirrored the other speeches he’s...
froggyweb.com
$1 Million Powerball ticket sold in Minnesota, three $50,000 winners
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (KFGO) – Nobody won the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, but there are some winners in Minnesota. The Minnesota State Lottery says a ticket worth $1 million was sold at a Kwik Trip in Hinckley. Three $50,000 Powerball tickets were purchased at a Holiday StationStore in Coon Rapids, Gas Plus in Roseville and a Speedway in Litchfield.
Minnesota Town Crowned ‘Most Mispronounced in U.S.A.’
Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite a tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown regarding mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
Jackpot-Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota Lottery says a jackpot-winning ticket worth nearly $66,000 was sold in Rochester. The winning ticket was sold at the Hy-Vee Store on 37th St. Northwest. It was the jackpot winner for Thursday’s North 5 drawing. The winning numbers were 6-8-21-25-29. A link to...
Olmsted County Sheriff: Here’s Where You Should Stop for Stoplights
'There's A Chance You're Not Stopping At Stop Lights Correctly. UPDATE: This weekend I was out shopping all over Rochester, and on 4 separate occasions I couldn't make it thru the green light because the people in front of me were so far from the stop line most of us couldn't get thru in time. I thought it might be time for a refresher.
