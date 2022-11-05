ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 30

David Walker
3d ago

when Beto O'Rourke loses hopefully he moves to California and run for one of their offices like city council 😂

Reply(1)
20
Your Big Daddy
3d ago

Beto will keep running, running and running . some more, just like Forest Gump. He’s a loser.

Reply(1)
14
Geaux64
3d ago

One of Robert’s major problem and albatross on his back is the love affair that the progressive Media on the national and state level have for him case in point, this article. Texas voters are not drawn to the voting booth for you by big name progressive and Hollywood elites. Texas will consider you as an outsider. Losing ticket.

Reply
2
Related
Ash Jurberg

Why does O'Rourke go by the name of Beto?

"My parents have called me Beto from day one, and it’s just — it’s kind of a nickname for Robert in El Paso. It just stuck. I just don’t think that’s what folks in Texas want us to focus on. ... We can focus on the small, mean, petty stuff, or we can be big, bold, courageous, and confident.” Beto O'Rourke.
TEXAS STATE
Newsweek

Trump Arrives for Texas Rally Under Pressure

Former President Donald Trump will arrive in Texas for a rally on Saturday night as he faces growing legal pressure—just one day after the House select committee investigating last year's Capitol riot subpoenaed the embattled ex-president. Trump will speak in Robstown to support his endorsed candidates in the Lone...
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

Detailed Results of the Latest Poll for Texas Governor

Governor Abbott and Beto O'Rourke pollScreenshot from Twitter. Several readers didn’t like the latest article on the Beacon Research poll which gave the Texas governor race close. Well, maybe their opinion will change after these recent polls which have Texas Governor Greg Abbott with a big lead over challenger Beto O’Rourke.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Dem Latino voter tells MSNBC why she's voting GOP: 'We keep voting the same people in and nothing's changing'

Republicans could flip several districts next Tuesday in the Democratic stronghold of South Texas, warned an MSNBC report on Friday. The liberal outlet sent a reporter to McAllen, Texas to speak with Latino voters about who they were voting for in the upcoming midterm election. One life-long Democrat named "Iris" told MSNBC she would be voting for Republicans because she was dissatisfied with Democratic leadership and policies.
MCALLEN, TX
Newsweek

Kari Lake's Chances of Winning Arizona Governor Race, According to Polls

The race for governor could not be tighter in Arizona, according to the most recent set of polls, with just one day left to go until the midterms. Republican Kari Lake, a former local news anchor who has been endorsed by previous president Donald Trump, is said to be ahead with 48.9 percent of voters backing her. Her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, sits on 46.4 percent, before polling starts on Tuesday.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Texas Democrat accused of using doctored photo of rival to make her eyebrows look scary

A Texas Democrat has been accused of editing a photo of his Republican rival to make her eyebrows look scarier. Vicente Gonzalez and Mayra Flores are both incumbents but following redistricting, they are now fighting it out for Texas’s 34th District congressional seat. An ad released by the Gonzalez campaign on Monday focusing on school safety and gun control features an image of Ms Flores which appears to have been edited. The ad blasted the Republican, who won a special election to claim her seat earlier this year, for voting against the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act after the school...
TEXAS STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Crystal Gutierrez Leaving KRQE News 13: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?

Crystal Gutierrez has been delivering the news to Albuquerque residents and is a source of inspiration as a mom and journalist. But now, the veteran journalist is stepping back from her broadcasting home for over a decade. Crystal Gutierrez is leaving KRQE News 13 in 2022 for a new opportunity. News 13 viewers naturally want to know where she is going and if she will return to the news desk soon. They especially want to know if she is saying goodbye to Albuquerque, too. Although it may be too soon to say it’s a retirement, here’s what Crystal Gutierrez said about leaving KRQE-TV.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
CBS News

CBS News

569K+
Followers
71K+
Post
404M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy