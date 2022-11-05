Erie veterans’ coat drive delayed due to vehicle accident
An effort to keep veterans warm this winter has been delayed.
Following the Veterans Parade, a coat giveaway was planned at the Erie VA Medical Center where businesses have donated 2,500 coats. The organizer of the veterans’ parade said the semi-truck carrying the coats was hit while on the way to the medical center.Veterans Parade on State Street kicks off
She said the driver pulled over only to have his semi rear-ended by another semi. The organizer added that the coat giveaway will now be held at a later date.
