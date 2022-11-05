Erie veterans’ coat drive delayed due to vehicle accident

An effort to keep veterans warm this winter has been delayed.

Following the Veterans Parade, a coat giveaway was planned at the Erie VA Medical Center where businesses have donated 2,500 coats. The organizer of the veterans’ parade said the semi-truck carrying the coats was hit while on the way to the medical center.

She said the driver pulled over only to have his semi rear-ended by another semi. The organizer added that the coat giveaway will now be held at a later date.

