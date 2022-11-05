ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie veterans’ coat drive delayed due to vehicle accident

By Briaunna Malone
An effort to keep veterans warm this winter has been delayed.

Following the Veterans Parade, a coat giveaway was planned at the Erie VA Medical Center where businesses have donated 2,500 coats. The organizer of the veterans’ parade said the semi-truck carrying the coats was hit while on the way to the medical center.

Veterans Parade on State Street kicks off

She said the driver pulled over only to have his semi rear-ended by another semi. The organizer added that the coat giveaway will now be held at a later date.

YourErie

Coronavirus: Daily average of 51 cases in Erie County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie County Department of Health is reporting a daily average of 51 COVID-19 cases, out of 720 total cases, over the period of Oct. 24 to Nov. 6. The county reported no new deaths, meaning the total number of deaths from COVID remains at 160 for 2022. Among the total reported deaths […]
