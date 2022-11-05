ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Register

Vilardi, Quick carry Kings to 1-0 win over Wild

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored his second consecutive game-winning goal, Jonathan Quick made 21 saves and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Minnesota Wild 1-0 on Tuesday night. It was a much different game than back in October, when the Kings won 7-6 at Minnesota.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Post Register

Oilers' Kane cut on wrist by skate blade, taken to hospital

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Edmonton forward Evander Kane was cut on the left wrist by a skate blade Tuesday night and taken to the hospital with a frightening injury during the Oilers' 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Oilers said Kane was in stable condition and scheduled...

