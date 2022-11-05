ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vilardi, Quick carry Kings to 1-0 win over Wild

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored his second consecutive game-winning goal, Jonathan Quick made 22 saves and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Minnesota Wild 1-0 on Tuesday night. Vilardi beat Marc-Andre Fleury between his legs on a one-timer from the high slot with 6:03 left.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Scheifele scores 2 as surging Jets beat Stars 5-1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored twice in Winnipeg's four-goal second period, leading the Jets to a 5-1 win over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night. Mason Appleton had a goal and two assists, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Saku Maenalanen also scored to help Winnipeg extend its point streak to seven games (6-0-1). Kyle Connor had three assists and Connor Hellebuyck made 22 saves.
DALLAS, TX
Today in Sports History-Roenick scores his 500th NHL goal

1940 — The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Philadelphia Eagles 7-3 in a penalty free game at Forbes Field. Philadelphia’s George Somers hits a 36-yard field goal in the first quarter. Coley McDonough of the Steelers scores on a one-yard rush in the third quarter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Oilers' Kane taken to hospital with wrist cut by skate blade

TAMPA, Fla, (AP) — Edmonton forward Evander Kane was taken to a hospital Tuesday night after being cut by a skate blade on his left wrist early in the second period of the Oilers' game against Tampa Bay. Kane went down to the ice when he got tangled with...

