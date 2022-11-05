Read full article on original website
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Norwich, NY Weather Outlook / The First Week of November Will Bring Above Normal TemperaturesDan PfeiferNorwich, NY
Norwich, NY Weather Outlook For the Week of 10/23/22 Features Above Normal Temperatures For the First Half of the WeekDan PfeiferNorwich, NY
Major prison riot involving hundreds of inmates, Mohawk Correctional: RevisitedBLOCK WORK MEDIARome, NY
Post Register
Preview of the Governors race in Idaho with Scott Logan
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A preview of the race for Governor here in Idaho with Scott Logan, a political correspondent for CBS2. Little should have this race well in hand, according to Logan, however, the interesting thing to watch with this particular race is how many votes independent Ammon Bundy will be able to muster.
Post Register
Tropical Storm Nicole forces evacuations in Bahamas, Florida
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole forced people from their homes in the Bahamas and threatened to grow into a rare November hurricane in Florida on Wednesday, shutting down theme parks and airports while prompting evacuation orders that included former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club. Hundreds of people sought...
Post Register
Oregon governor's race a nail-biter, too early to call
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon's gubernatorial election, usually a shoo-in for the Democratic candidate, has turned into a nail-biter with the Republican challenger so close in initial returns that the race was too early to call Tuesday night. Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan were almost even and...
Post Register
Two more cold fronts in the forecast, then...
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — There are two more weather events pointed at the Gem state this week. After that, things go quite for a while. Usually this would be the result of a large ridge of high pressure returning to the region. If that happened, it would be a storm killer. But that is not the case. For lack of a better term, starting Thursday, the pattern goes wishy-washy for a few days. Believe me, that is better than a giant high building into the western states. You may be thinking the weatherman has lost his mind. Wishy-washy? What Meteorology College teaches that? They don’t, but, it’s the best way to describe what will happen.
Post Register
Coldest air of the season about to slam Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A slow moving trough of low pressure is currently located along the Oregon Coast. This low is going to drop into Northern California, then southeast into Nevada. Idaho will not take a direct hit from this system. But, it will pass close enough that we could see a few showers Tuesday night. This will be followed by a rain/snow chance on Wednesday morning. The mountains should see several inches of snow on Wednesday. Snow will also be a concern from Twin Falls to southeast Idaho. Here in the western part of the state, we're going to be on the edge of this Low. It can go either way, we’ll either see rain snow early Wednesday, or we get very little. It all depends on where the center of the Low tracks.
Post Register
'Magic mushrooms' vote too early to call in Colorado
DENVER (AP) — A vote to decide whether Colorado will become the second state, after Oregon, to create a legalized system for the use of psychedelic mushrooms was too early to call Tuesday. The ballot initiative would decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for those 21 and older and create state-regulated “healing...
Post Register
Snow expected for the morning commute
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The coldest air of the season is pushing a storm toward Idaho. A rain/snow mix will start during the early morning and likely change over to all snow just prior to and continue through the morning commute. In the valley we could see anywhere between 1-3" of snow by noon. This will cause wet to slushy driving conditions for the Treasure Valley. The mountain valleys will see about 2-4" of snow. The areas above 5,000' will see about 4-8" of snow. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the valley from 11pm tonight to 11am tomorrow for winter driving conditions.
Post Register
Hageman faces Grey Bull for US House after beating Cheney
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The race to choose Wyoming's next U.S. representative has received a lot less attention since Harriet Hageman beat Liz Cheney in the GOP primary in August. But it's still on. Hageman is now running against Native American activist Lynnette Grey Bull, who as the Democratic...
Post Register
Georgia Senate race heads to Dec. 6 runoff, could decide Senate control
Georgia’s Senate race is heading to a runoff that could decide which party controls the Senate in a possible repeat of the 2020 elections. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker will now embark on a four-week blitz to convince Georgia voters that they are the best person to represent them in the Senate. Neither was able to secure a majority of the vote, and Georgia election law requires a candidate to clear 50% to win.
Post Register
Road Advisory: Winter weather driving conditions in effect for Treasure Valley
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho State Police released a road conditions alert this morning. Winter driving conditions are in effect for the Treasure Valley. There are reports of snow and slush-covered roads with lower visibility. Drive with caution and plan for extra travel time.
Post Register
Big bet a bust in bid to allow sports gambling in California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The most expensive ballot proposition gamble in U.S. history went bust Tuesday as California voters overwhelmingly rejected sports betting initiatives by Native American tribes and the gaming industry. Nearly $600 million was raised in competing efforts to expand gambling and try to capture a share...
Post Register
GOP House map targets 3 incumbent Democrats in swing Nevada
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Three Democratic incumbents in Nevada are trying to hold their congressional seats in key races Republicans have targeted nationally in their bid to seize the majority in the U.S. House. Two swing districts stretching out of Las Vegas through suburbs into rural areas have been...
Post Register
Winners of the 2022 Midterm Election
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Voting has concluded, and 43 out of 44 counties in Idaho have fully reported their results, as of 8:11 a.m. on Wednesday. Idaho will likely remain largely in control of the Republican party. It looks like Mike Crapo and Brad Little will keep their positions as Senator and Governor, respectively. Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson will probably remain as U.S. representatives.
Post Register
Issues on the Idaho ballot this election day
Election Day is here. These are the issues that voters in Idaho are considering today:. - Debbie Chritchfield (R) - Melissa Wintrow (D/Inc.) - Matthew Clifford (R / Inc.) Voters will also vote in favor or against Senate Joint Resolution 102. The resolution would amend the Idaho constitution and allow the president pro tempore of the state Senate and the speaker of the state House to have the Idaho State Legislature hold a special session with a written request from 60% of the members of each chamber.
Post Register
CBS2 Investigation finds significant increase in social workers leaving child welfare
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A CBS2 investigation finds a 33% increase in social workers leaving Idaho’s foster care system. CBS2 requested public records from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Those records reveal 56 social workers left Child Welfare in 2021 compared to 37 in both 2020 and 2019. The fiscal year for this data is July 1st-June 30th.
