Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Ancelotti defends Benzema for not playing ahead of World Cup
MADRID (AP) — Carlo Ancelotti defended Karim Benzema from accusations he is not playing with Real Madrid to be ready for the World Cup, saying Wednesday the France striker himself is upset about his lack of minutes going into Qatar. The 34-year-old Benzema, who has been dealing with muscle...
Post Register
Without 'Kvara,' Napoli gets 10th straight Serie A win
ROME (AP) — Even without its most exciting player, Napoli is still finding ways to win. With dribbling wizard Khvicha Kvaratskhelia out with back pain, Hirving Lozano scored one goal and set up another as the Serie A leader beat visiting Empoli 2-0 on Tuesday to extend its winning streak to 10 matches in the Italian league.
Post Register
Australia, Kazakhstan open with wins at Billie Jean King Cup
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Australia and Kazakhstan claimed victories on the opening day of the Billie Jean King Cup, the biggest team event in women's tennis. The Australians, bidding for a first title in the competition in 48 years, beat Slovakia 2-1 in Group B thanks to victories by Storm Sanders and Ajla Tomljanovic in singles.
Comments / 0