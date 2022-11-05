ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

KROQ Veteran Kevin Weatherly Relishes New Role as Underdog: ‘I’m Having a Blast’

When Audacy announced that Kevin Weatherly was coming back to his longtime home at Los Angeles’ KROQ after two years at Spotify, it signaled another return: to the programming that defined the alternative sound of Southern California for much of the 1990s and 2000s. It was a little over two years ago when KROQ decided to pivot from mainstays like Green Day, Sublime and Foo Fighters towards more pop-leaning fare like Post Malone and TikTok hits like POWFU’s “Coffee For Your Head.” The experiment wasn’t entirely a success as the format tweak alienated the station’s longtime listeners and changes in...
Variety

Steven Spielberg: Streamers Like HBO Max ‘Threw My Best Filmmaker Friends Under the Bus’

Steven Spielberg said in a new interview with The New York Times that streaming services like HBO Max have thrown filmmakers “under the bus” by “unceremoniously” dumping high profile new releases on streaming and not in theaters. The Oscar winner is referring to Warner Bros.’ decision to release all of its 2021 film slate both on HBO Max and in theaters on the same day. For Spielberg, such a decision changed moviegoing habits for adults. “The pandemic created an opportunity for streaming platforms to raise their subscriptions to record-breaking levels and also throw some of my best filmmaker friends under the...

