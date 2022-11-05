Singer, actor Aaron Carter reportedly found dead at 34 in bathtub

LANCASTER, Calif. — Aaron Carter, a singer-turned-rapper and actor, was found dead in a bathtub at his home in Lancaster, California Saturday, according to TMZ.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ someone called 911 at 11 a.m. Saturday about a man drowning in the tub.

Sources also tell TMZ that homicide detectives were dispatched to Carter’s home, but, as of Saturday evening, there was no evidence of foul play.

Typically, the presence of homicide detectives is standard procedure when investigating similar death scenes.

Carter rose to fame as a pop and hip-hop singer in the late 1990s.

He started performing at just seven years old and released his debut album called “Aaron Carter” at nine years old in 1997.

The self-titled album sold one million copies worldwide.

His second album, “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)," was released in 2000 and sold three million copies in the United States alone.

He was the brother of Nick Carter, a member of the Backstreet Boys.

Carter, who was just 34 years old, is survived by his son, Prince.

