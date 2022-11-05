ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Scarlet Nation

College Football Playoff Rankings: Michigan Jumps Into Top 4

Michigan football is gaining respect from the College Football Playoff committee. After leaving the undefeated Wolverines out of the top four in last week's initial rankings, the CFP bumped up a spot from 5th to 3rd. U-M struggled for a half but otherwise dominated unranked Rutgers in a 52-17 road...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Scarlet Nation

Where Michigan ranks in every major statistical category after Week 10

Each week, Maize & Blue Review will break down where the Wolverines stand in each major statistical category. Where do the Wolverines stack up with the rest of the country?. Here's a look at the stats via NCAA.com. Offense. Scoring offense:. Last Week: T-8th (41.0) This Week: 5th (42.2) Rushing...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Scarlet Nation

Three takeaways from Michigan's 75-56 win over Purdue Fort Wayne

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan's season-opener against Purdue Fort Wayne went out without a hitch as Hunter Dickinson and Jett Howard helped the Wolverines to a 75-56 victory over the Mastodons. Below are three takeaways from the win. Hunter Dickinson dominates, gets 1000 points. In a game where it...
FORT WAYNE, IN

