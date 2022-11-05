Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Skowhegan to battle Falmouth for Class B North Championship
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Skowhegan is set to face Falmouth in the Class B North Championship on Friday at 7 p.m. at Lewiston High School’s Don Roux Field. The River Hawks have steamrolled past Brewer and Lawrence in the first two rounds, while the Navigators have defeated Gardiner and Cony in one-score games.
The Best Frappes in Maine are Still in Brunswick at a New Shoppe
If you are in the mood for a frappe and are having a hard time finding one, the search is over!. I guess it's important to know the difference between a frappe and a shake. This is a frappe. New England Today broke it down,. According to the American Heritage...
wabi.tv
Maine Discovery Museum getting exhibit update
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’ve visited the Maine Discovery Museum in Bangor recently, you may have noticed something is missing. Over the last month, the long-standing river exhibit has been demolished to make way for a new and improved one. We’re told it took a lot of wear...
wabi.tv
Bangor Mall has final Craft Fair of the year this weekend
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’re looking for another way to shop local this holiday season, here’s an idea. The Bangor Mall is having its last Craft Fair of the year this weekend. It will include new artists, large Transformers characters, and even a visit from Santa. Admission...
Maine's trophy arctic char may hold a climate change key
ORONO, Maine — University of Maine graduate student Brad Erdman and his classmate, Julia, left Orono on Halloween morning. This wasn't for a typical adventure on the 31st, as the two students headed to Floods Pond in Otis to go fishing. The fish they were after, however, is part...
wabi.tv
Maine Visitor Centers collect food for state-wide drive
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Maine is a welcoming state to those who live here, and to those who are here for a visit. Whether you’re a Mainer taking a day trip on I-95 or you’re coming from out of state, Visitor Centers around the state are there for you.
wabi.tv
Bangor Community Connector offers free Election Day rides
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor voters in need of a ride Tuesday have a free option courtesy of the Community Connector. Election Day is a free fare day. Bus drivers will take riders to and from the Cross Insurance Center to vote. The City says you just have to inform...
A Four Bedroom House in Augusta, Maine For Under $200K? Finally!
For literal years now the real estate market in Maine, and all over the country, has been exploding with crazy home values and offers coming in way over the asking price. Finally, at least it seems, some of these prices and values are starting to cool off a little bit.
wabi.tv
Bucksport celebrates first state girls soccer championship
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Bucksport was on a mission to the State Class C Girls Soccer Championship after falling to Maranacook, 5-0, in the 2021 title game. “It is so awesome. I’m so glad we finally got our revenge from last year. Our seniors deserve this. They’ve worked so hard,” said Jetta Shook, sophomore goalkeeper.
Retired Maine Veteran Pleads For Your Help To Find This
We put a lot of love into objects that we hold dear, don't we? I have a thimble that my dad gave me a long time ago and because of the memories that the item holds I have always kept it. We all have become pretty attached to certain items,...
observer-me.com
Maine high school football teams ready for championships and regional finals
Maine is heading into the eight-player state championship games and regional finals for 11-player teams. Take a look at how some area teams fared this past weekend. Orono has avenged all three of its regular season losses this postseason, beating Bucksport, Dexter and most recently Stearns to reach the eight-player small school state championship game.
wabi.tv
Free veterans’ resources at AYCC Friday
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Alfond Youth and Community Center in Waterville is holding a Veteran’s Appreciation Week before Friday’s Veterans Day holiday. All week long, veterans will be able to use the equipment and resources at the center for free. The YMCA also offers a 15 percent...
WMTW
Maine voters wait in long lines as big issues drive them to the polls
Mainers are heading to the polls and waiting in long lines. By 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, several polling locations were already seeing lines at least a half hour long, and election workers in places like Brunswick, Edgecomb, Lewiston and Portland tell Maine's Total Coverage that turnout has been steady. "Today is...
Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City
Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
wabi.tv
Bangor faces plow driver shortage
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s been a nice run of mild weather, but here in Maine we know the snow will be here eventually. In Bangor, the only question is - who will plow it?. The city’s public works department is down 13 people from its 40-person plow team. They would like to make at least five hires to get the deficit down to eight, which is what it was last year when they were able to make it work.
wabi.tv
Skowhegan brings home 18th field hockey state championship since 2001
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - The Skowhegan River Hawks have a proud tradition of field hockey at the school, so it’s rare to see a team coming back with unfinished business. That became the story of the 2022 Class A State Champions as they earned their revenge against the Cheverus Stags in the title game.
Does This Intersection Qualify as the Most Stupid In All of Bangor?
Do I turn? Do I wait? Does the other guy get to go?. These are questions I've asked myself a hundred over the years. There's one intersection in Bangor that begs all these and more whenever you get to it, especially during the day when the traffic is at it's heaviest. I doubt there's a lot of accidents in this spot, but it's still super awkward.
Maine sees new records set with unusually high temps in November
PORTLAND, Maine — Record high temperatures were broken across the state on Saturday. In Caribou, the temperature hit 73 degrees, breaking the previous record for the date of 67, set in 1982. In Bangor, the high was also 73 degrees, breaking the previous record of 71, set in 1938.
mainepublic.org
Maine's unseasonably warm weather is part of a climate change trend, meteorologists say
An early November warm spell broke weather records across Maine over the weekend. Meteorologists say this is part of a climate change trend. On Saturday, Augusta and Portland set records for November, with temperatures of 76 and 75 degrees. Portland also set a record on Sunday for November's warmest low temperature, of 59 degrees.
wabi.tv
Challenger Learning Center hosts annual potato drive
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s that time of year!. You can stock up on your potatoes and help your community, in one sweep. The Challenger Learning Center in Bangor is hosting their Annual Spud Drive. The drive supports them and the Salvation Army of Bangor. $25 gets you a...
