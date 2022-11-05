ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

CFP selection chair explains why 'really, really good' Michigan team remains behind Ohio State

The Michigan football team is moving up the rankings, as the now 9-0 Wolverines climbed from fifth in the rankings to third in this week's College Football Playoff rankings release. But with the Wolverines first nationally in scoring margin and now 6-0 in Big Ten play with another lopsided road win, some wondered if Michigan would pass No. 2 Ohio State, too. Particularly after the Buckeyes struggled with a 21-7 win at Northwestern the same day Michigan beat Rutgers, 52-17.
COLUMBUS, OH
GoPSUsports.com

Women’s Basketball To Begin Season With Norfolk State at Home

UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State women's basketball team begins its 2022-23 season with Norfolk State 7 p.m. Wednesday night at Bryce Jordan Center. Parking for Penn State women's basketball games are available at the following locations two hours prior to the start of each game: Stadium West, Jordan East and Porter North.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Penn State to host Quinnipiac in NCAA Tournament First Round

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — For the 28th consecutive season, the Penn State women's soccer program is headed to the NCAA National Tournament as the Nittany Lions will host Quinnipiac in the opening round at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 at Jeffrey Field. The Nittany Lions earned the Big...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Big Ten power rankings for Week 11: Michigan overtakes Ohio State for No. 1 spot after latest domination

Welcome to Week 11 of the college football season, where the Michigan Wolverines are now at the top of the Big Ten power rankings after a dominant win over Rutgers. It didn't look pretty early, but Michigan showed its championship pedigree and Ohio State struggled on the road against Northwestern. Whether or not this is a temporary ranking for both teams remains to be seen. But right now, Michigan can dance on the top of the mountain.
ANN ARBOR, MI
GoPSUsports.com

Women’s Soccer NCAA Tournament First Round Tickets Available Now

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Advanced tickets are now on sale for the Women's Soccer NCAA Tournament First Round match between Penn State and Quinnipiac at 1 p.m. on Sunday, November 13 at Jeffrey Field. Tickets are the following prices:. Adults: $8. PSU/Quinnipiac Students: $5. Youth: $5. Groups of 20+:...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

Michigan Fans Love What President Said About Ohio State

Wolverines fans were loving what Michigan president Santa Ono had to say in the leadup to The Game later this year. After last season's inclement weather that allowed Michigan's run game to shine, UM's prez did his best to speak similar conditions into existence on Twitter. Saying, "From my days...
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Sports

Watch Ohio State vs. Robert Morris: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Robert Morris Colonials and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at Value City Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. Returning after a rocky 8-24 season, Robert Morris is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. OSU was 20-12 last year and made it as far as the second round of the NCAA tournament before being knocked out by the Villanova Wildcats 71-61.
COLUMBUS, OH
GoPSUsports.com

Stephen Nedoroscik Placed Fifth in the World on Pommel Horse

LIVERPOOL, Eng.- Penn State Men's Gymnastics 2020 alumni Stephen Nedoroscik placed fifth in the world at the World Championships in Liverpool, England this past week. After earning a spot on the U.S. World Champion team at the World Trials in Colorado Springs last month. He was one of five gymnasts selected to the team and is the first individual event specialist to make a world championship team.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
columbusfreepress.com

I call on the Columbus Dispatch, aka Dishpan or Dishrag, to do the city a public service and close up shop

Never a responsible, reliable, or honest newspaper, the Columbus Dispatch, Columbus, Ohio’s only mass—if declining by the day—circulation, no longer daily and no longer news-paper, no longer resembles a legitimate element of the media. Other than gross profiteering, it no longer has a reason to exist. I strongly suggest that it closes its doors, refund its subscribers, and compensate the remaining 70 of its recent 200 employees.
COLUMBUS, OH
WTAJ

Mount Nittany Health celebrates groundbreaking of Outpatient Center

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — Mount Nittany Health is expanding in State College as groundbreaking began in their new Outpatient Center in Toftress West. On Wednesday, Nov. 2 physicians and system leaders celebrated the groundbreaking at the site of the new 126,000-square-foot center. The “state-of-the-art” building is expected to open in Spring of 2024 and […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

After election win, state representative to move to Pa. Senate

Republican Greg Rothman will be switching chambers after his win on Tuesday in the race for the senate seat in the 34th District. Rothman, who has served the last eight years in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, defeated Democrat, Jim Massey, who retired in 1999 as an administrator in state Department of Education implementing school nutrition programs.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy