Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
CFP selection chair explains why 'really, really good' Michigan team remains behind Ohio State
The Michigan football team is moving up the rankings, as the now 9-0 Wolverines climbed from fifth in the rankings to third in this week's College Football Playoff rankings release. But with the Wolverines first nationally in scoring margin and now 6-0 in Big Ten play with another lopsided road win, some wondered if Michigan would pass No. 2 Ohio State, too. Particularly after the Buckeyes struggled with a 21-7 win at Northwestern the same day Michigan beat Rutgers, 52-17.
GoPSUsports.com
Women’s Basketball To Begin Season With Norfolk State at Home
UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State women's basketball team begins its 2022-23 season with Norfolk State 7 p.m. Wednesday night at Bryce Jordan Center. Parking for Penn State women's basketball games are available at the following locations two hours prior to the start of each game: Stadium West, Jordan East and Porter North.
GoPSUsports.com
No. 15 Penn State Sweeps Rutgers for 1,400th Win in Program History
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Zoe Weatherington hit .588 with 13 kills and Penn State hit .348 as a team in a 3-0 (25-18, 25-16, 26-24) win at Rutgers in Big Ten women's volleyball action Sunday. The Nittany Lions upped their record to 19-6 overall and 8-6 in the Big Ten....
Penn State's Cael Sanderson Calls AD Patrick Kraft 'Inspiring'
The architect of Penn State's wrestling dynasty feels aligned with his new athletic director.
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Drills Program-Record 18 3-Pointers in Opening Night Win
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's basketball team drained a program-record 18 3-pointers en route to a dominant 93-68 victory over Winthrop Monday night in the 2022-23 season opener at the Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State put together a dominant offensive effort to the tune of 93...
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State to host Quinnipiac in NCAA Tournament First Round
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — For the 28th consecutive season, the Penn State women's soccer program is headed to the NCAA National Tournament as the Nittany Lions will host Quinnipiac in the opening round at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 at Jeffrey Field. The Nittany Lions earned the Big...
Michigan president pokes fun at Ohio State’s struggles vs. Northwestern
The highly anticipated Michigan-Ohio State football game is still a few weeks away, but some of the trash talk already has started. However, it’s not the players on either team who fired the most recent salvo. That honor belongs to newly-hired Michigan president Santa Ono. During their 21-7 victory...
Tom Izzo: "I get tired of Michigan State always looking like the bad guy" in regards to U-M tunnel incident
The Spartans' head basketball coach gave his two cents on the tunnel incident between Michigan and Michigan State's football teams...
GoPSUsports.com
NOTES: No.1 Penn State Hosts Lock Haven in Season Opener Friday Night
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- Penn State (0-0, 0-0 B1G), ranked No. 1 on the InterMat Tournament Power Index (TPI), will host Lock Haven (0-0) in the season opening dual meet for both teams on Friday, Nov. 11. The dual is set for 7 p.m. in Rec Hall. The Nittany Lions...
Big Ten power rankings for Week 11: Michigan overtakes Ohio State for No. 1 spot after latest domination
Welcome to Week 11 of the college football season, where the Michigan Wolverines are now at the top of the Big Ten power rankings after a dominant win over Rutgers. It didn't look pretty early, but Michigan showed its championship pedigree and Ohio State struggled on the road against Northwestern. Whether or not this is a temporary ranking for both teams remains to be seen. But right now, Michigan can dance on the top of the mountain.
GoPSUsports.com
Women’s Soccer NCAA Tournament First Round Tickets Available Now
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Advanced tickets are now on sale for the Women's Soccer NCAA Tournament First Round match between Penn State and Quinnipiac at 1 p.m. on Sunday, November 13 at Jeffrey Field. Tickets are the following prices:. Adults: $8. PSU/Quinnipiac Students: $5. Youth: $5. Groups of 20+:...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh provides potential timeline for update on investigation into tunnel incident involving MSU
Jim Harbaugh told the press that he expects an update this week concerning the police investigation surrounding the tunnel incident involving Michigan State. “(I) was told that we’d probably hear something this week,” Harbaugh said per mlive’s Aaron McMann. Following the game in October, two Michigan defensive...
Michigan Fans Love What President Said About Ohio State
Wolverines fans were loving what Michigan president Santa Ono had to say in the leadup to The Game later this year. After last season's inclement weather that allowed Michigan's run game to shine, UM's prez did his best to speak similar conditions into existence on Twitter. Saying, "From my days...
CBS Sports
Watch Ohio State vs. Robert Morris: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Robert Morris Colonials and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at Value City Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. Returning after a rocky 8-24 season, Robert Morris is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. OSU was 20-12 last year and made it as far as the second round of the NCAA tournament before being knocked out by the Villanova Wildcats 71-61.
GoPSUsports.com
Stephen Nedoroscik Placed Fifth in the World on Pommel Horse
LIVERPOOL, Eng.- Penn State Men's Gymnastics 2020 alumni Stephen Nedoroscik placed fifth in the world at the World Championships in Liverpool, England this past week. After earning a spot on the U.S. World Champion team at the World Trials in Colorado Springs last month. He was one of five gymnasts selected to the team and is the first individual event specialist to make a world championship team.
Football players linked to locker room vandalism will be held accountable: Pa. district
Officials from the Selinsgrove School District pledged to rectify “any and all wrongdoings” by their high school football team after some players were accused of vandalizing their opponent’s locker room after a playoff win Friday night. District officials on Monday said they were investigating the “locker room...
Visiting team vandalized locker room during football game, Pa. school district says
UPDATE: Pa. school plans to ‘rectify’ wrongdoing after its football players are linked to locker room damage. A Milton Area School District locker room was vandalized during Friday’s home playoff football game against Selinsgrove, according to a news release issued late Sunday. The vandalism is reported to...
columbusfreepress.com
I call on the Columbus Dispatch, aka Dishpan or Dishrag, to do the city a public service and close up shop
Never a responsible, reliable, or honest newspaper, the Columbus Dispatch, Columbus, Ohio’s only mass—if declining by the day—circulation, no longer daily and no longer news-paper, no longer resembles a legitimate element of the media. Other than gross profiteering, it no longer has a reason to exist. I strongly suggest that it closes its doors, refund its subscribers, and compensate the remaining 70 of its recent 200 employees.
Mount Nittany Health celebrates groundbreaking of Outpatient Center
STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — Mount Nittany Health is expanding in State College as groundbreaking began in their new Outpatient Center in Toftress West. On Wednesday, Nov. 2 physicians and system leaders celebrated the groundbreaking at the site of the new 126,000-square-foot center. The “state-of-the-art” building is expected to open in Spring of 2024 and […]
After election win, state representative to move to Pa. Senate
Republican Greg Rothman will be switching chambers after his win on Tuesday in the race for the senate seat in the 34th District. Rothman, who has served the last eight years in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, defeated Democrat, Jim Massey, who retired in 1999 as an administrator in state Department of Education implementing school nutrition programs.
