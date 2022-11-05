Austin Theory cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on WWE Raw, but it backfired. On the November 7 episode of WWE Raw, United Stats Champion Seth Rollins held an open challenge. He was initially interrupted by The OC and The Judgment Day, and he promptly left the ring. However, he persevered and came back out later in the show. Mustafa Ali tried to answer the open challenge, but Bobby Lashley took him out. Lashley, the man Rollins beat to win the gold, then came to the ring and brutally attacked him; "The All Mighty" slammed the champion through the broadcast table and walked away.

1 DAY AGO