STAR CITY, W.Va. — The Town of Star City will be making some changes to how they will conduct future elections. In an overwhelming voice of approval in the 2022 general election, the town will be moving their elections to align with Monongalia County elections in November. To account for the change, Star City will make adjustments to the terms of elected officials to align with the 2024 General Election. A one-year term will be made for every elected position, so a vote can be conducted in 2023 with terms returning to a two-year term starting with county elections in 2024.

STAR CITY, WV ・ 19 HOURS AGO