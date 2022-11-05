Read full article on original website
Related
wajr.com
Sikora earns another term on the Mon County Commission
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Incumbent Republican Monongalia County Commissioner Sean Sikora has been re-elected as member of the Monongalia County Commission in a race against Democrat Bob Beach. Sikora defeated Beach with approximately 53.6% of the vote in the county, running on a “hundred reasons” campaign, where every day he...
wajr.com
Voters send four incumbent Mon County delegates back to Charleston
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Four incumbent Monongalia County delegates easily won reelection in the first head-to-head election in newly drawn single member districts. Republican Joe Statler won over Democrat Ben Swanson in the 77th District race by a margin of more than 1,800 votes. Statler, Chairman of the Committee on Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services said he plans to continue his efforts to increase funding and training for the ailing state EMS and volunteer fire department system.
connect-bridgeport.com
Former Clarksburg Mayor, Council Member, Advocate for Senior Citizens, Margaret Ann Bailey, Passes
Margaret Ann Heflin Bailey, 78, of Morgantown, formerly of Clarksburg, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2022, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. She was born September 4, 1944, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, to the late William Claire and Ethel B. Coughanor Heflin. Margaret was a 1962 graduate of Washington Irving...
wajr.com
Republican newcomer Chiarelli picks up 78th District House of Delegates win
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Monongalia County results are in, and Republican nominee Geno Chiarelli wins the W.Va House of Delegates 78th district race against Jeffery Budkey. Chiarelli received a 3,049 votes. “It feels very good. I’ve put in a lot of work and I’ve worked with a lot of people...
wajr.com
Star City voters pass change of municipal election, will change term limits for elected officials
STAR CITY, W.Va. — The Town of Star City will be making some changes to how they will conduct future elections. In an overwhelming voice of approval in the 2022 general election, the town will be moving their elections to align with Monongalia County elections in November. To account for the change, Star City will make adjustments to the terms of elected officials to align with the 2024 General Election. A one-year term will be made for every elected position, so a vote can be conducted in 2023 with terms returning to a two-year term starting with county elections in 2024.
wajr.com
Marion County voters approve Board of Education Levy
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – In Marion County, 55-percent of voters came out to support renewal of the Board of Education Levy. Marion County Schools Superintendent Donna Hage said the levy makes up 20-percent of their general fund budget. “We have the longest continuous levy in the state of West Virginia,...
wajr.com
Mon County voter turnout trends lower than last midterm
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Monongalia County voter turnout for the 2022 General Election was 43.27 percent. Monongalia County Clerk Carye Blaney said the day was steady with very few issues or problems. “We had a very steady day today. I think we voted a little more than 26,000 voters in...
Allegheny County court issues cease and desist against group impersonating poll security
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County issued a cease and desist order against a group impersonating poll security. According to officials, the group, who called themselves “The Commission Security,” went to different polling places across the county, indicating they were poll security.
pghcitypaper.com
LIVE: Pennsylvania midterm election night results
Welcome to Pittsburgh City Paper's live Election Night coverage. As votes are counted, we'll continue to update this page with key developments in the major statewide races as well as several local contests. We'll also have live updates from Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman's campaign watch party, as our staff...
Allegheny County voters line up at more than 1,300 polling places
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Voters in Allegheny County lined up outside more than 1,300 polling places Tuesday morning, eager to cast their ballots in the race for governor, U.S. Senate, Congress and more. “I’ve been watching what’s been going on in the country and I think it’s time for...
Group posing as poll security reported in Allegheny Co.
County spokesperson Amie Downs said in a release that a judge of elections was apparently talking to a voter about a candidate. That was reported just before 7 p.m.
Harrison County Election Results
Here are the 2022 Harrison County Election Results. Refresh For Updates.
Brooke County Election Results
Here are the 2022 Brooke County Election Results. Refresh For Updates. MORE BROOKE COUNTY NEWS HERE
pghcitypaper.com
Attention, Allegheny County voters: If your name is on this list, you need to correct your mail-in ballot
Due to a recent order from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court regarding written dates on mail-in and absentee ballots, more than 1,000 ballots previously submitted to the Allegheny County Elections Division will not be counted in tomorrow’s election unless the voters in question correct them in person at the county election office today or tomorrow.
ehn.org
Former coal plant near Pittsburgh is poisoning groundwater: Report
PITTSBURGH—The site of a former coal-fired power plant northwest of Pittsburgh is leaking coal ash and poisoning surrounding groundwater, according to a new report. Coal ash, the material left behind after coal is burned, contains harmful substances like arsenic, cadmium, chromium, lead, lithium, mercury and uranium, among others. Exposure is linked to health effects like cancer, damage to the thyroid, liver and kidneys, and neurodevelopmental problems in children.
wajr.com
Voters approve Mon EMS levy
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Mon EMS will receive additional funding courtesy of Monongalia County voters. A levy is moving forward to grant the emergency service provider $17.8 million over four years with annual increases of 1% after getting approval from 64.77% of county voters. The funds will help maintain and add infrastructure countywide and to address additional personnel and additional equipment.
wchstv.com
Former West Virginia bank teller accused of embezzling nearly $100,000 sentenced to prison
HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A former bank teller in West Virginia was sentenced to nearly two years in prison after he pleaded guilty to taking nearly $100,000 from customer accounts, federal prosecutors said. David Paul Ritter, 31, a former bank teller at Summit Community Bank in Salem, W.Va.,...
Pa. man steals $3.5 million from Morgantown business
A former manager of ABB Construction, LLC, also known as Accelerated Construction Services, has admitted to stealing $3.5 million in company funds.
wtae.com
Methane concerns in Washington County send emergency responders door to door
SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Concerns about methane gas levels have been bringing emergency responders to a Washington County neighborhood. They installed detection meters over the weekend at every home on Scout Drive in South Strabane Township. Columbia Gas crews noticed positive readings in one home last week. And...
WDTV
PA man pleads guilty to defrauding millions from Morgantown business
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The former manager of a Morgantown construction company admitted to stealing millions of dollars from the business, officials said. 60-year-old Michael Allen, of Irwin, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to wire fraud and money laundering, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. Allen was formerly...
Comments / 0