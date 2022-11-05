ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monongalia County, WV

Sikora earns another term on the Mon County Commission

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Incumbent Republican Monongalia County Commissioner Sean Sikora has been re-elected as member of the Monongalia County Commission in a race against Democrat Bob Beach. Sikora defeated Beach with approximately 53.6% of the vote in the county, running on a “hundred reasons” campaign, where every day he...
Voters send four incumbent Mon County delegates back to Charleston

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Four incumbent Monongalia County delegates easily won reelection in the first head-to-head election in newly drawn single member districts. Republican Joe Statler won over Democrat Ben Swanson in the 77th District race by a margin of more than 1,800 votes. Statler, Chairman of the Committee on Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services said he plans to continue his efforts to increase funding and training for the ailing state EMS and volunteer fire department system.
Star City voters pass change of municipal election, will change term limits for elected officials

STAR CITY, W.Va. — The Town of Star City will be making some changes to how they will conduct future elections. In an overwhelming voice of approval in the 2022 general election, the town will be moving their elections to align with Monongalia County elections in November. To account for the change, Star City will make adjustments to the terms of elected officials to align with the 2024 General Election. A one-year term will be made for every elected position, so a vote can be conducted in 2023 with terms returning to a two-year term starting with county elections in 2024.
Marion County voters approve Board of Education Levy

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – In Marion County, 55-percent of voters came out to support renewal of the Board of Education Levy. Marion County Schools Superintendent Donna Hage said the levy makes up 20-percent of their general fund budget. “We have the longest continuous levy in the state of West Virginia,...
Mon County voter turnout trends lower than last midterm

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Monongalia County voter turnout for the 2022 General Election was 43.27 percent. Monongalia County Clerk Carye Blaney said the day was steady with very few issues or problems. “We had a very steady day today. I think we voted a little more than 26,000 voters in...
LIVE: Pennsylvania midterm election night results

Welcome to Pittsburgh City Paper's live Election Night coverage. As votes are counted, we'll continue to update this page with key developments in the major statewide races as well as several local contests. We'll also have live updates from Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman's campaign watch party, as our staff...
Attention, Allegheny County voters: If your name is on this list, you need to correct your mail-in ballot

Due to a recent order from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court regarding written dates on mail-in and absentee ballots, more than 1,000 ballots previously submitted to the Allegheny County Elections Division will not be counted in tomorrow’s election unless the voters in question correct them in person at the county election office today or tomorrow.
Former coal plant near Pittsburgh is poisoning groundwater: Report

PITTSBURGH—The site of a former coal-fired power plant northwest of Pittsburgh is leaking coal ash and poisoning surrounding groundwater, according to a new report. Coal ash, the material left behind after coal is burned, contains harmful substances like arsenic, cadmium, chromium, lead, lithium, mercury and uranium, among others. Exposure is linked to health effects like cancer, damage to the thyroid, liver and kidneys, and neurodevelopmental problems in children.
Voters approve Mon EMS levy

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Mon EMS will receive additional funding courtesy of Monongalia County voters. A levy is moving forward to grant the emergency service provider $17.8 million over four years with annual increases of 1% after getting approval from 64.77% of county voters. The funds will help maintain and add infrastructure countywide and to address additional personnel and additional equipment.
PA man pleads guilty to defrauding millions from Morgantown business

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The former manager of a Morgantown construction company admitted to stealing millions of dollars from the business, officials said. 60-year-old Michael Allen, of Irwin, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to wire fraud and money laundering, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. Allen was formerly...
