ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Ian Henderson: Rochdale striker 'sensed' he was going to break scoring record

Rochdale striker Ian Henderson says he sensed he was going to score in their win against his former club Salford City as he broke Dale's all-time goalscoring record. The 37-year-old surpassed Reg Jenkins as Rochdale's all-time leading scorer with 130 goals having netted the only goal in their home win against Salford.

Comments / 0

Community Policy