Read full article on original website
Related
Manchester City v Chelsea: Carabao Cup third round – live
Minute-by-minute report: Who will prevail in a Carabao Cup third-round clash of two Premier League heavyweights? Join Scott Murray
BBC
Ian Henderson: Rochdale striker 'sensed' he was going to break scoring record
Rochdale striker Ian Henderson says he sensed he was going to score in their win against his former club Salford City as he broke Dale's all-time goalscoring record. The 37-year-old surpassed Reg Jenkins as Rochdale's all-time leading scorer with 130 goals having netted the only goal in their home win against Salford.
Comments / 0