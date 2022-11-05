ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Best photos of Ohio State football's win over Northwestern

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
It was far from an offensive clinic on Saturday in Evanston, Illinois, but Ohio State was able to put some things together in the second half to outlast Northwestern and run its record to 9-0.

The weather was the story of the game with considerable gusty winds and rain, and that plus the effort and pride of the Northwestern defense bottled up the OSU offense most of the day.

It might have been a gray Midwestern day in the Chicagoland area but the gray souping conditions against the scarlet and gray of Ohio State and black and purple of the Northwestern uniforms made for some pretty colorful pictures.

Here are some of the best photos of Ohio State’s win over Northwestern in a scrolling picture gallery. Enjoy the view and the fact that you weren’t in the horrible conditions at Ryan Field. And for those that were, way to brave the three yards and a cloud of yuck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xh7mz_0j0Bt2ra00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Qz6Y_0j0Bt2ra00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LdUqa_0j0Bt2ra00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X4SDd_0j0Bt2ra00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t1wiU_0j0Bt2ra00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vFTjj_0j0Bt2ra00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fV3XT_0j0Bt2ra00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mXARu_0j0Bt2ra00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e9YQ0_0j0Bt2ra00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oVFB6_0j0Bt2ra00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jdPpY_0j0Bt2ra00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26o58h_0j0Bt2ra00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40tUgq_0j0Bt2ra00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z5mhQ_0j0Bt2ra00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k75mk_0j0Bt2ra00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qqpyu_0j0Bt2ra00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q9qas_0j0Bt2ra00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IIM5I_0j0Bt2ra00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xl4Id_0j0Bt2ra00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41wskY_0j0Bt2ra00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ParZe_0j0Bt2ra00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qwIII_0j0Bt2ra00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3imbfi_0j0Bt2ra00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KoOSR_0j0Bt2ra00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZH7uj_0j0Bt2ra00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d0Lvd_0j0Bt2ra00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pBhZX_0j0Bt2ra00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mNQlx_0j0Bt2ra00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2trDWa_0j0Bt2ra00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DtKjs_0j0Bt2ra00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KVNTL_0j0Bt2ra00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o63cu_0j0Bt2ra00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vwixx_0j0Bt2ra00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3un70m_0j0Bt2ra00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uzhcr_0j0Bt2ra00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ogaGu_0j0Bt2ra00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bRZ3Y_0j0Bt2ra00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mpORq_0j0Bt2ra00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40HdiA_0j0Bt2ra00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IVtQ3_0j0Bt2ra00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00p54K_0j0Bt2ra00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=079BtB_0j0Bt2ra00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47WpjC_0j0Bt2ra00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q4JY4_0j0Bt2ra00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28CLXZ_0j0Bt2ra00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EGpnZ_0j0Bt2ra00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10d27i_0j0Bt2ra00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hDhEH_0j0Bt2ra00

