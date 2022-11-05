Best photos of Ohio State football's win over Northwestern

It was far from an offensive clinic on Saturday in Evanston, Illinois, but Ohio State was able to put some things together in the second half to outlast Northwestern and run its record to 9-0.

The weather was the story of the game with considerable gusty winds and rain, and that plus the effort and pride of the Northwestern defense bottled up the OSU offense most of the day.

It might have been a gray Midwestern day in the Chicagoland area but the gray souping conditions against the scarlet and gray of Ohio State and black and purple of the Northwestern uniforms made for some pretty colorful pictures.

Here are some of the best photos of Ohio State’s win over Northwestern in a scrolling picture gallery. Enjoy the view and the fact that you weren’t in the horrible conditions at Ryan Field. And for those that were, way to brave the three yards and a cloud of yuck.