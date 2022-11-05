ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, NY

Lucas scores 17 as Nevada downs Utah Tech 84-71

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Jarod Lucas scored 17 points to help Nevada defeat Utah Tech 84-71 in a season opener. Darrion Williams scored 15 points and added nine rebounds, and Will Baker recorded 13 points. The Trailblazers were led by Cameron Gooden, who posted 16 points. Noa Gonsalves added 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals. These two teams both play Saturday. Nevada hosts Grand Canyon while Utah Tech hosts CSU Northridge.
RENO, NV
Pennsylvanians scurry to fix mail-in ballots after ruling

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Some of Pennsylvania’s largest counties are working to help voters fix mail-in ballots that have fatal flaws such as incorrect dates or lack of signatures on the envelopes used to send them in. The efforts by elections officials in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh are in response to state Supreme Court orders in recent days that said mail-in ballots may not be counted if they lack accurate handwritten dates on the exterior envelopes. It's unclear just how many ballots are at issue across the state. Democrats are far more likely than Republicans to vote by mail. The numbers of mail-in ballots are large enough that they might matter in a close race, such as the contest between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

