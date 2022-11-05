ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcn247.com

Lucas scores 17 as Nevada downs Utah Tech 84-71

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Jarod Lucas scored 17 points to help Nevada defeat Utah Tech 84-71 in a season opener. Darrion Williams scored 15 points and added nine rebounds, and Will Baker recorded 13 points. The Trailblazers were led by Cameron Gooden, who posted 16 points. Noa Gonsalves added 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals. These two teams both play Saturday. Nevada hosts Grand Canyon while Utah Tech hosts CSU Northridge.
RENO, NV
CBS New York

Powerball ticket purchased in New York wins $100,000

NEW YORK -- A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was purchased in New York along with 22 third-prize tickets worth $50,000 each, the New York Lottery said Tuesday. The winning numbers in the Nov. 7 drawing are 10-33-41-47-56, Powerball 10. The winning tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball. They were purchased at:Mick's Deli in Otisville - Power Play winner of $100,000 Stewart's Shops in Clifton Park  Omsharda in Queens Village Bono's Deli in Manhattan Meadow Trading in Fresh Meadows  Stewart's...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

US Midterm Elections: Red Wave Sweeps Florida, But Not New York

The predicted “red wave” of the GOP did indeed wash over much of the United States in Tuesday night’s midterm elections but failed to overwhelm the Big Apple. In the House of Representatives, with 265 of the 435 seats up for election called, the Republican party gained three seats for a total of 159; the Democratic party lost four and hung on to 106 seats as of 11:30 pm Eastern time.
FLORIDA STATE
pix11.com

Amazon warehouse coming to the Bronx

Amazon keeps expanding it presence in New York City and now the e-commerce giant has set it sights on the northeast Bronx, where it is set to take over an unconventional space. Amazon warehouse coming to the Bronx. Amazon keeps expanding it presence in New York City and now the...
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Off-duty detective, gunman exchange fire on Queens street: NYPD

An off-duty NYPD detective exchanged gunfire with another man on a Rosedale street early Tuesday, according to authorities. Off-duty detective, gunman exchange fire on Queens …. An off-duty NYPD detective exchanged gunfire with another man on a Rosedale street early Tuesday, according to authorities. ‘We will lead with strength and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s fight to keep NY blue

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Governor Kathy Hochul, who took over last year after former Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned amid sexual harassment allegations, is now running for the position in her own right. At a rally posted today on her Facebook page, she asked supporters to stand with her this election. “Would you stand with me to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Powerball in NY: More than 20 tickets worth $50,000 sold

NEW YORK (PIX11) — No one struck it big in New York and took home Powerball’s grand prize, but people throughout the state won smaller prizes, lottery officials announced Tuesday. A Power Play prize worth $100,000 was sold. More than 20 third-prize winning tickets, each worth $50,00, were also sold. Each ticket had four matching […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Here’s when NYC’s next sunset after 6 p.m. will be

NEW YORK (PIX11) — With the change of the clock, many New Yorkers headed home from work on Monday in the dark. There are weeks and weeks of that ahead. New York last saw a sunset after 6 p.m. on Oct. 25, according to timeanddate.com. Sunsets will continue getting earlier and earlier until the earliest ones […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cleveland Jewish News

New York Governor Kathy Hochul sees her support plummet among Orthodox Jews

One could circle Brooklyn’s Edward R. Murrow High School for blocks on Tuesday. There were no political activists handing out campaign material. A truck with inaudible speakers passed the school’s polling place once in a four-hour window. Neighborhood residents could be forgiven for not realizing an election was taking place.
BROOKLYN, NY
norwoodnews.org

Elections 2022: Jessica Altagracia Woolford Runs on Working Families Party Ticket in General Election

The following story was first published on June 26, 2022, by Norwood News ahead of the June 2022 Democratic Primary for Assembly District 81, when Jessica Altagracia Woolford ran, ultimately unsuccessfully, in that primary race against incumbent assemblyman, Jeffrey Dinowitz (A.D. 81). Altagracia Woolford is currently running for office in the upcoming general election on Nov. 8 on the Working Families Party ticket, once again, in Assembly District 81.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Not sure how to play Powerball? Here’s what you need to know

You've likely heard about the Powerball jackpot, which has reached an estimated world record $1.6 billion after 39 consecutive drawings without a winner, according to the lottery. If you're ready to try your luck for the largest pot in history but aren't sure how to play, we have you covered.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Missing Bronx man left asthma medicine at home: family

Update: Papa Birama Sow was found at St. Barnabas Hospital, the man’s son, Ismael Sow, said told PIX11 News on Monday. For more updates on this story, click here. Original story: BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The son of a 62-year-old Bronx man flew to New York from France when he got word that his father, […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Missing Bronx man was intubated and unconscious at hospital, son says

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – Papa Birama Sow, a 62-year-old Bronx man who was missing for more than a week, was located by an alert employee at St. Barnabas Hospital, the man’s son Ismael Sow said Monday. “A woman there saw his picture on social media,” Ismael Sow told PIX11 News.   The son said Papa […]
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

High-rise fire in the Bronx

NEW YORK - The FDNY was fighting a two-alarm high-rise fire in the Bronx. Flames were pouring out of the 18-story building just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The building is on Sedgwick Ave. in the Morris Heights section. The flames appeared to be concentrated in a 7th-floor apartment. The building is near the Cross-Bronx Expressway.
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy