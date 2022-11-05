Read full article on original website
Bronx Man Charged With Gang Initiation MurderBridget MulroyBronx, NY
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
‘Subway Psycho’ Charged with Murder of Citi Field WorkerBronxVoiceBronx, NY
High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
wcn247.com
Lucas scores 17 as Nevada downs Utah Tech 84-71
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Jarod Lucas scored 17 points to help Nevada defeat Utah Tech 84-71 in a season opener. Darrion Williams scored 15 points and added nine rebounds, and Will Baker recorded 13 points. The Trailblazers were led by Cameron Gooden, who posted 16 points. Noa Gonsalves added 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals. These two teams both play Saturday. Nevada hosts Grand Canyon while Utah Tech hosts CSU Northridge.
Powerball ticket purchased in New York wins $100,000
NEW YORK -- A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was purchased in New York along with 22 third-prize tickets worth $50,000 each, the New York Lottery said Tuesday. The winning numbers in the Nov. 7 drawing are 10-33-41-47-56, Powerball 10. The winning tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball. They were purchased at:Mick's Deli in Otisville - Power Play winner of $100,000 Stewart's Shops in Clifton Park Omsharda in Queens Village Bono's Deli in Manhattan Meadow Trading in Fresh Meadows Stewart's...
The Jewish Press
US Midterm Elections: Red Wave Sweeps Florida, But Not New York
The predicted “red wave” of the GOP did indeed wash over much of the United States in Tuesday night’s midterm elections but failed to overwhelm the Big Apple. In the House of Representatives, with 265 of the 435 seats up for election called, the Republican party gained three seats for a total of 159; the Democratic party lost four and hung on to 106 seats as of 11:30 pm Eastern time.
pix11.com
Amazon warehouse coming to the Bronx
Amazon keeps expanding it presence in New York City and now the e-commerce giant has set it sights on the northeast Bronx, where it is set to take over an unconventional space. Amazon warehouse coming to the Bronx. Amazon keeps expanding it presence in New York City and now the...
pix11.com
Off-duty detective, gunman exchange fire on Queens street: NYPD
An off-duty NYPD detective exchanged gunfire with another man on a Rosedale street early Tuesday, according to authorities. Off-duty detective, gunman exchange fire on Queens …. An off-duty NYPD detective exchanged gunfire with another man on a Rosedale street early Tuesday, according to authorities. ‘We will lead with strength and...
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s fight to keep NY blue
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Governor Kathy Hochul, who took over last year after former Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned amid sexual harassment allegations, is now running for the position in her own right. At a rally posted today on her Facebook page, she asked supporters to stand with her this election. “Would you stand with me to […]
Powerball in NY: More than 20 tickets worth $50,000 sold
NEW YORK (PIX11) — No one struck it big in New York and took home Powerball’s grand prize, but people throughout the state won smaller prizes, lottery officials announced Tuesday. A Power Play prize worth $100,000 was sold. More than 20 third-prize winning tickets, each worth $50,00, were also sold. Each ticket had four matching […]
Here’s when NYC’s next sunset after 6 p.m. will be
NEW YORK (PIX11) — With the change of the clock, many New Yorkers headed home from work on Monday in the dark. There are weeks and weeks of that ahead. New York last saw a sunset after 6 p.m. on Oct. 25, according to timeanddate.com. Sunsets will continue getting earlier and earlier until the earliest ones […]
myfox28columbus.com
Republicans have 'momentum' heading into NY gubernatorial race, ex-Gov claims
ALBANY, N.Y. (TND) — As new polling continuously suggests New York's gubernatorial seat may belong to a Republican on Tuesday, the last one to make it happen is weighing in on the likelihood. The race between Democratic incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul and her challenger Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin has...
Cleveland Jewish News
New York Governor Kathy Hochul sees her support plummet among Orthodox Jews
One could circle Brooklyn’s Edward R. Murrow High School for blocks on Tuesday. There were no political activists handing out campaign material. A truck with inaudible speakers passed the school’s polling place once in a four-hour window. Neighborhood residents could be forgiven for not realizing an election was taking place.
norwoodnews.org
Elections 2022: Jessica Altagracia Woolford Runs on Working Families Party Ticket in General Election
The following story was first published on June 26, 2022, by Norwood News ahead of the June 2022 Democratic Primary for Assembly District 81, when Jessica Altagracia Woolford ran, ultimately unsuccessfully, in that primary race against incumbent assemblyman, Jeffrey Dinowitz (A.D. 81). Altagracia Woolford is currently running for office in the upcoming general election on Nov. 8 on the Working Families Party ticket, once again, in Assembly District 81.
pix11.com
Not sure how to play Powerball? Here’s what you need to know
You've likely heard about the Powerball jackpot, which has reached an estimated world record $1.6 billion after 39 consecutive drawings without a winner, according to the lottery. If you're ready to try your luck for the largest pot in history but aren't sure how to play, we have you covered.
Missing Bronx man left asthma medicine at home: family
Update: Papa Birama Sow was found at St. Barnabas Hospital, the man’s son, Ismael Sow, said told PIX11 News on Monday. For more updates on this story, click here. Original story: BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The son of a 62-year-old Bronx man flew to New York from France when he got word that his father, […]
Election 2022: Gov. Hochul campaigns with former President Bill Clinton in downtown Brooklyn
Dozens of people came out to show their support in what has become a competitive race between Hochul, who is seeking her first four-year term in office, and her opponent Republican candidate Lee Zeldin.
At NYC school with sharpest drop in math scores, high poverty, crowded classrooms and a recent gun scare
Medgar Evers College Preparatory School in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Medgar Evers College Preparatory School in Crown Heights serves as an extreme example of the pandemic-era challenges facing students and educators. [ more › ]
Missing Bronx man was intubated and unconscious at hospital, son says
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – Papa Birama Sow, a 62-year-old Bronx man who was missing for more than a week, was located by an alert employee at St. Barnabas Hospital, the man’s son Ismael Sow said Monday. “A woman there saw his picture on social media,” Ismael Sow told PIX11 News. The son said Papa […]
Worker who died in Brooklyn bakery freezer was caught in machine blades
The Brooklyn bakery worker found lifeless inside a walk-in freezer died of an accident, the city medical examiner’s office said Monday.
fox5ny.com
High-rise fire in the Bronx
NEW YORK - The FDNY was fighting a two-alarm high-rise fire in the Bronx. Flames were pouring out of the 18-story building just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The building is on Sedgwick Ave. in the Morris Heights section. The flames appeared to be concentrated in a 7th-floor apartment. The building is near the Cross-Bronx Expressway.
bkreader.com
2022 General Election Results in Brooklyn: No Huge Upsets, as Hochul, James, Schumer and Malliotakis Maintain Seats
Several key races across the nation remained undecided hours after polls closed on election night in the battle over control of Congress. Republicans needed to pick up just five seats to flip the House and just one seat in the Senate. GOP candidates appeared poised to ride a wave of national anxiety around inflation and violence.
Bomb scare leads to closure of Manhattan early voting site
The NYPD warned the New York City Board of Elections of a bomb scare at an early voting site at M555 Central Park East High School on the corner of Madison Avenue and East 106th Street in East Harlem on Sunday.
