foxla.com
Robert Garcia makes history as first LGBTQ immigrant to serve in Congress
LONG BEACH, Calif. - Long Beach mayor Robert Garcia is now the first LGBTQ+ immigrant elected to US Congress. He won his race for U.S. House in California's 42nd District 42; beating Republican John Briscoe. Garcia won 71% of the votes. He took to Twitter to announce his victory and...
foxla.com
VP Kamala Harris rallies for Karen Bass for LA Mayor at UCLA
LOS ANGELES - Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to a cheering crowd at a Get Out The Vote student rally at UCLA Monday, one day before the midterm elections, urging attendees to head for the polls while also enthusiastically backing mayoral hopeful Rep. Karen Bass. "I'm back in L.A., because...
postnewsgroup.com
Stop Hate. Spread Love: California Black Media Campaign Unveiled at L.A.’s Taste of Soul Fest
The “Stop the Hate. Spread the Love,” initiative spearheaded by California Black Media (CBM) and others, was introduced to the Los Angeles community at the 17th annual Taste of Soul Family Festival on October 15. Representatives of the campaign maintained a booth at the daylong, multicultural event that...
beyondchron.org
Election Predictions: November 2022
Here are our predictions for national control of Congress, key California ballot measures, and local races in Los Angeles, Culver City, Santa Monica, West Hollywood, Berkeley, and Oakland. I cover so many local races that I had to do an accompanying San Francisco story. The success of past predictions can be checked via our Search box. Predictions are based on who and what I believe will win, not who or what I want to win (though this often converges).
‘We have your back’: Newsom urges voters to pass Prop. 1 at LBCC rally
Newsom spoke before a crowd of about 500 supporters at Long Beach City College. He was there as part of a series of Democratic Party rallies organized across the state in hopes of passing Proposition 1. The post ‘We have your back’: Newsom urges voters to pass Prop. 1 at LBCC rally appeared first on Long Beach Post.
lastandardnewspaper.com
California reparation task force examines the devastating impact of slavery and segregation
The L.A. Standard Newspaper needs your support so that we can continue to create positive stories about Black communities. $20, $50, $100, $500, $1,000. Any amount would be greatly appreciated. -Jason Douglas Lewis, Owner/Publisher. Donations can be made through Cash App https://cash.app/$LAStandard, Venmo https://venmo.com @LA-Standard-Newspaper, PayPal https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/lastandardnewspaper, and GoFundMe https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-blackowned-los-angeles-standard-newspaper. Checks can be mailed to 2415 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90008.
foxla.com
DOJ sending poll monitors to LA County, 24 states to protect voter safety, rights
LOS ANGELES COUNTY - With an influential Election Day this week, the Department of Justice announced Monday it's sending poll monitors to 64 jurisdictions across 24 states, including Los Angeles County, to protect voter rights. The monitors, which will be made up of people from DOJ's Civil Rights Division as...
smobserved.com
Gas is Almost $7 a Gallon in California. So Why is @GavinNewsom Ahead of @BrianDahleCA in the Polls?
10.15.22: Gasoline sells for around $6.99 a gallon in my neighborhood in Santa Monica. Filling my stupid Chevy Cruze with gas is now around $80. Gas is so expensive in California, mostly due to regulation that isn't necessary any more, or never was. Meanwhile, an election looms. President Joe Biden...
Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?
Missing Women of California- Possible Grimm Sleeper VictimsThe Charley Project. In July 2010, California authorities arrested Lonnie Franklin, also known as the Grimm Sleeper. Lonnie was convicted of the murders of 10 women, one a teenage girl, and suspected in the multiple disappearances of several women in the Los Angeles area. According to People Magazine, his crime spree spanned from 1984 to 2007. He earned the name Grimm Sleeper because he remained dormant from 1988 to 2002. The Los Angeles Police Department was aware of a serial killer in the area. All the victims were African American women. They failed to warn the citizens of Los Angeles that a serial killer was preying on these women for over 20 years until 2007, reports Vanity Fair.
California district loses half of its student teachers after banning critical race theory
Conservatives on the Placentia-Yorba Linda School Board in California recently banned critical race theory, which resulted in the loss of half its student teachers. CNN's Natasha Chen has the story.
What We Know So Far About LA And OC Voter Turnout In The 2022 General Election
More than 23% of registered voters in Los Angeles County cast ballots as of early Wednesday morning, according to the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder’s office. In Orange County, about 34% had voted.
Suit alleges Villanueva ‘has been waging a race war’ against Black LASD members
A Black Los Angeles County sheriff’s sergeant is suing the county, alleging he was subjected to retaliation for complaining of discrimination because of his race as well as the presence of members of the Banditos internal clique of deputies at the East Los Angeles Station. Sgt. Reginald Hoffman’s Los...
LA County polls are now closed; watch results here
The polls are now closed in Malibu, and voters will soon know who will be in the board of education for the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified Schools District, city council and a number of key county races. Eight candidates fought for three open spots on the SMMUSD Board of Directors. Malibu...
foxla.com
Live Los Angeles Mayor Election Results
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles will soon have a new mayor and it remains to be a tight race between Rep. Karen Bass and billionaire developer Rick Caruso. The two candidates are nearly tied in the race; as of 6 a.m. Wednesday, Caruso had 51.2% of the votes while Bass had 48.8%. According to the LA County Registrar/Recorder, it could take up to two weeks for the race to be officially called.
Los Angeles voters deciding on 'mansion tax'
Los Angeles voters are deciding as they head to the polls Tuesday whether the city should adopt a so-called "mansion tax" on property transactions.
Orange County could get swept up in national political wave
There’s at least one thing the heads of the Democratic and Republican parties in Orange County can agree on about Tuesday’s election — they’re hoping the rain doesn’t depress turnout. “We’re hoping the rain storm doesn’t depress the voter storm,” Orange County Republican Party Chairman...
KCET
L.A. and San Diego County Cannabis Tax Measures on Nov. 8 Ballot
Los Angeles County voters will be asked Tuesday to consider Measure C, a ballot measure that would impose business taxes on cannabis operations in unincorporated areas, once such businesses are permitted. The county is still developing regulations for cannabis operations in unincorporated areas, with an ordinance expected to come before...
LA County residents can get up to $100 of free groceries thanks to CalFresh program
Qualified families and individuals in LA County can get up to $100 more each month to spend on fruits and veggies at any participating Northgate Market shop thanks to a new initiative at Northgate Gonzalez Markets.
Huizar family members tell jury of cash allegedly provided by developer
Ex-Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar saw his bank balance grow after he befriended a billionaire real estate mogul, and the good fortune extended to his family members, prosecutors alleged Monday in the federal criminal trial of the China-based developer and his company — both facing charges of bribing the former elected official to help with a planned hotel project in downtown L.A.
Defining Antisemitism, Sheriff Misconduct Settlements & Jobs for Vets
The Mo'Kelly Show Presents - Defining Antisemitism, Sheriff Misconduct Settlements & Jobs for Vets
