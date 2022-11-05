Wojcik throws eight TD passes as Mar Vista moves past Hoover

Mira Mesa's Korey Fortune (left) and Makei Thompson celebrate one of Thompson's four touchdowns Friday night. (Meg McLaughlin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

For someone who passed for 2,860 yards a year ago, Mar Vista High quarterback Aleks Wojcik got off to a slow start.

But the 6-foot, 185-pound senior made a statement in a first-round Division V playoff game.

He completed 15 of 22 passes for 348 yards and eight touchdowns to lead the fifth-seeded Mariners (6-5) past 12th-seeded Hoover (4-7) 69-40.

According to the CIF San Diego record book, eight passing touchdowns ties Wojcik for No. 3 on the all-time 11-man single-game with Jake Santos of St. Augustine, who threw eight scoring strikes vs. Scripps Ranch in 2003.

“What's crazy is Aleks broke his own school record of seven touchdowns set last year," said Mar Vista coach David Moore. “He's getting hot at the right time.”

Wojcik has passed for 35 TDs with just 10 interceptions on 234 attempts this season, completing 141 (60.3 percent). That’s only one dimension.

“He has 3,314 all-purpose yards,” said Moore. “Friday night is among his highlights because he had two pancake blocks. How many quarterbacks do that?

“More than 600 of those all-purpose yards (634) are rushing,” Moore said. “Some of those are by design, but he can do things taller guys can't do."

Wojcik accounted for 430 yards against Hoover, adding 82 yards rushing on eight carries. He also ran in a two-point conversion.

Junior Elijah Clark was Wojcik’s favorite target, catching six passes for 191 yards and three TDs.

De’Andre Hendrick had two TDs among his three receptions and Erik Garcia added a TD reception, gaining 44 yards on two grabs.

Demarco Wright gained 79 yards on nine carries, including a TD and a two-point conversion.

Tavon Smith paced the defense with six tackles, all for losses, including a QB sack, while Adrian Martinez added six tackles, two for a loss. Nathan Pulido contributed five tackles, including a QB sack.

Mar Vista travels to play No. 4 seeded Army-Navy. Mar Vista is averaging 33.7 points a game, Army-Navy has allowed just 13 points all season, shutting out all but one opponent.

Division I

(5 seed) El Camino 35, (12 seed) Scripps Ranch 6: No. 5-seeded El Camino (8-3) led 35-0 at the half. The Wildcats had 10 players carry the ball, rushing for 210 yards, while Carson Howard completed 6 of 8 passes for 108 yards and a 47-yard TD strike to Tate Reid. Ray Taele had a 25-yard TD run, Devin Cerda scored on a 5-yard run and Reid, working as the QB, had a 1-yard scoring run. Zuriel Eatmon had a 19-yard TD run and had a pair of interceptions. Scripps Ranch (2-9) had a nice 50-yard drive in the fourth quarter with Alex Ariaudo hitting Dean Paley with a 14-yard scoring pass. El Camino advances to play at No. 4-seed Helix, a team the Wildcats lost to in last year’s semifinals.

(9) St. Augustine 13, (8) Eastlake 6: St. Augustine (4-7) upset No. 8 Eastlake (3-8). Parker Patterson led the way for the Saints, rushing 16 times for 104 yards and a TD. Fabian Gerbella had a 4-yard TD run in the third quarter to cut Eastlake’s deficit to 10-6. The Titans had the ball at the Saints 40 with 2:01 to play, but Patterson intercepted a pass on the first play. Saints sophomore Anthony Bravence had FGs of 30 and 25 yards. The Saints advance to play at top-seed Mission Hills.

(7) Torrey Pines 24, (10) Rancho Bernardo 0: For the second time this season, Torrey Pines (4-7) blanked Rancho Bernardo (5-6). QB Remi Baere completed 5 of 6 passes for 90 yards and a 39-yard TD to Peyton Rodgers. Rodgers also had an interception. Alex Taylor rushed seven times for 46 yards and a TD. Easton Clements had 33 rushing yards and an interception. Max Griffiths had a 51-yard run on a reverse. DE Kade Wilken had 2½ sacks and DE Nick De Fina had two. This was the final game as a head coach at Rancho Bernardo for Tristan McCoy, who is retiring. No. 7-seeded Torrey Pines advances to play at No. 2 Cathedral Catholic.

(6) La Costa Canyon 41, (11) Steele Canyon 14: QB Trent Annicharico threw four TD passes, completing 20 of 24 passes for 297 yards, as La Costa Canyon (7-4) advances to play at No. 3 Mater Dei Catholic. Andrew Maes had a TD run among 100 all-purpose yards for the Mavericks. Quinn Garrett caught four passes for 105 yards and a TD. Trevor Ladd, Drake Thompson and Nick Felago caught TD passes and Felago had a pair of sacks. Steele Canyon finishes 2-9.

Division II

(6) San Marcos 41, (11) Valley Center 12: Freshman QB Kreet Makihele completed 13 of 16 passes for 232 yards and five TDs for San Marcos (5-6). Joshua Bell had a TD catch and ran for a score. Jace Nix had TD catches of 9 and 19 yards. Nolan Cummings caught three passes for 111 yards and a 64-yard TD. Cayden Woolwine caught a TD pass and had an interception. Michael Saldana also had an interception. Valley Center finishes 4-7. This was the final game for Jaguars head coach Rob Gilster, who retires with 243 wins, third all-time in the San Diego Section. San Marcos advances to play at No. 3-seeded Ramona.

(5) Mira Mesa 38, (12) Otay Ranch 21: Mira Mesa’s Makei Thompson seldom leaves the field. He’s a starting running back, starting cornerback, returns kicks and even holds on placements. In the Marauders’ first-round game, Thompson proved to be the difference, carrying the ball 26 times for 172 yards, including TD runs of 2, 17, 2 and 6 yards. He missed a fifth TD when an 80-yard punt return for a score was nullified by a holding penalty.

Thompson has rushed for 1,532 yards this season and 23 TDs. QB Tyson Line completed 15 of 18 passes for 208 yards. Chris Brown caught seven passes for 99 yards. For Otay Ranch (3-7), QB Kenyon Burnett carried 13 times for 90 yards, including TDs of 32 and 1 yard. The Mustangs finished 3-7. The Marauders (8-3) meet Christian in a rematch of a 21-20 Christian win that earned the Patriots the Eastern League title.

(8) La Jolla 28, (9) San Fe Christian 22: La Jolla junior QB Jackson Diehl completed 16 of 23 passes for 200 yards and three TDs. Justin Scully had 20 carries for 153 yards, one TD, plus eight tackles. Hank Hansen had 60 yards receiving and two TDs. The Vikings (6-5) next face No. 1 seed Granite Hills. SFC (8-3) was led by QB Andrew Hidy’s 222 passing yards and one TD. He also rushed for a TD. Luke Heggie had 13 tackles and a sack and Dane Lee had 11 tackles and a sack.

(7) Brawley 8, (10) Mt. Carmel 0: Nathan Urbano booted a 22-yard FG just before halftime for a 3-0 lead, then following a safety in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, he added a 28-yard FG to lift Brawley (8-3) past Mt. Carmel (6-5). The Wildcats will travel to face No. 2-seed Central Union (6-3).

Division III

(10) Morse 52, (7) El Capitan 28: Morse erased an early 14-0 deficit, then scored the last 22 points after leading 30-28 entering the fourth quarter. Morse (7-4) advances to play at No. 2 seed Point Loma (8-2). It will be the second meeting between the schools this season. The Pointers defeated the Tigers, 42-12, on Oct. 7. For Morse, Damarion Wright rushed 24 times for 205 yards and two TDs, while Omar-Logan Ramirez rushed 10 times for 131 yards and two TDs and he scored on a 19-yard pass from Johnny Mosti. Khalif Bloome added a 10-yard rushing score for Morse. Michael Yancy had the ball pop into his hands on an El Capitan kickoff return and returned it 28 yards for a score. Angel Diaz caught an 11-yard TD from Brandt Barker for El Capitan (8-3), then Julian May had a 7-yard score to give El Cap a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Diaz and Barker connected on a 6-yard TD play in the third quarter to close the Tiger lead to 24-21. May caught a short pass from Barker and turned it into a 22-yard TD.

(5) Imperial 35, (12) Patrick Henry 7: Jayden Ayala threw a pair of TD passes to Gio Robles for fifth-seeded Imperial (8-3). The Tigers' Angel Barron had a 40-yard interception return for a TD with two minutes left before halftime, as Imperial led 14-0 midway through the second quarter and 27-7 at intermission. The Tigers travel to face No. 4 Bishop's (8-2) in the quarterfinals. Patrick Henry finished 2-9.

(8) Rancho Buena Vista 49, (9) Santana 14: QB Connor Underhill passed for 215 yards, completing 7 of 11 attempts, including TD passes of 56 and 12 yards to Jayden Finley, 51 yards to Jayden Briscoe and 12 yards to Colton Myers as RBV (6-5) rolled past Santana (5-6). RB Elijah Oshima added 140 yards rushing on 11 carries, including a 71-yard TD run on the game’s first play from scrimmage. Jose Ramos rushed 11 times for 90 yards and a score, and had an interception. Michael Valenzuela had two first-half TD receptions of 36 and 71 yards for Santana, but the Sultans were held scoreless in the second half. RBV advances to play at top-seeded University City.

(6) San Pasqual 41, (11) Steele Canyon 2: RBs Noah Snyder and Wes Parker led a ground game that propelled San Pasqual (8-3) over West Hills (6-5). Snyder had seven carries for 158 yards and two YTDs while Parker had 16 carries for 81 yards and a score and Fernando Munzo had six carries for 45 yards and a TD as San Pasqual rushed for 307 yards. Manny Adezia had his eighth interception of the season, tying a school record. Cameron Pellham had nine tackles. San Pasqual advances to play No. 3 Del Norte.

Division IV

(9) Francis Parker 24, (8) Hilltop 21: Chris Williams scored on runs of 7, 82 and 26 yards, then kicked an 18-yard FG in the game’s dying seconds as Parker (5-6) upset Hilltop (5-6). Hilltop scored on a 38-yard pass from Isaac Nones to Angelo Zapata, a 50-yard pass from Jorge Garcia to Nones and on a 16-yard run by Isaac Meza in the fourth quarter. Garcia’s 2-point PAT run tied the game, setting the stage for Williams’ boot. Williams also had a pair of interceptions and Nathaniel Cumming had one.

(7) Palo Verde Valley 36, (10) Mount Miguel 24: PVV (10-1) rallied from a 27-22 halftime deficit as RB Markus Macon had a pair of third-quarter TDs and finished with four TDs, including a receiving TD from Rio Alvarez, as the YellowJackets won their 10th-straight. Matt Robertson had a TD. Landon Salazar added an interception early in the third quarter. Mount Miguel's Matthew Barton threw a pair of TDs to Jeremiah Castillo, including a long scoring connection in the second quarter to give the Matadors the five-point halftime lead, and the QB rushed for another TD. Palo Verde Valley will face No. 2 La Jolla Country Day (7-3) in a quarterfinal matchup. Mount Miguel finished 4-7.

(5) Mission Bay 24, (12) Westview 12: With the pocket collapsing in the fourth quarter, Mission Bay QB Ethan Silber rolled right and tossed a TD pass to Charlie Park, ensuring the Bucs’ win. Silber also had TD tosses to Park for 41 yards and Jack Ryan for 15 yards. Mission Bay (7-4) advances to face No. 4 Montgomery in the quarterfinals. The Aztecs beat the Bucs earlier in the season 9-6. Westview finished 1-10.

(11) Chula Vista 35, (6) Calexico 27: After building a three TD lead heading into the fourth quarter, Chula Vista (7-4) held on against Calexico (7-4), which had to travel from the Imperial Valley because the Spartans won the Metro Pacific League. Sophomore QB Izaac Baca was 13 of 25 for 157 yards and a seven-yard TD to Jacob Pedroza for Chula Vista. Pedroza’s interception on defense set up the short TD. Giovanni Barrios gained 137 yards on 10 carries, including TD runs of 80 and 35 yards. It was the seventh straight win for Chula Vista, which opened the season 0-4 and now meets No. 3 Coronado. Zeus Pradis, who came into the game with 1,203 yards and 11 TDs, led the Calexico rally.

Division V

(7) El Cajon Valley 21, (10) Clairemont 14: Clairemont (3-8) led 14-7 at halftime but El Cajon Valley QB Darrick Dubose rushed for TDs of 18 and 25 yards in the fourth quarter, including the game-winner with 29 seconds left. Kal-El Gordon had a 43-yard TD run in the first quarter to give El Cajon a 7-6 lead. Luke Landerer scored on a 37-yard TD run in the first half for Clairemont, while teammate Cooper Barnes added a 5-yard TD run. The Braves improved to 5-6 and advance to face second-seeded Escondido Charter (8-2) in the quarterfinals.

(6) Vincent Memorial 42, (11) Mountain Empire 6: The Scots improved to 7-3 and advance to face third-seeded Classical Academy (7-3). Mountain Empire finished 3-8.

(5) Mar Vista 69, (12) Hoover 40

(6) Castle Park 49, (9) Southwest-El Centro 32: With almost 500 yards in total offense, Castle Park (4-6) rolled past Southwest-El Centro (1-10) to set up a rematch against Crawford in the quarterfinals. Sophomore Ladell Hampton gained 240 yards on 16 carries, scoring four TDs, to lead the ground attack that produced 465 yards. Jeremiah Simler added 110 yards on 13 carries and another TD while Javon Hopkins gained 75 yards on 10 carries, scoring once. Sophomore QB Dillon Villareal completed both of his pass attempts, one for a 7-yard score to Sergio Cobos, in addition to rushing for 15 yards. Castle Park lost to Crawford, 16-9, the fourth week of the season.

8-Man

(5) Coastal Academy 22, (12) San Pasqual Academy 14: Coastal Academy (9-2) advance to play top-seeded Victory Cristian. San Pasqual Academy finishes 5-3.

Staff writer John Maffei and freelance writers Don Norcross, Terry Monahan, Ramon Scott, Adam Paul and Rick Hoff contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .